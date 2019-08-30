Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp Holding in Ebay (EBAY) Boosted by $15.48 Million as Stock Rose; As Spirit Aerosystems Hold (SPR) Market Valuation Declined, James Investment Research Increased Holding

James Investment Research Inc increased its stake in Spirit Aerosystems Hold (SPR) by 495.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. James Investment Research Inc bought 6,050 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.05% . The institutional investor held 7,270 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $665,000, up from 1,220 at the end of the previous reported quarter. James Investment Research Inc who had been investing in Spirit Aerosystems Hold for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.34B market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $80.6. About 769,761 shares traded. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) has declined 15.44% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.44% the S&P500. Some Historical SPR News: 02/05/2018 – SPR WAS AS MANY AS 15 SHIPMENTS FOR 737 BEHIND SCHEDULE: CEO; 02/05/2018 – SPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS CONCLUDES QUARTERLY EARNINGS WEBCAST; 02/05/2018 – SPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS EXPECTS TO FUND DEAL THROUGH NEW DEBT; 02/05/2018 – SPR: 737 COSTS GREW ON OVERTIME, EXPEDITED FREIGHT SHIPPING; 14/03/2018 – SPIRIT AERO: 737 SUPPLIERS WORKING THRU STRESS FROM RATE BOOST; 02/05/2018 – Spirit Aerosystems 1Q Rev $1.7B; 30/05/2018 – Spirit AeroSystems Inc. Announces Expiration and Results of its Cash Tender Offer for Any and All of its Outstanding 5¼% Senio; 14/03/2018 – SPIRIT AERO SEEKING MERGER TARGETS WITH MORE AIRBUS CONTENT; 02/05/2018 – SPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS DEAL FOR $650M IN CASH; 02/05/2018 – SPIRIT AERO SEES ASCO DEAL BOLSTERING 737, PARTS FABRICATION

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp increased its stake in Ebay Inc (EBAY) by 71.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp bought 418,477 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.97% . The institutional investor held 1.00 million shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $37.29 million, up from 585,428 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp who had been investing in Ebay Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.79 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $40.29. About 3.89 million shares traded. eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) has risen 22.33% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.33% the S&P500. Some Historical EBAY News: 20/04/2018 – Square, eBay, and the Future of Money — Barrons.com; 25/04/2018 – EBay: StubHub Drove Rev of $232 M, Up 9% on Both an As-Reported Basis and FX-Neutral Basis; 25/04/2018 – EBAY 1Q TOTAL MARKETPLACE GMV $22.55B; 14/03/2018 – StubHub Launches Multi-Year Program To Support Music Education – Focused On Putting Music Instruments Into U.S. Classrooms; 05/04/2018 – EBAY INC EBAY.O SAYS SUKHINDER SINGH CASSIDY SUCCEEDS SCOTT CUTLER; 03/05/2018 – Rocky Mountain High Brands Announces HEMPd Products Are Now Available on Amazon and EBAY; 09/03/2018 – EBay Signs Up R/GA Agency; 09/05/2018 – EBAY PLANS TO RELAUNCH EBAY INDIA WITH A DIFFERENTIATED OFFER; 02/04/2018 – EBAY: WOMEN 40% OF GLOBAL WORK FORCE IN 2017 VS. 38% IN 2016; 01/05/2018 – For OfferUp’s first seven years in existence, it had Craigslist in its crosshairs. Next up? Taking a shot at stealing business from eBay, as many have tried and failed to do

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.47, from 0.65 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold EBAY shares while 230 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 189 raised stakes. 711.61 million shares or 3.89% less from 740.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc invested 0.56% of its portfolio in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Ashfield Prns Lc reported 13,071 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Rafferty Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.08% of its portfolio in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Bogle Invest Mngmt Lp De holds 0.04% or 15,700 shares. Zebra Mngmt Llc holds 12,165 shares. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney Strauss Limited Co owns 2.87 million shares for 0.19% of their portfolio. Provise Mgmt Lc accumulated 18,859 shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo And Communications Limited Liability Company owns 214,255 shares. Greenleaf holds 0.01% or 10,872 shares in its portfolio. Webster State Bank N A stated it has 0% of its portfolio in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Andra Ap invested in 0.19% or 173,100 shares. Swiss Retail Bank owns 0.13% invested in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) for 3.31M shares. Gotham Asset Limited Liability Corp reported 0.53% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Parnassus Investments Ca holds 1.82M shares. Destination Wealth Mngmt accumulated 370 shares.

Since August 5, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $232,736 activity.

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp, which manages about $1.68 billion and $1.06 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 12,141 shares to 520,757 shares, valued at $16.33M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Target Corp (NYSE:TGT) by 6,017 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 390,728 shares, and cut its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS).

James Investment Research Inc, which manages about $5.64B and $1.53 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) by 2,238 shares to 8,440 shares, valued at $2.53M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tcf Financial Corp (NYSE:TCB) by 55,430 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,385 shares, and cut its stake in Laredo Petroleum Holdings Inc (NYSE:LPI).