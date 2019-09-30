Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp Has Raised Amazon Com (AMZN) Stake; As Caterpillar (CAT) Stock Value Declined, Riggs Asset Managment Company Boosted Its Position

Riggs Asset Managment Company increased its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (CAT) by 21934.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Riggs Asset Managment Company bought 16,451 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.69% . The institutional investor held 16,526 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.25 million, up from 75 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Company who had been investing in Caterpillar Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $71.47 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $127.03. About 846,807 shares traded. Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) has declined 5.78% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CAT News: 04/05/2018 – CATERPILLAR INC – ONCE BONFIELD JOINS CATERPILLAR, CREED WILL CONTINUE SERVING IN HIS CAPACITY AS FSD VICE PRESIDENT; 24/04/2018 – Caterpillar 1Q Net $1.67B; 11/05/2018 – CATERPILLAR ROLLING 3-MOS APRIL MACHINE SALES WORLD UP 28%; 12/04/2018 – Buy United Rentals over Caterpillar as US-China trade disputes loom: @JimCramer; 03/05/2018 – CATERPILLAR INC – APPOINTED STEVE FERGUSON A VICE PRESIDENT OF COMPANY, EFFECTIVE JUNE 1, 2018; 24/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR – IMPROVED PRICE REALIZATION IN 2018 EXPECTED TO BE PARTIALLY OFFSET BY MATERIAL COST INCREASES PRIMARILY DRIVEN BY HIGHER COMMODITY PRICES; 11/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR MAINTAINS QTR DIVIDEND RATE OF 78C/SHR VS EST. 80C; 08/05/2018 – CAT RESOURCE INDUSTRIES GROUP PRESIDENT DENISE JOHNSON SPEAKS; 12/03/2018 – Caterpillar Foundation Launches Value of Water Campaign to Help its Partners Address Poverty; 05/04/2018 – Trump proposes $100 billion more in new tariffs on China

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 61.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp bought 4,479 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 11,728 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $22.21 million, up from 7,249 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $857.84 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $8.77 during the last trading session, reaching $1734.21. About 1.54 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 26/04/2018 – Munster on $AMZN: Easy math, Amazon price increase will generate $2B in pure margin annual revenue; 02/05/2018 – AMAZON TO OPEN SECOND DISTRIBUTION CENTER IN AUSTRALIA; 07/05/2018 – Walmart likely to announce Flipkart deal before end of this week; 14/05/2018 – FirstPost: After Walmart-Flipkart deal, Amazon to shift to overdrive; will it hire Infosys’ Ravi Venkatesan?; 21/03/2018 – Elicina’s line of skin-restorative, moisturizing snail cream made from 80 percent snail mucin coming soon to Amazon.com; 22/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Chile’s President Pinera to meet VP Amazon Web Services; 22/03/2018 – A secret gathering in the desert-hosted by Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos-features geniuses and sci-fi tech; 03/05/2018 – Fast Co Design: Exclusive: Walmart.com Redesigns As The Anti-Amazon; 12/03/2018 – Boston Will Win Amazon HQ2 Sweepstakes, Says A.I. System Aiera — Barron’s Blog; 18/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Can Amazon cut insurers out of primary care?

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp, which manages about $1.68B and $1.11 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) by 15,134 shares to 168,042 shares, valued at $5.41M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) by 38,047 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 210,322 shares, and cut its stake in International Flavors&Fragra (NYSE:IFF).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 836 are held by Spinnaker Tru. Vigilant Ltd owns 13,202 shares for 3.34% of their portfolio. 377,432 were reported by Artisan Prns Lp. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi invested in 641,973 shares. The Illinois-based Alley Com Lc has invested 2.43% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Hillhouse Limited holds 2.61% or 43,156 shares. Greenwood Gearhart stated it has 136 shares. Generation Inv Management Llp has 1.35% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Moreover, California State Teachers Retirement has 2.76% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 738,984 shares. Tcw Gp Inc holds 3.59% or 178,529 shares in its portfolio. Parkside Comml Bank &, Missouri-based fund reported 924 shares. 4,523 are held by Retail Bank Of Hawaii. Smithfield Tru holds 995 shares. Johnson Fincl Group owns 1.22% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 7,247 shares. New England Private Wealth Advisors Ltd Co holds 0.41% or 887 shares in its portfolio.

