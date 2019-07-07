Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp Has Lowered Position in Goldman Sachs Group (GS) by $385,629; As Discovery (Put) (DISCA) Valuation Declined, Holder Susquehanna International Group Llp Has Increased Its Stake

Susquehanna International Group Llp increased its stake in Discovery Inc (Put) (DISCA) by 180.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Susquehanna International Group Llp bought 657,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.01% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.02 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.59 million, up from 364,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Susquehanna International Group Llp who had been investing in Discovery Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.52 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.17% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $31.26. About 1.53M shares traded. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) has risen 16.45% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.02% the S&P500. Some Historical DISCA News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Discovery Communications Inc Clas, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DISCK); 28/03/2018 – DISCOVERY CEO ZASLAV HAD 2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION $42.2M:FILING; 17/05/2018 – Discovery Class C 11% Owned by Hedge Funds; 18/04/2018 – Discovery Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 31/05/2018 – Orange aiming to merge video arm with Altice Studio – Le Figaro; 08/05/2018 – DISCOVERY ENDS EARNINGS CALL; 08/05/2018 – DISCOVERY SEES SCRIPPS COST SAVINGS FROM HEADCOUNT, REAL ESTATE; 10/05/2018 – Discovery: Alvarez to Be Chief Accounting Officer With Departure of Kurt Wehner or Dec. 31, Whichever Occurs First; 19/04/2018 – Amazon.com secures U.S. Open tennis rights in UK and Ireland; 08/05/2018 – DISCOVERY 1Q REV. $2.31B, EST. $2.24B

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp decreased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) by 1.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp sold 2,019 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.88% with the market. The institutional investor held 167,329 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.13M, down from 169,348 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $76.06 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.90% or $1.86 during the last trading session, reaching $207.9. About 1.33M shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 19.48% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.91% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 23/04/2018 – Goldman Director Kullman Says Women Still Face 1980s Work Issues; 12/03/2018 – Goldman Sachs president Schwartz to retire; 26/04/2018 – German discount fashion retailer NKD put up for sale; 06/03/2018 – Restore West Increases Its Multifamily Acquisition Fund with investment from Goldman Sachs; 08/05/2018 – Air Products at Goldman Sachs Basic Materials Conference May 15; 16/04/2018 – Techmeme: Goldman Sachs buys personal-finance app Clarity Money, sources say for a “high eight-figure sum”, to acquire a mobile; 17/04/2018 – Goldman Bond-Trading Bounce Not Enough to Get Investors on Board; 14/05/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS ANNOUNCES MOVES IN INTERNAL MEMO; 15/04/2018 – Goldman buys personal finance app Clarity Money; 18/04/2018 – Are Investors Looking a Gift Horse in the Mouth With Goldman Earnings? (Video)

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 54 investors sold GS shares while 358 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 288 raised stakes. 242.16 million shares or 7.41% less from 261.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) to report earnings on July, 16 before the open. They expect $5.22 earnings per share, down 12.71% or $0.76 from last year’s $5.98 per share. GS’s profit will be $1.91B for 9.96 P/E if the $5.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.71 actual earnings per share reported by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.58% negative EPS growth.

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp, which manages about $1.68B and $1.06 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 41,074 shares to 43,671 shares, valued at $11.64 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ebay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 418,477 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.00 million shares, and has risen its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Susquehanna International Group Llp, which manages about $243.35B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gulfport Energy Corp (NASDAQ:GPOR) by 345,007 shares to 511,293 shares, valued at $4.10M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Innoviva Inc (Put) by 226,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 88,300 shares, and cut its stake in Evertec Inc (Put) (NYSE:EVTC).