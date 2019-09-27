Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp Has Trimmed Cabot Oil & Gas (COG) Position by $448,206; Stock Price Declined; Everence Capital Management Has Upped Position in Expedia Group Ord (EXPE)

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp decreased its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas Corp (COG) by 2.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp sold 20,373 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.51% . The institutional investor held 947,578 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $21.76M, down from 967,951 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp who had been investing in Cabot Oil & Gas Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.18 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.33% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $17.17. About 9.21M shares traded or 16.84% up from the average. Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) has declined 15.71% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.71% the S&P500. Some Historical COG News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (COG); 22/05/2018 – UGI ENERGY SERVICES – NEW MARCELLUS SHALE DEVELOPMENT PROJECT WILL TRANSPORT GAS FROM ACREAGE BEING PRODUCED BY CABOT OIL & GAS CORPORATION; 06/03/2018 ClinicalTrial US: Cognition Evolution and MRI Markers in PPMS Patients on 2 Years (PRO-COG); 27/04/2018 – CABOT SAYS NEGATIVE GAS OUTLOOK PUSHED MORE SHARE REPURCHASES; 27/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas 1Q EPS 26c; 27/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas: Borrowing Base Reaffirmed by Lenders at $3.2B; 02/04/2018 – Neuberger Berman Guardian Adds Comerica, Exits Cabot Oil; 27/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas 1Q Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities $272.8M; 19/03/2018 – KKR & Co: Closed on Acquisition of Cabot Oil Eagle Ford Assets for $765M; 27/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas 1Q Adj EPS 28c

Everence Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Expedia Group Ord (EXPE) by 88.01% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Everence Capital Management Inc bought 2,510 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.05% . The institutional investor held 5,362 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $713,000, up from 2,852 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Expedia Group Ord for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.47 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.55% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $132.87. About 1.10 million shares traded. Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) has declined 1.54% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.54% the S&P500. Some Historical EXPE News: 26/04/2018 – EXPEDIA 1Q REV. $2.5B, EST. $2.44B; 27/04/2018 – EXPEDIA INC EXPE.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $137 FROM $133; 09/04/2018 – Driving loyalty through customer experience is the future for travel, says research survey by Expedia Affiliate Network and Poi; 13/04/2018 – Calamos Adds Humana, Exits Expedia, Cuts Wells Fargo: 13F; 10/04/2018 – Moody’s assigns Aaa underlying; Aa1 enhanced to Bellevue S.D. 405 (King County), WA’s GO bonds; 20/04/2018 – DJ Expedia Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EXPE); 26/04/2018 – EXPEDIA GROUP INC – QTRLY REVENUE EXCLUDING TRIVAGO WAS $2.3 BILLION, AN INCREASE OF 15% COMPARED TO THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2017; 26/04/2018 – EXPEDIA GROUP INC – QTRLY GROSS BOOKINGS, INCLUDING HOMEAWAY, INCREASED $3.6 BILLION OR 15% YEAR-OVER-YEAR TO $27.2 BILLION; 26/03/2018 – EXPEDIA, REPORTS NAME CHANGE TO EXPEDIA GROUP,; 29/03/2018 – AllianzGI Focused Growth Adds PayPal, Exits Expedia

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.46, from 1.57 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 46 investors sold EXPE shares while 159 reduced holdings.

Analysts await Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.30 earnings per share, up 25.00% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.24 per share. COG’s profit will be $125.52 million for 14.31 P/E if the $0.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual earnings per share reported by Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.29% negative EPS growth.

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp, which manages about $1.68B and $1.11B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4,479 shares to 11,728 shares, valued at $22.21M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Since July 30, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 sales for $622,550 activity. 20,000 Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) shares with value of $326,723 were bought by DINGES DAN O. DELANEY PETER B had bought 9,000 shares worth $173,524 on Tuesday, July 30.