Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp Holding in Baxter Intl (BAX) Trimmed by $609,687; Blair William & Company Has Lifted Holding in Astrazeneca Plc (AZN)

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp decreased its stake in Baxter Intl Inc (BAX) by 1.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp sold 7,527 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% with the market. The institutional investor held 442,408 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $35.97 million, down from 449,935 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp who had been investing in Baxter Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $41.87B market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $82.07. About 1.03 million shares traded. Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) has risen 6.66% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.23% the S&P500. Some Historical BAX News: 14/05/2018 – TIM BAXTER NAMED CEO OF DELTA GALIL PREMIUM BRANDS; 12/03/2018 FDA: Baxter Healthcare Corporation- Baxter SIGMA Spectrum Infusion Pump with Master Drug Library (Version 6) (GTIN; 08/05/2018 – Baxter International Raises Quarterly Dividend to 19c From 16c; 02/05/2018 – Baxter and the International Society of Nephrology Announce a Collaboration to Address Growing Prevalence of Kidney Disease; 21/05/2018 – BAXTER INTERNATIONAL – EXPECTS SALES TO GROW APPROXIMATELY 5 PERCENT ON A COMPOUNDED ANNUAL BASIS AT CONSTANT CURRENCY RATES FROM 2018 TO 2023; 30/05/2018 – Baxter Unveiled Updates to SHARESOURCE Remote Patient Management Platform for Home Dialysis Patients at ERA-EDTA 2018; 24/04/2018 – Baxter Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC BAX.N SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $2.49 TO $2.62; 28/03/2018 – Baxter Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Global Dialysis Market 2018 Forecast to 2022 – Key Players are Fresenius Medical Care, DaVita, Baxter and B. Braun – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Blair William & Company increased its stake in Astrazeneca Plc (AZN) by 2.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blair William & Company bought 8,773 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.01% with the market. The institutional investor held 403,750 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.32 million, up from 394,977 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blair William & Company who had been investing in Astrazeneca Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $110.12B market cap company. The stock increased 0.67% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $41.99. About 1.64M shares traded. AstraZeneca PLC (NYSE:AZN) has risen 3.46% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.97% the S&P500. Some Historical AZN News: 18/04/2018 – ROCHE -RECEIVED APPROVAL FROM FDA OF ITS PMA SUPPLEMENT FOR COBAS EGFR MUTATION TEST V2 TO BE USED AS COMPANION DIAGNOSTIC TEST WITH TAGRISSO; 25/05/2018 – AstraZeneca cancer drug hits second goal by extending survival; 02/04/2018 – MYRIAD GENETICS INC – ASTRAZENECA AND MERCK ARE SEEKING APPROVAL OF LYNPARZA IN JAPAN FOR TREATING PATIENTS WITH BRCA-MUTATED METASTATIC BREAST CANCER; 11/05/2018 – ASTRAZENECA PLC – SECOND PHASE lll TRIAL TERRANOVA IS ONGOING WITH RESULTS EXPECTED LATER THIS QUARTER; 10/04/2018 – Tuberous Sclerosis Alliance salutes FDA approval of Afinitor® DISPERZ (everolimus) as the first adjunctive treatment approved; 22/03/2018 – AstraZeneca Treatment for Hyperkalemia Gets EU Approval; 21/05/2018 – ASTRAZENECA PLC AZN.L – US FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION (FDA) HAS APPROVED LOKELMA (SODIUM ZIRCONIUM CYCLOSILICATE), FORMERLY ZS-9, FOR TREATMENT OF ADULTS WITH HYPERKALAEMIA,1; 03/04/2018 – EMA ACCEPTS REGULATORY SUBMISSION FOR LYNPARZA® (OLAPARIB) IN; 16/05/2018 – AstraZeneca Is Said to Consider Selling U.S. Rights for Crestor; 21/05/2018 – ASTRAZENECA LOKELMA APPROVED IN US FOR HYPERKALAEMIA

Blair William & Company, which manages about $16.40 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dave & Busters Entmt Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) by 166,739 shares to 169,712 shares, valued at $8.46M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Domo Inc by 32,662 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 29,135 shares, and cut its stake in Huron Consulting Group Inc (NASDAQ:HURN).

More notable recent AstraZeneca PLC (NYSE:AZN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “AstraZeneca’s Symbicort Turbuhaler shows value proposition in real-world asthma study – Seeking Alpha” on May 20, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “MFGP, AZN among premarket gainers – Seeking Alpha” published on February 14, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “AstraZeneca down 2% despite Q1 beat – Seeking Alpha” on April 26, 2019. More interesting news about AstraZeneca PLC (NYSE:AZN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 14, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Pfizer, Merck KGaA discontinue ovarian cancer drug trial – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: March 19, 2019.

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp, which manages about $1.68B and $1.06B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VTI) by 49,359 shares to 80,156 shares, valued at $11.60 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Whitehall Fds Inc (VYM) by 3,915 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7,115 shares, and has risen its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Analysts await Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) to report earnings on July, 25 before the open. They expect $0.81 EPS, up 5.19% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.77 per share. BAX’s profit will be $413.23 million for 25.33 P/E if the $0.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual EPS reported by Baxter International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.58% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 42 investors sold BAX shares while 290 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 221 raised stakes. 417.48 million shares or 0.97% less from 421.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Commonwealth Financial Bank Of Australia invested in 0.04% or 54,521 shares. Neuberger Berman Ltd Company accumulated 488,603 shares. Btc Capital Management invested in 8,567 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Reynders Mcveigh Mgmt Limited Liability Co holds 0.03% or 3,122 shares. Carmignac Gestion reported 1.89 million shares. Natl Bank Pictet & Cie (Asia) Limited holds 0.19% in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) or 5,029 shares. Financial Advisory Gru owns 5,694 shares or 0.13% of their US portfolio. Tcw Gp Incorporated stated it has 0.1% in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX). Tributary Cap Mgmt Llc holds 8,200 shares. Peoples Financial Ser Corp owns 0.54% invested in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) for 13,100 shares. Lawson Kroeker Ne owns 4,800 shares. Metropolitan Life Company has 163,250 shares. Benedict owns 6,744 shares or 0.14% of their US portfolio. Welch Group Limited Liability has invested 0.03% in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX). Canada Pension Plan Investment Board stated it has 477,654 shares.

Since January 18, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 sales for $3.03 million activity. 3,187 Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) shares with value of $223,090 were sold by STALLKAMP THOMAS T.

More notable recent Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Baxter Highlights Progress Toward Its 2020 Corporate Responsibility Goals and Efforts to Make a Meaningful Difference Around the World – Business Wire” on June 27, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “8 Biggest Price Target Changes For Wednesday – Benzinga” published on June 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Were Hedge Funds Right About Flocking Into Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (CTSH) ? – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Investors Should Know About Baxter International Inc.’s (NYSE:BAX) Financial Strength – Yahoo Finance” published on June 11, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Baxter International Inc. (BAX) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 13, 2019.