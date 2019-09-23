Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp Holding in Robert Half Intl (RHI) Has Cut by $628,083; Founders Financial Securities Stake in Microsoft (MSFT) Boosted by $411,502 as Valuation Rose

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp decreased its stake in Robert Half Intl Inc (RHI) by 1.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp sold 11,019 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.79% . The institutional investor held 578,549 shares of the professional services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $32.98 million, down from 589,568 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp who had been investing in Robert Half Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.45 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $54.88. About 499,049 shares traded. Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) has declined 19.65% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.65% the S&P500. Some Historical RHI News: 24/04/2018 – ROBERT HALF 1Q OPER INCOME $134.4M, EST. $126.3M; 08/05/2018 – RHI MAGNESITA NV RHIM.Vl – PRICE INCREASES PROMOTED STRONG DEVELOPMENT IN REVENUES, MORE THAN OFFSETTING HIGHER RAW MATERIAL INPUT COSTS; 16/04/2018 – Protiviti Cybersecurity Lab Tests and Analysis Reveal Companies’ IT Systems Still Vulnerable to Exploits and Digital Treachery; 24/04/2018 – ROBERT HALF INTERNATIONAL INC – COMPLAINT ALLEGES SALARIED RECRUITERS BASED IN CALIFORNIA HAVE BEEN MISCLASSIFIED AS EXEMPT EMPLOYEES; 21/03/2018 – RHI MAGNESITA NV RHIM.Vl SAYS 2018 HAS STARTED WELL; 23/05/2018 – Companies Share Their Digital Transformation Journeys in New Edition of Protiviti’s “Internal Auditing Around the World”; 13/03/2018 – Protiviti’s Addie Nickle and Jenna Fitzsimmons Named as ‘Rising Stars’ by Consulting Magazine; 08/03/2018 Julia Coronado Joins Protiviti Advisory Board; 16/04/2018 – Robert Half International Inc expected to post earnings of 74 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 22/03/2018 – RHI MAGNESITA NV RHIM.Vl – SIGNED AN AGREEMENT TO REFINANCE EXISTING FACILITIES WITH A NEW EUR 305.6 MLN 5 YEAR TERM LOAN

Founders Financial Securities Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 132.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Founders Financial Securities Llc bought 3,094 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 5,430 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $727,000, up from 2,336 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Founders Financial Securities Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $139.14. About 16.04 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 26/04/2018 – Establishing work-life balance may be all the rage among employers right now, but it wasn’t a priority for Bill Gates during Microsoft’s early years. via @CNBCMakeIt; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT CEO SAYS LINKEDIN RESULTS AHEAD OF EXPECTATIONS; 02/04/2018 – MSFT: DYNAMICS 365 BUSINESS CENTRAL AVAILABLE AS CLOUD SERVICE; 07/05/2018 – Reputation.com to Host Transform 2018 Conference Series May 17-18; 03/04/2018 – RedSeal Formalizes Channel Partner Program to Address Growing Global Demand to Model, Measure and Manage Hybrid Data Centers; 31/03/2018 – The Jerusalem Post: BREAKING U.S. government seeks end to Supreme Court privacy fight with Microsoft; 02/04/2018 – Unbound Technology’s Unbound Key Control Now Available in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace; 07/05/2018 – Recode Daily: Expect AI-in-everything at this week’s Microsoft and Google developer conferences; 09/04/2018 – Ittiam Licenses its i265 HEVC Codec to Microsoft Azure to Offer High Quality Video Encoding and Decoding Services; 08/03/2018 – Microsoft Corporation vs Improved Search LLC | Terminated-Adverse Judgment | 03/08/2018

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp, which manages about $1.68 billion and $1.11B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4,479 shares to 11,728 shares, valued at $22.21M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.01 earnings per share, up 6.32% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.95 per share. RHI’s profit will be $118.74 million for 13.58 P/E if the $1.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.98 actual earnings per share reported by Robert Half International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.06% EPS growth.

More notable recent Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Why Shares in Robert Half Crashed 13.6% in May – Motley Fool” on June 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “See what the IHS Markit Score report has to say about Robert Half International Inc. – Yahoo Finance” published on June 18, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Invesco Ltd. (IVZ) – Yahoo Finance” on June 20, 2019. More interesting news about Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Oaktree Capital Group LLC (OAK) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) Earns Among The Best Returns In Its Industry – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.33, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 31 investors sold RHI shares while 160 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 113 raised stakes. 106.97 million shares or 3.22% less from 110.52 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue invested in 0.03% or 27,587 shares. Meritage holds 0.41% or 69,814 shares. Kbc Group Nv owns 292,399 shares or 0.13% of their US portfolio. Stevens Capital Mngmt Limited Partnership owns 0.29% invested in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) for 113,804 shares. The New York-based Midas Management has invested 1.35% in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI). Smith Salley And Associate has invested 0.04% in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI). Sector Pension Invest Board has invested 0.02% in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department accumulated 27,301 shares. 36,356 are held by Susquehanna Intl Grp Incorporated Ltd Liability Partnership. Oakworth Cap Inc accumulated 0.01% or 1,132 shares. Signaturefd Limited holds 0% of its portfolio in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) for 72 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc invested in 0% or 1,326 shares. Pinnacle Financial Prtnrs holds 0.29% or 66,735 shares. Loomis Sayles & LP reported 0% stake. Chicago Equity Ptnrs Ltd Liability holds 55,700 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio.

Founders Financial Securities Llc, which manages about $511.93 million and $303.93M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (SHY) by 78,611 shares to 24,095 shares, valued at $2.04M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Series Trust (SPYG) by 21,081 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 298,445 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Series Trust.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Technology Sector Update for 08/29/2019: MFGP, NTNX, ESTC, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on August 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is MSFT Stock a Buy With Earnings and xCloud Launch on the Horizon? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 17, 2019, Fool.com published: “Slack Tries to Dispel Microsoft Fears – The Motley Fool” on September 06, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here’s Why I Think Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Might Deserve Your Attention Today – Yahoo Finance” published on May 17, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What To Know Before Buying Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) For Its Dividend – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 08, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Lpl Fincl Limited Liability Corporation has 2.07 million shares for 0.59% of their portfolio. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management has 19.79 million shares for 3.09% of their portfolio. Greenleaf Trust has invested 0.33% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Brookfield Asset holds 0.02% or 43,000 shares in its portfolio. Deutsche Retail Bank Ag holds 2.34% or 29.73 million shares. Jackson Square Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 7.08% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Ancora Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company has 243,348 shares. First Republic Inv Management holds 2.3% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 3.14 million shares. Peconic Prtnrs Lc reported 0.53% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Captrust Fincl Advsr holds 1.61% or 325,525 shares in its portfolio. Crestwood Gru Ltd Com owns 657,704 shares or 3.99% of their US portfolio. Norman Fields Gottscho Cap Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company, a New York-based fund reported 3,000 shares. North Point Portfolio Managers Oh holds 0.11% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 4,466 shares. Independent Invsts Inc has invested 3.23% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Livingston Group Asset Mngmt Company (Operating As Southport Management) has 23,980 shares for 1.46% of their portfolio.