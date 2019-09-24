Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp Increases Holding in Salesforce Com (CRM); Apple (AAPL) Market Valuation Rose While Tradewinds Capital Management Has Trimmed Stake

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp increased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (CRM) by 82.99% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp bought 57,161 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The institutional investor held 126,042 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.12 million, up from 68,881 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp who had been investing in Salesforce Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $135.63 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $154.65. About 3.71M shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 29/05/2018 – SALESFORCE: AGRICULTURE DEPT USES SERVICE CLOUD TO COMMUNICATE; 24/04/2018 – Magnet 360 Announces Lightning Bolt Factory, for Salesforce Lightning Bolt, Empowering Companies to Deploy Faster With Partner-built Industry Solutions; 16/04/2018 – MULESOFT SHAREHOLDER SUES TO BLOCK $6.5 BLN SALE TO SALESFORCE; 24/04/2018 – SALESFORCE TO INVEST $2.2B IN FRENCH OVER FIVE YEARS; 16/04/2018 – Salesforce to Power Personalized Customer Engagement for Arcos Dorados; 20/03/2018 – SALESFORCE: WILL NOT UPDATE FY 2019 GUIDANCE AT THIS TIME; 09/03/2018 – Salesforce added a new section to its annual report to stress its environmental, social, and governance activities; 02/04/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS A3 SR UNSECURED RATING TO SALESFORCE.COM; 28/03/2018 – FTC: 20180935: salesforce.com, Inc.; Aktion Partners, LLC; 29/05/2018 – Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff: The economy is really ripping

Tradewinds Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 14.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tradewinds Capital Management Llc sold 2,569 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 15,110 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.99M, down from 17,679 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $988.44B market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $218.72. About 19.42 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 18/03/2018 – Apple is designing and testing screens -Bloomberg; 19/04/2018 – Mizuho’s Lamba Downgrades Apple After ‘Lackluster Demand’ (Video); 02/04/2018 – Facebook’s Zuckerberg Hits Back at `Glib’ Comments by Apple CEO; 04/05/2018 – Tech momentum could continue as Buffett buy helps give Apple best week since 2011; 07/05/2018 – Warren Buffett boosts his Apple stake; 28/03/2018 – APPLE INC AAPL.O : GOLDMAN SACHS SAYS REDUCING IPHONE ESTIMATES FURTHER TO REFLECT DEMAND DETERIORATION; 13/04/2018 – New York Post: China could beat Apple in race to develop foldable smartphone; 10/05/2018 – Apple has scrapped plans for an 850 million euro ($1 billion) data center in Ireland; 25/05/2018 – NJ WARN NOTICE FOR APPLE AFFECTS 52; 12/03/2018 – Australian Gov: WIPO PUBLISHES PATENT OF APPLE FOR “ELECTRONIC DEVICE INCLUDING OPTICALLY TRANSPARENT LIGHT SOURCE LAYER AND

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp, which manages about $1.68B and $1.11B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Teradyne Inc (NYSE:TER) by 71,687 shares to 445,065 shares, valued at $21.32 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ebay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 23,246 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 980,659 shares, and cut its stake in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.30, from 1.76 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 75 investors sold CRM shares while 276 reduced holdings. 96 funds opened positions while 415 raised stakes. 625.71 million shares or 1.98% more from 613.53 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Polaris Greystone Financial Gp Ltd has invested 0.02% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Personal Capital Advsrs holds 0.46% or 298,998 shares in its portfolio. Pointstate LP holds 7.7% or 2.42 million shares in its portfolio. Numerixs Invest Technologies Inc, a British Columbia – Canada-based fund reported 4,397 shares. Wafra has 109,884 shares for 0.56% of their portfolio. Private Advisor Grp Lc holds 0.05% or 19,094 shares. 276,217 are held by Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale. Murphy Capital Management invested 0.59% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Moreover, Tcw Grp has 2.37% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Llp Ma reported 0.87% stake. The California-based Hollencrest Cap has invested 0.15% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Toth Advisory has 2,120 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Hemenway Tru Com Ltd Com reported 2,215 shares. Kemnay Advisory Inc invested 3.28% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Fiduciary Company stated it has 9,226 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.24, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 60 investors sold AAPL shares while 954 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 596 raised stakes. 2.54 billion shares or 1.94% less from 2.60 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Lau Ltd Liability Corporation reported 6.74% stake. Halsey Associates Ct has invested 4.63% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Howard Cap owns 153,999 shares or 4.16% of their US portfolio. Swift Run Management Limited Liability Com owns 1,858 shares. Old Second Commercial Bank Of Aurora holds 2.89% or 41,300 shares in its portfolio. Federated Investors Inc Pa accumulated 892,197 shares or 0.43% of the stock. Benin Mgmt stated it has 37,533 shares or 3.18% of all its holdings. Kj Harrison And Prtnrs invested in 50,965 shares. 15.74M are held by Alliancebernstein Lp. Redmond Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability stated it has 12,838 shares. Portland Glob Advsr owns 15,462 shares. Gibraltar Capital Mngmt owns 48,067 shares. Mcmillion Cap Management holds 45,284 shares. Diversified Trust accumulated 69,438 shares. Loews stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).