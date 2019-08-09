Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp Has Trimmed Its Holding in Ball (BLL) by $1.17 Million; As Zoetis (ZTS) Stock Rose, Northeast Financial Consultants Increased by $426,200 Its Holding

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc increased its stake in Zoetis Inc (ZTS) by 26.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc bought 4,262 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.87% . The institutional investor held 20,432 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.06 million, up from 16,170 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc who had been investing in Zoetis Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $61.35 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.77% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $125.07. About 1.43M shares traded. Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) has risen 35.98% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.98% the S&P500. Some Historical ZTS News: 19/03/2018 – ZOETIS INC ZTS.N : MORGAN STANLEY CUTS TO EQUAL-WEIGHT FROM OVERWEIGHT; 19/04/2018 – Aratana’s scarcity value driven by product development –; 16/05/2018 – ZOETIS INC – EXPECTS TRANSACTION TO BE ACCRETIVE TO EARNINGS IN 2019; 06/04/2018 – Lilly set to collect initial Elanco bids –; 16/05/2018 – ABAXIS INC – UPON TERMINATION OF MERGER BY CO OR ZOETIS UPON SPECIFIED CONDITIONS, TERMINATION FEE OF $70 MLN MAY BE PAYABLE BY CO TO ZOETIS; 15/05/2018 – Anatara Announces Exclusive Global License Agreement with Zoetis; 15/05/2018 – ANATARA IN DETACH LICENSE PACT WITH ZOETIS; 10/05/2018 – ZOETIS INC ZTS.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $90 FROM $85; 16/05/2018 – Moody’s Says Zoetis’ Acquisition Of Abaxis Is Credit Negative; 02/05/2018 – Zoetis 1Q Net $352M

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp decreased its stake in Ball Corp (BLL) by 2.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp sold 20,593 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.83% . The institutional investor held 842,119 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $48.73M, down from 862,712 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp who had been investing in Ball Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.46B market cap company. The stock increased 1.81% or $1.38 during the last trading session, reaching $77.46. About 1.41M shares traded. Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL) has risen 85.28% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 85.28% the S&P500. Some Historical BLL News: 14/03/2018 – Dragon Ball and Mario shine again with copyright business; 29/03/2018 – Bridget Foley’s Diary: Shut Up and Play Ball; 25/04/2018 – Ball Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend, Approves Share Repurchase Authorization; 03/05/2018 – Ball Corp Reaffirms 2019 Goal of $2B of Comparable EBITDA; 16/04/2018 – Trump Tweet Throws Currency Traders a Curve Ball: Markets Live; 02/05/2018 – Capital Senior Living CEO, Larry Cohen, Named Alzheimer’s Association 2018 Brain Ball National Honoree; 25/04/2018 – New York Post: Angry LaVar Ball abruptly pulls sons out of Lithuania; 26/04/2018 – Ball Aerospace Conducted Successful Evaluation of Testbed for DARPA’s Hallmark Program; 06/03/2018 – Fitch Rates Ball Corp’s Unsecured Notes ‘BB+’; 16/03/2018 – Fashion at the Frick: The Museum Hosts 2018 Young Fellows Ball

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold ZTS shares while 257 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 274 raised stakes. 414.06 million shares or 2.73% less from 425.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Investec Asset North America has invested 0.04% in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS). 40,635 are owned by Private Advisor Gru Ltd Liability. 328,024 were reported by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board. Ims Capital invested in 11,332 shares or 0.93% of the stock. Covington Mgmt holds 0.24% or 38,981 shares. Sandy Spring National Bank & Trust has invested 0.26% of its portfolio in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS). Moreover, Winslow Evans Crocker has 0.01% invested in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS). Moreover, Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Inv Mngmt has 0.06% invested in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS). Legal And General Group Public Limited Company has invested 0.18% in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS). Fincl holds 0.01% or 268 shares. Scott & Selber invested in 48,562 shares. The Connecticut-based Yhb Invest Inc has invested 0.5% in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS). 8,005 were accumulated by Wellington Shields Management Ltd Liability Corp. Focused Wealth Mgmt accumulated 200 shares or 0.01% of the stock. 30,498 are owned by Synovus Corporation.

More notable recent Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Zoetis Will Acquire Platinum Performance – Benzinga” on July 22, 2019, also Forbes.com with their article: “Elanco Animal Health And Bayer In Early Talks To Combine Animal Health Units – Forbes” published on July 12, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “New 52-Week-High Achievers For Tuesday Morning – Benzinga” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here’s Why We Think Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) Is Well Worth Watching – Yahoo Finance” published on June 19, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Zoetis Inc. 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc, which manages about $2.86B and $900.59M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 22,590 shares to 2.39M shares, valued at $101.66M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Series Trust (SDY) by 7,843 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,150 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY).

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp, which manages about $1.68 billion and $1.06B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA) by 75,780 shares to 118,009 shares, valued at $4.82 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 273 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7,249 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (CSJ).