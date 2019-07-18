Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp Holding in Phillips 66 (PSX) Has Trimmed by $306,470 as Stock Value Declined; Gartner (IT) Market Value Rose While Marsico Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Holding by $777,952

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp decreased its stake in Phillips 66 (PSX) by 50.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp sold 3,226 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.18% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 3,142 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $299,000, down from 6,368 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp who had been investing in Phillips 66 for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $46.03B market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $101.5. About 1.57 million shares traded. Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has declined 26.20% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.63% the S&P500. Some Historical PSX News: 09/05/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 CEO GREG GARLAND SPEAKS IN MEDIA ROUNDTABLE; 23/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 SAYS BORGER MAINTENANCE CRIMPING FUEL OUTPUT; 17/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Reports Equipment Issues at Sweeny Refinery in Texas; 01/05/2018 – Phillips 66 Reports Unit Power Outages at Sweeny Refinery in Texas; 16/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 JV BORGER TEXAS REFINERY RESTARTING GASOLINE UNITS; 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66: Midstream 1Q Net Income $233 Million; 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66 expects late 2019 investment decision on ethane cracker -CEO; 02/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 ALLIANCE LOUISIANA REFINERY RESTARTS HYDROTREATER

Marsico Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Gartner Inc (IT) by 11.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marsico Capital Management Llc sold 5,152 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 39,951 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.06M, down from 45,103 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marsico Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Gartner Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.18B market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $168.5. About 176,611 shares traded. Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) has risen 13.18% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.75% the S&P500. Some Historical IT News: 08/05/2018 – GARTNER INC SEES 2018 ADJUSTED EPS $3.51-3.91; 14/03/2018 – C3i Solutions Listed in Gartner’s Market Guide for Customer Management BPO Service Providers and the Gartner Magic Quadrant; 15/05/2018 – OrangeScape’s KiSSFLOW Featured in Gartner’s 2018 Magic Quadrant for Enterprise High Productivity Application PaaS; 08/05/2018 – Gartner 1Q Adj EPS 72c; 11/04/2018 – Gartner: 1Q PC Shipments Reflected Inventory Carryover From 4; 20/03/2018 – CA Technologies (Veracode) Recognized as a Leader in Fifth Consecutive Gartner Magic Quadrant for Application Security Testing; 08/05/2018 – Gartner Cuts FY18 View To Rev $3.9B-$4.0B; 16/05/2018 – Cyberwrite Named a 2018 Cool Vendor in Insurance by Gartner for Its Cyberrisk Profiling Technology; 20/03/2018 – Report “State of the Open-Source DBMS Market, 2018” by Gartner Includes Pricing Comparison With MariaDB; 23/05/2018 – Scandit Listed as a 2018 Cool Vendor in Gartner Report ‘Cool Vendors in Mobile and Wireless’

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold PSX shares while 350 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 358 raised stakes. 305.73 million shares or 2.08% less from 312.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hexavest Incorporated, Quebec – Canada-based fund reported 338,714 shares. Wilbanks Smith And Thomas Asset Ltd Liability Com holds 0.02% or 3,860 shares in its portfolio. Clark Capital Management Grp reported 0.84% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Rothschild And Asset Mngmt Us Inc has 0.52% invested in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Tuttle Tactical Mngmt has invested 0.16% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Blue Edge Cap Ltd Liability accumulated 5,150 shares or 0% of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services has 0.13% invested in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Moreover, Buckingham Capital Mngmt has 0.72% invested in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) for 38,710 shares. Cetera Advisor Limited Liability Company owns 24,764 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Td Asset Mngmt invested in 263,416 shares. 6,762 are held by America First Advsr Limited Liability. Blume Mngmt holds 175 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Ledyard State Bank reported 4,397 shares. Hanson Mcclain stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Mai Capital Mngmt accumulated 0.04% or 8,260 shares.

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp, which manages about $1.68 billion and $1.06 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ebay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 418,477 shares to 1.00M shares, valued at $37.29M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA) by 75,780 shares in the quarter, for a total of 118,009 shares, and has risen its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ).

Since May 28, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $165,816 activity.

Analysts await Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $2.32 EPS, down 17.14% or $0.48 from last year’s $2.8 per share. PSX’s profit will be $1.05 billion for 10.94 P/E if the $2.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.40 actual EPS reported by Phillips 66 for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 480.00% EPS growth.

Since March 12, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $2.25 million activity.

Marsico Capital Management Llc, which manages about $17.14 billion and $2.77 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Elanco Animal Health Inc by 100,162 shares to 140,414 shares, valued at $4.50 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UA) by 50,159 shares in the quarter, for a total of 123,367 shares, and has risen its stake in Livanova Plc.