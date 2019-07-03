Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp Has Increased Amazon Com (AMZN) Position by $485,940; Texas Yale Capital Lowered Position in Jabil (JBL) as Market Value Rose

Texas Yale Capital Corp decreased its stake in Jabil Inc (JBL) by 1.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Texas Yale Capital Corp sold 102,432 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.64% with the market. The institutional investor held 9.55 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $253.81M, down from 9.65 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp who had been investing in Jabil Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.78 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $31.56. About 1.96M shares traded or 70.33% up from the average. Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) has risen 2.59% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 1.84% the S&P500. Some Historical JBL News: 23/05/2018 – Jabil Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – JABIL INC JBL.N – MICHAEL DASTOOR, SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT, CONTROLLER WILL SUCCEED FORBES AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER, EFFECTIVE SEPTEMBER 1, 2018; 22/03/2018 – BAYLIN TECHNOLOGIES IN MANUFACTURING SERVICES PACT WITH JABIL; 23/04/2018 – NCR CORP. ENTERED 3-YR MASTER SERVICES PACT WITH JABIL; 15/03/2018 – Jabil 2Q Net $37.3M; 22/03/2018 – GoPro and Jabil Announce Global Technology and Equipment License; 24/04/2018 – Chief Financial Officer Forbes Alexander to Retire; 15/03/2018 – JABIL 2Q CORE EPS 66C, EST. 62C; 16/03/2018 – JABIL INC JBL.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $33 FROM $31; 15/03/2018 – Jabil, Apple Contractor, Rises on FYQ2 Beat, CEO Sees ‘Broad-based Growth’ — Barron’s Blog

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 3.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp bought 273 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 7,249 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.91 million, up from 6,976 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $960.65B market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $4.69 during the last trading session, reaching $1939. About 1.67M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 16/04/2018 – Fnac Darty strengthens ties with Google in bid to tackle Amazon; 27/04/2018 – Recode Daily: Amazon’s got a new Prime number – annual membership goes up to $119, from $99 Plus, Apple is exiting the Wi-Fi router business; Snapchat releases a new version of its video-recording Spectacles; and meet the women of cryptocurrency; 26/04/2018 – EU LAWMAKERS, GOVERNMENTS STRIKE DEAL ON FORCING NETFLIX, AMAZON TO PAY LEVIES TO FUND EUROPEAN CONTENT – STATEMENT; 08/03/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – Amazon.com readies move to sell electronics directly in Brazil; 22/04/2018 – People think Amazon has the most positive impact on society out of any major tech company; 27/03/2018 – Amazon, Casino eye partnership or sale for electronics chain; 18/04/2018 – USPS Board Nominees Willing to Confront Trump Over Amazon Rates; 21/03/2018 – Tech giants including Google, Amazon and Facebook could soon face higher taxes in Europe; 09/05/2018 – Sears also announced a new development in its relationship with Amazon; 06/03/2018 – JUST IN: Greg Greeley, the former VP of Amazon Prime and delivery experience, is joining Airbnb as its President of Homes

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp, which manages about $1.68 billion and $1.06 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Crown Castle Intl Corp New (NYSE:CCI) by 3,273 shares to 302,072 shares, valued at $38.67M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) by 13,329 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 183,176 shares, and cut its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS).

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers owns 317 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Churchill Management reported 9,633 shares. Livingston Group Inc Asset Mgmt (Operating As Southport Capital Management) holds 0.49% or 621 shares. Guggenheim Cap Limited Liability Co reported 1.76% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Js Cap Ltd Liability holds 18,000 shares or 6.74% of its portfolio. Timber Creek Mngmt Ltd Liability reported 6% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Dsm Capital Lc owns 118,412 shares. Anderson Hoagland And invested in 8.19% or 7,898 shares. 2,777 are owned by Family Corp. Buckingham Inc accumulated 2.04% or 12,149 shares. The Indiana-based University Of Notre Dame Du Lac has invested 6.05% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Aviance Capital Ptnrs has 0.78% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 1,527 shares. San Francisco Sentry Invest Group Inc (Ca) holds 2.31% or 3,001 shares. Cornerstone Cap invested in 0.76% or 2,571 shares. Liberty Mgmt holds 3.26% or 3,635 shares.

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Is Kroger a Value Play or a Falling Knife? – Nasdaq” on June 21, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Itâ€™s Not Yet Time to Cash In On JD.com Stock – Nasdaq” published on June 11, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Amazonâ€™s Advertising Business Is in a Transition – Nasdaq” on June 17, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Ecommerce Causes Last-Mile Networks To Creep Closer To Consumers – Benzinga” published on July 03, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Crypto News: Twitch Enables Bitcoin Payments, Goldman Sachs Might Launch a Digital Token – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 01, 2019.

Since January 25, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $194,355 activity.

More notable recent Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For April 1, 2019 – Benzinga” on April 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Who Has Been Selling Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 03, 2019, Fool.com published: “Why Winnebago Industries, Jabil, and Tallgrass Energy Jumped Today – The Motley Fool” on December 19, 2018. More interesting news about Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why PG&E, Jabil, and Axalta Coating Systems Jumped Today – Yahoo Finance” published on June 19, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Nasdaq Today: All Eyes on the Fed – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 19, 2019.

Texas Yale Capital Corp, which manages about $1.61B and $2.50B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr by 21,720 shares to 562,307 shares, valued at $8.15 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nextera Energy Partners Lp (NYSE:NEP) by 8,950 shares in the quarter, for a total of 79,505 shares, and has risen its stake in Corning Inc (NYSE:GLW).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.82 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 0.62 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 22 investors sold JBL shares while 112 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 143.07 million shares or 5.19% more from 136.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt Incorporated has invested 0% in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL). Riverhead Cap Management Ltd Liability Corporation, Delaware-based fund reported 99,609 shares. Moreover, Arizona State Retirement System has 0.03% invested in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 0.04% in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL). Amp Cap Invsts owns 31,100 shares. Mason Street Advisors Limited Company invested in 0.04% or 74,868 shares. Voya Mngmt Ltd Liability Com holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) for 915,453 shares. Virginia Retirement Et Al reported 48,900 shares. Wells Fargo And Mn has invested 0.01% in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL). 75,005 were accumulated by Hightower Advsr Limited Liability. New York-based Evercore Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.09% in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL). Tower Rech Ltd Liability (Trc) holds 0.02% or 9,443 shares. The New York-based Lazard Asset Management Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.01% in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL). Fuller And Thaler Asset Management holds 0.59% of its portfolio in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) for 1.76 million shares. Quantitative Inv Limited Liability accumulated 86,800 shares.