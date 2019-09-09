Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp Has Lowered Mplx LP (MPLX) Stake by $426,528; Hill Rom Hldgs (HRC) Market Value Rose While Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Has Boosted by $4.24 Million Its Stake

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc increased its stake in Hill Rom Hldgs Inc (HRC) by 26.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc bought 40,382 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.25% . The institutional investor held 194,560 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.60M, up from 154,178 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc who had been investing in Hill Rom Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.16B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.79% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $105.39. About 205,379 shares traded. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) has risen 16.48% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.48% the S&P500. Some Historical HRC News: 06/03/2018 Hill-Rom Debuts Enhanced Workflow Efficiency And Security Features For Welch Allyn Connex® Vitals Monitoring Devices; 27/04/2018 – Hill-Rom Appoints John Groetelaars As President And Chief Executive Officer; 26/03/2018 – Hill-Rom Showcases Surgical Leadership and New Safety Innovations at AORN 2018; 12/03/2018 – Hill-Rom Announces Divestiture Of Third-Party Rental Business; 07/03/2018 – HILL-ROM DECLARES DIV 20C/SHR, WAS 18C/SHR, EST. 19.25C; 12/03/2018 – Hill-Rom Will Transfer to UHS Certain Moveable Medical Equipment That Can Be Rented to Customers; 12/03/2018 – Hill-Rom Expects to Close the Transaction During Hill-Rom’s Fiscal 3Q; 22/04/2018 – DJ Hill-Rom Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HRC); 07/03/2018 – HILL-ROM HOLDINGS INC – BOARD OF DIRECTORS DECLARED AN 11 PERCENT INCREASE IN COMPANY’S QUARTERLY DIVIDEND RATE; 07/03/2018 – HILL-ROM RAISES QTRLY DIV

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp decreased its stake in Mplx Lp (MPLX) by 6.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp sold 13,329 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.58% . The institutional investor held 183,176 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.03 million, down from 196,505 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp who had been investing in Mplx Lp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.97 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.59% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $28.84. About 726,794 shares traded. MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX) has declined 19.19% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.19% the S&P500. Some Historical MPLX News: 30/04/2018 – Fitch: MPLX and Andeavor Logistics Not Impacted by Announced Merger of Sponsors; 30/04/2018 – MPLX LP 1Q Net $421M; 16/03/2018 – MPLX LP – PARTNERSHIP EXPECTS FERC REVISIONS TO HAVE A DE MINIMIS EFFECT ON EARNINGS AND CASH FLOW; 30/04/2018 – MPLX LP 1Q EPS 61c; 08/03/2018 MPLX LP 2017 K-1 tax packages now available on company website; 30/04/2018 – MPLX LP 1Q Rev $1.42B; 21/04/2018 – DJ MPLX LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MPLX); 25/04/2018 – MPLX LP Raises Dividend to 61.75c; 25/04/2018 – MPLX LP BOOSTS QTRLY DISTRIBUTION; 30/04/2018 – MARATHON & MPLX CEO HEMINGER SPEAKS ON CONFERENCE CALL

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.08, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 18 investors sold MPLX shares while 75 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 227.56 million shares or 0.19% less from 228.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Heronetta Mgmt Lp accumulated 283,537 shares. Pnc Fin Service Gp has 346,535 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Northern Corp accumulated 0% or 432,732 shares. Moreover, First Hawaiian Savings Bank has 0% invested in MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX) for 2,196 shares. Jane Street Gp Limited Liability invested 0% of its portfolio in MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX). Wells Fargo & Mn owns 0.01% invested in MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX) for 1.02 million shares. Us Bank De owns 62,075 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt Inc stated it has 463,730 shares. Clal Ins Ltd has invested 0.01% in MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX). Kings Point Capital reported 104,773 shares. Cv Starr & Com Trust reported 2.84% stake. Clearbridge Investments Ltd Liability holds 0.08% or 2.86M shares in its portfolio. 460,154 were accumulated by Highland Capital Mngmt Ltd Partnership. Mai Capital Mngmt owns 139,716 shares. Segall Bryant And Hamill Limited stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX).

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp, which manages about $1.68 billion and $1.06 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VOO) by 1,250 shares to 5,150 shares, valued at $1.34M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ) by 56,728 shares in the quarter, for a total of 184,252 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Whitehall Fds Inc (VYM).

Analysts await MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.70 earnings per share, up 12.90% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.62 per share. MPLX’s profit will be $727.52 million for 10.30 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.55 actual earnings per share reported by MPLX LP for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 27.27% EPS growth.

Since August 7, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $3.16 million activity. $1.16 million worth of MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX) was bought by Heminger Gary R. on Wednesday, August 7. The insider SANDMAN DAN D bought $998,534.

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc, which manages about $946.15M and $1.05 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Waters Corp (NYSE:WAT) by 5,779 shares to 92,535 shares, valued at $23.29M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 37,735 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 608,092 shares, and cut its stake in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK).