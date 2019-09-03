Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp Increased By $9.93 Million Its Constellation Brands (STZ) Position; Earnest Partners Upped Its Cabot Microelec (CCMP) Stake

Earnest Partners Llc increased Cabot Microelec (CCMP) stake by 0.98% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Earnest Partners Llc acquired 11,489 shares as Cabot Microelec (CCMP)’s stock declined 2.08%. The Earnest Partners Llc holds 1.19M shares with $132.82 million value, up from 1.17 million last quarter. Cabot Microelec now has $3.54B valuation. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $124.65. About 110,487 shares traded. Cabot Microelectronics Corporation (NASDAQ:CCMP) has risen 2.89% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.89% the S&P500. Some Historical CCMP News: 05/03/2018 – CABOT MICRO BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 40C/SHR FROM 20C, EST. 22C; 19/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – VENADO OIL & GAS AND KKR ACQUIRE CABOT EAGLE FORD ASSETS; 19/03/2018 – Venado Oil & Gas and KKR Acquire Cabot Eagle Ford Assets; 26/04/2018 – Cabot Microelectronics 2Q Adj EPS $1.19; 19/04/2018 – CABOT, IFIS ARE SAID IN TALKS TO BUY ITALY DEBT COLLECTOR FBS; 01/05/2018 – Cabot Energy Non-Executive Chairman Jonathan Murphy to Step Down; 05/03/2018 – Cabot Microelectronics Raises Dividend to 40c; 26/04/2018 – Cabot Microelectronics 2Q EPS $1.14; 08/05/2018 – ENCORE: PACT TO BUY REMAINING INTEREST IN CABOT; 29/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Issuer Rating Of A1 To Cabot, Ar

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp increased Constellation Brands Inc (STZ) stake by 44.48% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp acquired 56,728 shares as Constellation Brands Inc (STZ)’s stock declined 7.20%. The Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp holds 184,252 shares with $32.31 million value, up from 127,524 last quarter. Constellation Brands Inc now has $38.55 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $204.35. About 983,397 shares traded. Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) has declined 6.13% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.13% the S&P500. Some Historical STZ News: 26/04/2018 – Constellation Software Inc. Announces Results of Voting for Directors at Annual Shareholders’ Meeting; 25/04/2018 – CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE 1Q ADJ EPS $6.73, EST. $5.94; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS INC SEES 2019 EPS ON COMPARABLE BASIS $9.40 – $9.70; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands Sees FY19 Beer Sales Up 9%-11%; 09/04/2018 – #3 Constellation joins the mega-round club with $100M raise and plans to pursue cancer studies; 13/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE ANNOUNCES RESIGNATION OF IAN MCKINNON AND APPOINTMENT OF LORI O’NEILL TO ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 26/04/2018 – CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC CSU.TO : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE BY 15 PCT TO C$980; 22/03/2018 – SAIPEM SPA SPMI.Ml – ENTERED INTO AN AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE CONSTRUCTION VESSEL LEWEK CONSTELLATION FOR $275 MLN; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA Introduces DRIVE Constellation Simulation System to Safely Drive Autonomous Vehicles Billions of Miles in Virtual Reality; 09/04/2018 – Constellation Pharmaceuticals Announces $100 Million Financing

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.39 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.77, from 2.16 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 29 investors sold CCMP shares while 71 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 26.72 million shares or 0.40% more from 26.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Royal Natl Bank Of Canada owns 8,971 shares. 1St Source National Bank & Trust holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Cabot Microelectronics Corporation (NASDAQ:CCMP) for 3,365 shares. Moreover, Prudential Public Ltd has 0.03% invested in Cabot Microelectronics Corporation (NASDAQ:CCMP) for 80,871 shares. Hillcrest Asset Management Ltd Liability reported 86,862 shares or 1.56% of all its holdings. Price T Rowe Associate Md owns 886,895 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Natixis Advsrs Ltd Partnership invested in 0.04% or 43,517 shares. 3,160 are held by Eulav Asset Mgmt. Alps Advsrs has invested 0% in Cabot Microelectronics Corporation (NASDAQ:CCMP). Sg Americas Securities Limited Liability reported 0% of its portfolio in Cabot Microelectronics Corporation (NASDAQ:CCMP). United Services Automobile Association owns 4,419 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Rbf Cap Lc invested in 0.03% or 2,412 shares. Fuller Thaler Asset Mngmt holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Cabot Microelectronics Corporation (NASDAQ:CCMP) for 64,999 shares. Moreover, Jpmorgan Chase Co has 0.02% invested in Cabot Microelectronics Corporation (NASDAQ:CCMP) for 944,982 shares. 57,506 are owned by Sei Investments. Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda reported 4,496 shares or 0.21% of all its holdings.

