Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp Holds Holding in Amazon Com (AMZN); Millennium Management Has Decreased Its United Rentals (Put) (URI) Stake by $1.81 Million

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 3.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp bought 273 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 7,249 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.91M, up from 6,976 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $956.63 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.56% or $30.77 during the last trading session, reaching $1943.05. About 4.93M shares traded or 28.38% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 27/04/2018 – Recode Daily: Amazon’s got a new Prime number – annual membership goes up to $119, from $99 Plus, Apple is exiting the Wi-Fi router business, Snapchat releases a new version of its video-recording Spectacles, and meet the women of cryptocurrency; 05/04/2018 – Trump tweeted another attack on Amazon – this time focusing his criticism on The Washington Post; 23/04/2018 – Americans are investing more in their pets, spurring interest from companies searching for growth. Meanwhile, the threat of Amazon’s entry into health care looms; 16/03/2018 – Christina Farr: Friday afternoon scoop: Amazon just hired a former FDA big shot for their Grand Challenges/1492 team, another; 15/03/2018 – TOP PROGRAMS DREW SUBSCRIBERS TO PRIME FOR AS LITTLE AS $49 PER MEMBER BY AMAZON’S ACCOUNTING: DOCUMENTS; 17/05/2018 – Kroger inks Ocado grocery delivery deal to battle Amazon threat; 09/05/2018 – Walmart fought hard for this deal because it could be crucial in its fight against Amazon; 29/03/2018 – President Trump criticized Amazon over taxes on social media Thursday; 08/03/2018 – Amazon’s Stephenie Landry on Rising From Intern to Running Prime Now (Video); 02/05/2018 – Twin Cities Biz: Amazon says Minneapolis tech office part of a ‘decentralized innovation’ strategy (photos)

Millennium Management Llc decreased its stake in United Rentals Inc (Put) (URI) by 28.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Millennium Management Llc sold 15,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.63% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 39,100 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.47 million, down from 55,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Millennium Management Llc who had been investing in United Rentals Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.85B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $127.61. About 1.30M shares traded or 0.58% up from the average. United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) has declined 22.28% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.71% the S&P500. Some Historical URI News: 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS INC – SEES 2018 TOTAL REVENUE OF $7.3 BILLION TO $7.6 BILLION; 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS INC – QTRLY RENTAL REVENUE INCREASED 25.1% YEAR-OVER-YEAR; 09/03/2018 – United Rentals and streaming giant Netflix are the second and third best-performing S&P 500 components since the end of the financial crisis, surging more than 5,500 percent each; 18/04/2018 – United Rentals 1Q Rev $1.73B; 19/04/2018 – S&P REVISES UNITED RENTALS INC. TO RATING ‘BB’ FROM ‘BB-‘; 08/03/2018 – UNITED RENTALS INC – BOARD APPOINTED MATTHEW FLANNERYAS PRESIDENT OF COMPANY; 02/04/2018 – United Rentals North America I CDS Widens 13 Bps, Most in 8 Wks; 18/04/2018 – United Rentals 1Q EPS $2.15; 16/04/2018 – United Rentals Inc expected to post earnings of $2.43 a share – Earnings Preview; 18/04/2018 – United Rentals: Authorized New $1.25B Shr-Repurchase Program

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 50 investors sold URI shares while 186 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 159 raised stakes. 63.73 million shares or 9.11% less from 70.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rafferty Asset Mngmt Lc holds 4,289 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. The Illinois-based Optimum Investment has invested 0.01% in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). Quantres Asset Mngmt Ltd holds 0.25% or 3,000 shares. Dupont Mngmt Corp holds 5,850 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Westpac stated it has 0% of its portfolio in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). Gabelli Funds Ltd accumulated 52,000 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Ci Investments stated it has 0.05% in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). Advisory Ser Ntwk Lc accumulated 10,898 shares. Stifel Finance Corporation invested in 50,278 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Stevens Cap Mgmt LP accumulated 12,383 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt owns 0.02% invested in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) for 7,709 shares. First Hawaiian Natl Bank invested in 0.09% or 14,132 shares. Benjamin F Edwards And stated it has 350 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Arcadia Investment Corp Mi has invested 1.46% in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). 163 are owned by Johnson.

Millennium Management Llc, which manages about $66.82B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:Z) by 86,468 shares to 94,235 shares, valued at $3.22M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nomad Foods Ltd by 3.69M shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.08M shares, and has risen its stake in Digital Turbine Inc (MNDL).

More notable recent United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Ashtead Is A Good Opportunity For U.S. Investors In The EU – Seeking Alpha” on July 15, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “First, My Analysis Said Alphabet Returns To Highs; Then The Charts Confirmed – Seeking Alpha” published on July 26, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “United Rentals Q4 2018 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on January 22, 2019. More interesting news about United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “United Rentals Falls After Cutting Guidance – Benzinga” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “United Rentals cites ‘historically bad weather’ in trimming guidance – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 17, 2019.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kanawha Cap Management Llc reported 253 shares stake. Df Dent Comm has 2.35% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Moreover, Pineno Levin Ford Asset Management has 0.48% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Wright Investors Serv invested in 3.1% or 4,305 shares. Tiverton Asset Limited Liability Co stated it has 4.16% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Foster Dykema Cabot & Incorporated Ma holds 0.07% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 258 shares. Napier Park Glob (Us) LP reported 1,400 shares or 14.46% of all its holdings. Optimum Investment owns 2,209 shares for 1.29% of their portfolio. Envestnet Asset Management invested in 102,532 shares or 0.25% of the stock. Everence Capital holds 9,286 shares or 2.89% of its portfolio. Td Capital Management Limited Company has 45 shares. Alphamark Advsr Limited Liability Corp accumulated 80 shares. Meritage Grp LP holds 5.76% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 152,425 shares. 14,000 are held by Jbf Cap. Los Angeles Mngmt & Equity Research Inc stated it has 318,620 shares.