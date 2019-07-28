Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp Has Lowered Stake in Cabot Oil & Gas (COG) by $337,376 as Stock Value Rose; Constellation Brands (STZ) Market Valuation Rose While Webster Bank Has Raised Stake by $2.00 Million

Webster Bank increased its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (STZ) by 173.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Webster Bank bought 11,457 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.29% with the market. The institutional investor held 18,075 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.17M, up from 6,618 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Webster Bank who had been investing in Constellation Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $39.05B market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $203.92. About 693,133 shares traded. Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) has declined 7.59% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.02% the S&P500. Some Historical STZ News: 20/03/2018 – FT Alphaville – Blog: A Constellation bankruptcy… featuring a grand jury; 27/03/2018 – Xtensifi Partners with Constellation Digital Partners to Release Aquarius, Open Digital Banking Platform; 22/03/2018 – SAIPEM SPA SPMI.Ml – ENTERED INTO AN AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE CONSTRUCTION VESSEL LEWEK CONSTELLATION FOR $275 MLN; 12/04/2018 – Constellation Emerges from Stealth with a Protocol 1000x Faster than Bitcoin and Ethereum; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands Sees FY19 EPS $9.38-EPS $9.68; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS BOOSTS CLASS A QTR DIV TO 74C/SHR,EST. 64C; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands Reports Fiscal 2018 Results and Fiscal 2019 Outlook; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS INC QTRLY REPORTED EPS $4.64; 04/04/2018 – Constellation Brands, Champ Private Equity to Sell Accolade Wines for A$1 Billion; 29/03/2018 – STZ CEO: CORONA EXTRA AND FAMILIAL BOOSTED RESULTS

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp decreased its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas Corp (COG) by 1.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp sold 12,976 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.20% with the market. The institutional investor held 967,951 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.26 million, down from 980,927 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp who had been investing in Cabot Oil & Gas Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 12.07% or $2.63 during the last trading session, reaching $19.16. About 22.65M shares traded or 266.57% up from the average. Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) has risen 13.28% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.85% the S&P500. Some Historical COG News: 19/03/2018 – Venado Oil & Gas and KKR Acquire Cabot’s Eagle Ford Assets for $765 Million; 27/04/2018 – CABOT OIL & GAS CORP QTRLY DAILY EQUIVALENT PRODUCTION OF 1,884 MLN CUBIC FEET EQUIVALENT (MMCFE) PER DAY; 27/04/2018 – CABOT CEO: CAPACITY ON ATLANTIC SUNRISE TO BE FILLED BY YR END; 27/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas Profit Rises 11%; 15/03/2018 – U.S. takes more time to decide on New York denial for Constitution natgas pipe; 27/04/2018 – CABOT CEO EXPECTS MOXIE FREEDOM TO BE IN SERVICE JUNE 1; 27/04/2018 – CABOT OIL & GAS CORP – EXCLUDING IMPACT OF DERIVATIVES, FIRST-QUARTER 2018 NATURAL GAS PRICE REALIZATIONS WERE $2.50 PER MCF

More notable recent Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “The Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) Share Price Is Down 33% So Some Shareholders Are Getting Worried – Yahoo Finance” on April 30, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “45 Stocks Moving In Friday’s Mid-Day Session – Benzinga” published on July 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Be Impressed By Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation’s (NYSE:COG) ROE? – Yahoo Finance” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Earnings Scheduled For July 26, 2019 – Benzinga” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Cabot Oil & Gas Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp, which manages about $1.68 billion and $1.06B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VOO) by 1,250 shares to 5,150 shares, valued at $1.34 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 41,074 shares in the quarter, for a total of 43,671 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VTI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 17 investors sold COG shares while 153 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 138 raised stakes. 404.36 million shares or 3.88% less from 420.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Petrus Lta reported 0.05% in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG). Profund Advisors Ltd Liability holds 16,440 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. State Street accumulated 22.83 million shares or 0.05% of the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman And Com, a New York-based fund reported 4,551 shares. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) for 680,032 shares. Massachusetts-based Massachusetts Financial Ma has invested 0.03% in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG). 1.43M were accumulated by Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. Robeco Institutional Asset Bv has 469,885 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Allstate stated it has 15,405 shares. Utah Retirement reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG). Sei Invests Com invested in 221,294 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Verity Asset reported 0.58% in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG). Synovus Financial has 785 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Bp Public Limited Company owns 50,000 shares. Moreover, Lazard Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.01% invested in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) for 310,200 shares.

Webster Bank, which manages about $699.50 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Intl Equi (VGK) by 62,465 shares to 54,995 shares, valued at $2.95 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares (IWM) by 2,547 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 26,111 shares, and cut its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE:LMT).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $140,171 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.73 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.70, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 86 investors sold STZ shares while 174 reduced holdings. 143 funds opened positions while 307 raised stakes. 129.74 million shares or 4.11% less from 135.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Signaturefd invested in 690 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Texas-based Services Automobile Association has invested 0.02% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Brown Brothers Harriman & has 498 shares. Burney has 18,721 shares. Wells Fargo And Comm Mn holds 0.08% or 1.58 million shares. 1832 Asset Mngmt Ltd Partnership reported 117,303 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. 17,023 are held by Addison. Family reported 9,883 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Management (Europe) Ltd owns 1,858 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System invested in 8,800 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Crystal Rock Cap invested in 10,675 shares. Gargoyle Invest Advisor Ltd Liability Company invested in 0.61% or 3,635 shares. 4,423 were reported by Veritable Lp. Waddell And Reed Fincl reported 173,844 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Cognios Lc stated it has 0.87% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ).

More notable recent Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Constellation Brands Trades Higher On Q1 Earnings – Benzinga” on June 28, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “3 Reasons Canopy Growth CEO Bruce Linton Had to Go – Nasdaq” published on July 03, 2019, Marketwatch.com published: “Cannabis companies are having a horrible summer as scandals mount and stocks slide – MarketWatch” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “3 Surprising Marijuana Stocks That Raised Their Dividends – Motley Fool” published on July 02, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Constellation Brands, Inc. (STZ) ? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 07, 2019.