More notable recent Cabot Microelectronics Corporation (NASDAQ:CCMP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Now An Opportune Moment To Examine Cabot Microelectronics Corporation (NASDAQ:CCMP)? – Yahoo Finance” on August 12, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Cabot Microelectronics Corporation Reports Record Revenue For The Third Quarter of Fiscal 2019 – GlobeNewswire” published on August 07, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Cabot Microelectronics EPS beats by $0.02, beats on revenue – Seeking Alpha” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about Cabot Microelectronics Corporation (NASDAQ:CCMP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “One Thing To Remember About The Cabot Microelectronics Corporation (NASDAQ:CCMP) Share Price – Yahoo Finance” published on June 27, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Are Cabot Microelectronics Corporation’s (NASDAQ:CCMP) Interest Costs Too High? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 09, 2019.

Earnest Partners Llc decreased Boeing Co/The (NYSE:BA) stake by 25,847 shares to 104,881 valued at $40.00M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) stake by 10,976 shares and now owns 2.58 million shares. Reinsurance Grou (NYSE:RGA) was reduced too.

More notable recent Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Why Constellation Brands Investors Shouldn’t Be Discouraged by Canopy Growth’s Recent Losses – Motley Fool” on August 28, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Constellation Brands divests whisky brand – Seeking Alpha” published on August 12, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Spirits sales come in strong – Seeking Alpha” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Constellation Brands discloses Canopy loss for FQ2 – Seeking Alpha” published on August 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Does Constellation Brands Have A Hard Seltzer Problem? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 22, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.73 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.70, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 86 investors sold STZ shares while 174 reduced holdings. 143 funds opened positions while 307 raised stakes. 129.74 million shares or 4.11% less from 135.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Morgan Stanley accumulated 3.43 million shares. First Amer Fincl Bank holds 0.18% or 14,609 shares in its portfolio. Ironwood Financial Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 52 shares. Ftb has invested 0.01% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Chevy Chase Hldgs holds 141,981 shares. First Republic Mgmt reported 321,849 shares stake. Segment Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Co stated it has 15,425 shares or 0.57% of all its holdings. Daiwa Sb Limited invested in 4,240 shares or 0.15% of the stock. Hills Bankshares Trust accumulated 1,700 shares. Ally Financial Incorporated owns 0.2% invested in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) for 6,000 shares. Wagner Bowman Mgmt accumulated 0.08% or 2,018 shares. Ar Asset Mngmt reported 0.67% of its portfolio in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Ibm Retirement Fund invested in 0.1% or 2,764 shares. D E Shaw accumulated 28,846 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Cypress Capital Mgmt Ltd Company invested in 0.4% or 12,365 shares.

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp decreased Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) stake by 12,283 shares to 466,993 valued at $39.33M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Crown Castle Intl Corp New (NYSE:CCI) stake by 3,273 shares and now owns 302,072 shares. Baxter Intl Inc (NYSE:BAX) was reduced too.

Among 6 analysts covering Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Constellation Brands has $26400 highest and $186 lowest target. $222’s average target is 8.64% above currents $204.35 stock price. Constellation Brands had 11 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Barclays Capital given on Thursday, March 14. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo on Monday, March 11 with “Buy”. The stock of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) has “Hold” rating given on Monday, June 24 by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Buy” on Monday, June 24. On Friday, March 15 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Hold”.