Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp Has Trimmed By $2.58 Million Its Target (TGT) Position; Shorts at Gatx (GATX) Lowered By 4.91%

Gatx Corporation (NYSE:GATX) had a decrease of 4.91% in short interest. GATX’s SI was 5.73 million shares in October as released by FINRA. Its down 4.91% from 6.03M shares previously. With 213,900 avg volume, 27 days are for Gatx Corporation (NYSE:GATX)’s short sellers to cover GATX’s short positions. The SI to Gatx Corporation’s float is 15.98%. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $74.4. About 282,772 shares traded or 19.50% up from the average. GATX Corporation (NYSE:GATX) has declined 5.57% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.57% the S&P500. Some Historical GATX News: 24/05/2018 – Kansas City Southern Announces Promotion of Ginger L. Adamiak to Vice President Energy, Industrial Development and Commercial Innovation; 16/04/2018 GATX Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/05/2018 – GATX CORP – PURSUANT TO THE AMENDMENT, TERM OF AGREEMENT WAS EXTENDED FROM MARCH 2020 TO DECEMBER 31, 2023 – SEC FILING; 19/04/2018 – GATX 1Q EPS $1.98; 03/05/2018 – S&PGR Rates GATX Corp’s Unsecured Notes ‘BBB’ Rating; 19/04/2018 – GATX 1Q Profit Rises 33%, Beats Market Expectations; 14/05/2018 – Janus Henderson Group Buys New 1.9% Position in GATX; 03/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: GATX $300m Long 10Y; IPT +170 Area; 26/04/2018 – GATX Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 01/05/2018 – GATX Corporation Announces Quarterly Dividend

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp decreased Target Corp (TGT) stake by 7.67% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp sold 29,959 shares as Target Corp (TGT)’s stock rose 14.18%. The Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp holds 360,769 shares with $31.25 million value, down from 390,728 last quarter. Target Corp now has $54.98 billion valuation. The stock increased 2.33% or $2.48 during the last trading session, reaching $109.1. About 4.07 million shares traded. Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) has risen 6.39% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.39% the S&P500. Some Historical TGT News: 21/05/2018 – Target Corp expected to post earnings of $1.39 a share – Earnings Preview; 06/03/2018 – Target Didn’t Miss the Digital Mark–Heard on the Street; 06/03/2018 – TARGET CORP TGT.N FY SHR VIEW $5.27 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 23/05/2018 – Target 1Q EPS $1.33; 06/03/2018 – TARGET CORP TGT.N CEO – RAISING STARTING WAGE TO $12 AN HOUR THIS SPRING – CONF CALL; 23/03/2018 – There is ‘no truth’ to Target-Kroger merger report, source tells CNBC; 31/05/2018 – Target And Shipt Launch Same-day Delivery In Illinois, Ohio, Wisconsin And Michigan — MarketWatch; 05/04/2018 – Target was accused of having “imported the racial and ethnic disparities” in the U.S. criminal justice system into its hiring process; 15/03/2018 – TARGET CORP TGT.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.62/SHR; 10/04/2018 – Shipt and Target to Launch Same-Day Delivery Across Nevada

GATX Corporation leases, operates, manages, and remarkets assets in the rail and marine markets in North America and internationally. The company has market cap of $2.66 billion. The firm operates in four divisions: Rail North America, Rail International, American Steamship Company , and Portfolio Management. It has a 13.55 P/E ratio. The Rail North America segment primarily leases railcars and locomotive.

More notable recent GATX Corporation (NYSE:GATX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Much Are GATX Corporation (NYSE:GATX) Insiders Taking Off The Table? – Yahoo Finance” on September 25, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “GATX Corporation Announces Management Changes NYSE:GATX – GlobeNewswire” published on September 10, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “GATX Corporation to Present at the Sidoti & Company Fall 2019 Conference – StreetInsider.com” on September 23, 2019. More interesting news about GATX Corporation (NYSE:GATX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is GATX Corporation (NYSE:GATX) A Great Dividend Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 23, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why GATX Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:GATX) Return On Capital Employed Looks Uninspiring – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Analysts await Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) to report earnings on November, 19. They expect $1.17 earnings per share, up 7.34% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.09 per share. TGT’s profit will be $589.60M for 23.31 P/E if the $1.17 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.82 actual earnings per share reported by Target Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -35.71% negative EPS growth.