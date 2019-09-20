Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp Has Raised Holding in Amazon Com (AMZN) by $8.48 Million as Market Valuation Declined; Burns J W & Co Continues to Hold Holding in Becton Dickinson (BDX)

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 61.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp bought 4,479 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 11,728 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $22.21 million, up from 7,249 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $893.69B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.03% or $18.82 during the last trading session, reaching $1802.68. About 2.35 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 07/03/2018 – Amazon Studios Seals First-Look Deal with Academy Award-Winning Filmmaker Kenneth Lonergan; 09/05/2018 – Sears revs up on Amazon tyre partnership; 16/05/2018 – Health Purchase: Amazon is building a `health & wellness’ team within Alexa as it aims to upend healthcare; 30/05/2018 – STITCH FIX INC SFIX.O HAS NOT HAD ‘ANY SERIOUS DISCUSSIONS’ ABOUT COMBINING WITH AMAZON.COM INC AMZN.O -CEO KATRINA LAKE; 24/05/2018 – Best Buy Drops as Heavy Spending to Fight Amazon Comes at a Cost; 12/03/2018 – MEDIA-Amazon to bring its voice assistant Alexa to many business settings – Axios; 29/03/2018 – Amazon extends slump after Trump tweet; 06/04/2018 – Postmates and DoorDash have discussed a merger to fend off Uber, GrubHub and Amazon Postmates faces a challenge: Profitability seems a long way off, and rival DoorDash has a big investment from SoftBank; 27/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM – BORROWINGS UNDER AMENDED & RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT WILL BE USED FOR BACKSTOPPING ANY NOTES CO MAY ISSUE UNDER COMMERCIAL PAPER PROGRAM; 19/03/2018 – AMAZON, UPS SAID TO BE EXPLORING A330NEO FREIGHTER

Burns J W & Co Inc increased its stake in Becton Dickinson (BDX) by 9.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Burns J W & Co Inc bought 2,216 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.28% . The institutional investor held 24,678 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.22 million, up from 22,462 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Burns J W & Co Inc who had been investing in Becton Dickinson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $68.64B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $255.38. About 903,394 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 2.24% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BDX News: 19/03/2018 – BDX TO DIVEST REMAINING INVESTMENT IN VYAIRE MEDICAL; 09/03/2018 FDA: Becton Dickinson & Co.- Difco” Agar Noble, 500g bottle Noble Agar is a solidifying agent that is essentially free of; 14/05/2018 – RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES REDUCED XOM, GE, WMT, NTES, BDX IN 1Q; 22/03/2018 – BD Has Been Cooperating With FDA, Launched an Internal Investigation; 11/05/2018 – U.S. investigates bloodstream infections for link to heparin syringes; 23/03/2018 – FDA: BD Vacutainer Blood Collection Tubes by Becton, Dickinson and Company (BD): Class I Recall – Chemical Interference with; 27/04/2018 – Becton Dickinson Names Alberto Mas President of Medical Segment; 22/03/2018 – U.S. FDA-CONCLUDED THAT STUDIES PERFORMED BY BD WERE ROBUST & SHOWED THERE WAS SIGNIFICANT CHANCE OF FALSE RESULTS WITH MAGELLAN’S LEADCARE TESTS; 23/03/2018 – FDA: BDX RECALLS VACUTAINER EDTA BLOOD COLLECTION TUBES; 19/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON SELLING VYAIRE MEDICAL STAKE TO APAX PARTNERS

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.03, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 49 investors sold BDX shares while 364 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 353 raised stakes. 220.73 million shares or 3.04% less from 227.64 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Benedict Advsr has 1.99% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Federated Invsts Incorporated Pa invested in 10,535 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Cypress Asset Management Tx has 5,560 shares for 0.48% of their portfolio. Norris Perne & French Llp Mi holds 2.02% or 63,469 shares. Beese Fulmer Investment reported 33,756 shares or 1.61% of all its holdings. Fincl Bank Of Hawaii invested in 0.05% or 2,481 shares. Connable Office invested 0.59% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Penbrook Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.9% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). West Oak Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.29% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Hudock Capital Group Inc Limited Liability Company reported 0% stake. Atlantic Union Commercial Bank Corp stated it has 0.61% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Morgan Stanley reported 4.89M shares. Barclays Public Ltd Company invested 0.05% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Mountain Pacific Advisers Id holds 0.15% or 6,628 shares in its portfolio. Fukoku Mutual Life Company reported 1,270 shares.

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp, which manages about $1.68 billion and $1.11B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (CIU) by 6,000 shares to 13,410 shares, valued at $764,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Target Corp (NYSE:TGT) by 29,959 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 360,769 shares, and cut its stake in Energy Transfer Lp (NYSE:ETE).