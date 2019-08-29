Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp Has Raised Ebay (EBAY) Stake By $15.48 Million; BOOHOO COM PLC ORDINARY SHARES JERSEY (BHHOF) SI Increased By 16.1%

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp increased Ebay Inc (EBAY) stake by 71.48% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp acquired 418,477 shares as Ebay Inc (EBAY)’s stock rose 8.97%. The Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp holds 1.00 million shares with $37.29M value, up from 585,428 last quarter. Ebay Inc now has $33.63 billion valuation. The stock increased 2.79% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $40.09. About 10.64 million shares traded or 30.73% up from the average. eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) has risen 22.33% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.33% the S&P500. Some Historical EBAY News: 09/05/2018 – EBAY – TO RELAUNCH EBAY INDIA FOCUSING INITIALLY ON CROSS-BORDER TRADE OPPORTUNITY; 25/04/2018 – EBAY INC – EXPECTS NET REVENUE BETWEEN $10.9 BLN AND $11.1 BLN, REPRESENTING FX-NEUTRAL GROWTH OF 7% – 9% FOR FY 2018; 13/04/2018 – Walmart is in advanced talks to acquire Amazon’s India rival Flipkart – but it may have to strike a deal with eBay first A small deal before a big deal?; 14/04/2018 – Walmart is in advanced talks to acquire Amazon’s India rival Flipkart – but it may have to strike a deal with eBay first:; 21/05/2018 – People are selling their royal wedding gift bags on eBay; 21/05/2018 – Permira: Magento Commerce Was Acquired by Permira Funds From eBay Inc. in 2015; 09/05/2018 – EBAY TO END ITS RELATIONSHIP WITH FLIPKART AFTER DEAL; 09/05/2018 – Last year, eBay had sold its operations in the country to Flipkart and took a minority stake in the company; 25/04/2018 – EBay: Grew Active Buyers by 4% Across Its Platforms, for a Total of 171 M Global Active Buyers; 19/03/2018 – EBAY ISSUES AUGMENTED REALITY SOLUTION FOR CHOOSING USPS BOXES

eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.47, from 0.65 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold EBAY shares while 230 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 189 raised stakes. 711.61 million shares or 3.89% less from 740.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Reinhart Prns stated it has 2.84% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). 11,588 were accumulated by Bbt Cap Ltd Liability Corp. Assetmark accumulated 8,583 shares or 0% of the stock. Parametric Assocs Ltd Liability Com holds 2.81M shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Catalyst Advsr Limited Co accumulated 0.09% or 68,500 shares. Family Capital Trust Co invested in 0.62% or 39,622 shares. Birmingham Mngmt Com Al holds 0.12% or 7,000 shares. Utd Services Automobile Association has 0.15% invested in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Heritage Wealth reported 1,163 shares stake. Osborne Cap Mngmt Limited Com, a California-based fund reported 138,050 shares. Credit Suisse Ag stated it has 0.08% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Moreover, City Company has 0.01% invested in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) for 547 shares. Kingstown Management Lp reported 1.50M shares stake. Williams Jones Assoc Ltd reported 34,280 shares. Calamos Advisors Lc has 173,293 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio.

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp decreased Robert Half Intl Inc (NYSE:RHI) stake by 7,604 shares to 589,568 valued at $38.42 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) stake by 2,060 shares and now owns 146,230 shares. Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD) was reduced too.

Since August 5, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $232,736 activity. MURPHY MATTHEW J bought $232,736 worth of stock or 6,000 shares.

Among 14 analysts covering Ebay (NASDAQ:EBAY), 10 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 71% are positive. Ebay has $4900 highest and $34.5000 lowest target. $43.64’s average target is 8.86% above currents $40.09 stock price. Ebay had 20 analyst reports since March 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $4900 target in Wednesday, April 24 report. The stock of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) has “Outperform” rating given on Thursday, July 18 by Credit Suisse. On Monday, March 4 the stock rating was maintained by DA Davidson with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight” on Monday, July 15. The rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity with “Hold” on Wednesday, April 24. The stock of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) earned “Buy” rating by Barclays Capital on Monday, March 4. UBS maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, April 24 report. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, April 24. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Thursday, July 18 by Piper Jaffray. The stock has “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank on Wednesday, April 24.

