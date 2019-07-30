Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp Has Upped Constellation Brands (STZ) Position By $9.93 Million; Shorts at Albemarle (ALB) Lowered By 0.56%

Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) had a decrease of 0.56% in short interest. ALB’s SI was 11.15M shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 0.56% from 11.21 million shares previously. With 1.16 million avg volume, 10 days are for Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB)’s short sellers to cover ALB’s short positions. The SI to Albemarle Corporation’s float is 10.54%. The stock decreased 2.00% or $1.49 during the last trading session, reaching $73.09. About 978,998 shares traded. Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) has declined 29.89% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.32% the S&P500. Some Historical ALB News: 09/05/2018 – ALBEMARLE CORP – SEES 2018 ADJUSTED EPS OF $5.10 – $5.40; 03/04/2018 – Grace Completes Acquisition Of Albemarle Polyolefin Catalysts Business; 19/04/2018 – LARA: Albemarle Corporation in South Haven Named a MIOSHA Star Site a Second Time for Exemplary Worker Safety; 19/04/2018 – Michigan.gov: Albemarle Corporation in South Haven Named a MIOSHA Star Site a Second Time for Exemplary Worker Safety; 19/04/2018 – Albemarle Declares Force Majeure Due to Shortage of Key Raw Materials in Urethane Supply Chain; 24/05/2018 – Albemarle Presenting at Conference May 30; 09/05/2018 – ALBEMARLE CONFIRMS OTHER 2018 GUIDANCE; 09/05/2018 – ALBEMARLE CORP – SEES 2018 NET SALES OF $3.2 BLN – $3.4 BLN; 24/04/2018 – Albemarle and DuPont Announce Collaboration in Hydroprocessing; 09/03/2018 – Albemarle: Increase Will Be Enabled by Technology to Extract More Lithium Without Need for Additional Brine Pumping

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp increased Constellation Brands Inc (STZ) stake by 44.48% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. The stock decreased 2.41% or $4.92 during the last trading session, reaching $199.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. The company has market cap of $7.74 billion. The firm offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties and reagents for applications in lithium batteries, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles and plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets; cesium products for the chemical and pharmaceutical industries; and zirconium, barium, and titanium products for pyrotechnical applications. It has a 11.35 P/E ratio. It also makes cesium products for the chemical and pharmaceutical industries; and zirconium, barium, and titanium products for various pyrotechnical applications, including airbag igniters; and performance catalyst solutions, such as polymer catalysts, curatives, organometallics, and electronic materials for polyolefin polymers, packaging, non-packaging, films, injection molding, alpha-olefins, electronic materials, solar cells, polyurethanes, epoxies, and other engineered resins markets.

