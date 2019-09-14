Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp Holds Position in Adobe (ADBE); As Pg&E (PCG) Market Value Declined, Oak Hill Advisors LP Has Boosted Its Position

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp increased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 72.94% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp bought 31,855 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 75,526 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $22.25M, up from 43,671 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $135.12 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $278.35. About 1.93M shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 15/03/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC – QTRLY SHR $1.55 ON A NON-GAAP BASIS; 21/05/2018 – Adobe said it’s paying $1.68 billion for Magento Commerce; 25/04/2018 – Microsoft Dynamics 365 and Adobe Experience Cloud selected by 24 Hour Fitness to transform customer engagement; 21/05/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC – DEAL FOR FOR $1.68 BLN; 04/04/2018 – Adobe Summit: Experience Is Everything; 21/05/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC – UPON CLOSE OF DEAL, MAGENTO CEO MARK LAVELLE WILL CONTINUE TO LEAD MAGENTO TEAM AS PART OF ADOBE’S DIGITAL EXPERIENCE BUSINESS; 02/05/2018 – Skava announces it’s joining the Adobe Exchange Partner Program; 26/03/2018 – Tech Trader: Adobe: Some Serious Risks Lurk in JMP’s Sudden Downgrade; 21/05/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC – NEW PROGRAM NOT EXPECTED TO HAVE A MATERIAL IMPACT ON COMPANY’S FISCAL YEAR 2018 EARNINGS; 27/03/2018 – SMITH’s ACT for Adobe Experience Manager Makes Life Easier for Marketers

Oak Hill Advisors Lp increased its stake in Pg&E Corp (PCG) by 128.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oak Hill Advisors Lp bought 193,044 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.45% . The hedge fund held 343,044 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.86M, up from 150,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oak Hill Advisors Lp who had been investing in Pg&E Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.92B market cap company. The stock increased 10.69% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $11.18. About 18.86 million shares traded or 129.88% up from the average. PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) has declined 58.05% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.05% the S&P500. Some Historical PCG News: 31/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/31/2018 05:11 PM; 03/05/2018 – PG&E 1Q EPS 86c; 03/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 04/03/2018 12:54 PM; 16/04/2018 – PG&E Increases Property Tax and Franchise Fees Payments to Cities, Counties This Year; 19/03/2018 – Moody’s Downgrades Pg&E To A3 And Pg&E Corp To Baa1, Outlooks Are Negative; 08/03/2018 – PG&E CEO: CALIFORNIA TO REACH 50% RENEWABLES EARLIER THAN 2030; 24/04/2018 – PG&E, EDISON RALLY ON AMENDMENT TO CALIFORNIA WILDFIRE BILL; 22/05/2018 – PG&E Highlights Importance of Reforming Wildfire Liability Policies as Part of California’s Focus on Clean Energy and Climate; 03/05/2018 – PG&E FILED TO RECOVER EXCESSIVE FIRE INSURANCE PREMIUMS; 23/03/2018 – PG&E Statement on Passing of Nancy McFadden, Chief of Staff to Governor Brown

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp, which manages about $1.68B and $1.11 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 33,748 shares to 1.32 million shares, valued at $38.39 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ball Corp (NYSE:BLL) by 39,366 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 802,753 shares, and cut its stake in Ebay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.19 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 39 investors sold ADBE shares while 372 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 379 raised stakes. 397.54 million shares or 0.08% less from 397.86 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bokf Na, a Oklahoma-based fund reported 36,493 shares. Centurylink Invest Mgmt has invested 0.6% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). The Indiana-based First Merchants has invested 0.05% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Agf Invs accumulated 261,339 shares. Dsm Prns Ltd Llc invested 8.43% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Kayne Anderson Rudnick Invest Limited Company stated it has 36 shares. Dana Invest Advsrs Inc invested 0.95% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Brinker Cap has 0.09% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). 8,858 were accumulated by Johnson Inv Counsel. Lourd Limited Com accumulated 1,116 shares. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Incorporated accumulated 110,100 shares or 1.72% of the stock. Connor Clark Lunn Inv Mngmt Ltd holds 0.07% or 34,425 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Sys reported 28,646 shares. Ci Investments holds 0.1% or 60,200 shares in its portfolio. Ashford Mgmt Inc has invested 0.28% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE).

