Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp Has Raised Amazon Com (AMZN) Position; Tiger Legatus Capital Management Maintains Position in Copart (CPRT)

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 3.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp bought 273 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 7,249 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.91 million, up from 6,976 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $998.79 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.56% or $11.28 during the last trading session, reaching $2028.69. About 2.15M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 07/05/2018 – Snap CFO Drew Vollero is stepping down on May 15, Amazon’s Tim Stone to replace him; 10/04/2018 – Quadrant and Amazon Team up to Bring Smart Home Convenience to Homebuyers; 14/05/2018 – Watch this rare Jeff Bezos interview on one of Amazon’s first failures; 14/05/2018 – MEDIA-Pentagon defends cloud contract rivals call a lock for Amazon – Bloomberg; 28/05/2018 – Amazon reassures physical retailers; 17/05/2018 – ABC 33-40: Sources: Amazon eyes 133 acres in Bessemer for new distribution center; 28/03/2018 – Wall St closes lower in rocky session on Amazon losses; 15/03/2018 – Some companies with learning management software, like Workday, pay Amazon Web Services for cloud computing resources; 15/03/2018 – PLAINTIFF SAYS WALMART ALSO REPORTED MISLEADINGLY OPTIMISTIC E-COMEMRCE RESULTS IN LATE 2016, DESPITE BEING ON NOTICE OF ITS INTERNAL CONTROL DEFICIENCIES; 24/04/2018 – Biswal, Duggal on Amazon’s Hurdles to Entry in India (Video)

Tiger Legatus Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Copart Inc (CPRT) by 8.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiger Legatus Capital Management Llc bought 10,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.15% with the market. The hedge fund held 130,000 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.88M, up from 120,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiger Legatus Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Copart Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.55B market cap company. The stock increased 1.07% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $76.59. About 295,903 shares traded. Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) has risen 19.24% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.81% the S&P500. Some Historical CPRT News: 09/03/2018 Copart Acquires Nordic Salvage Auto Auction Company; 17/05/2018 – Copart Fulfills New Owner Promise to Clear Hazardous Tires; 04/04/2018 – Copart at Site Visit Hosted By Wedbush Today; 09/03/2018 – COPART – ACQUIRED AUTOVAHINKOKESKUS OY, A SALVAGE AUTO AUCTION COMPANY BASED IN FINLAND DOING BUSINESS AS AVK; 23/05/2018 – Copart 3Q Rev $478.2M; 17/05/2018 – COPART SAYS IT CAN NOW EXPAND OPERATIONS IN BEXAR COUNTY; 24/04/2018 – Copart Announces Expansion of Location Near Minneapolis, Minnesota; 30/03/2018 – Copart Site Visit Scheduled By Wedbush for Apr. 4; 22/04/2018 – DJ Copart Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CPRT); 17/05/2018 – CPRT CLEARS SCRAP TIRES AT EX-SAFE TIRE FACILITY IN SAN ANTONIO

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.8 in 2018Q4.

