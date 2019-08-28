Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp Has Decreased Stake in Mastercard (MA) as Stock Price Rose; Salesforce Com (CRM) Shareholder Kingdon Capital Management Cut Stake

Kingdon Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (CRM) by 47.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kingdon Capital Management Llc sold 71,294 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The hedge fund held 77,494 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.27 million, down from 148,788 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kingdon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Salesforce Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $133.34B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.00% or $1.53 during the last trading session, reaching $152.04. About 934,640 shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 20/03/2018 – SALESFORCE SIGNS PACT TO BUY MULESOFT; 02/04/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM INC – FULL YEAR FY19 GAAP DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE IS PROJECTED TO BE $0.91 TO $0.93; 02/04/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS A3 SR UNSECURED RATING TO SALESFORCE.COM; 09/03/2018 – Salesforce Invests $100 Million in Tech Company, Declines to Confirm Dropbox is Target; 23/04/2018 – Q&A: Salesforce’s Keith Block Is Still Cautious About AI; 29/05/2018 – Salesforce.com Sees 2Q Rev $3.22B-$3.23B; 02/04/2018 – Salesforce.com Sees FY19 Rev $12.66B-$12.71B; 02/04/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM INC – EXPECTED ADOPTION OF BOTH ASC 606 AND ASC 340-40 STANDARDS WILL NOT IMPACT COMPANY’S OPERATING CASH FLOW; 05/04/2018 – GUIDANCE: Salesforce $Benchmark 5Y, 10Y; 13/03/2018 – Salesforce launches simpler small business product, will discontinue Desk.com and SalesforceIQ

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (MA) by 3.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp sold 10,496 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 273,559 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $64.41 million, down from 284,055 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp who had been investing in Mastercard Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $279.30 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $1.35 during the last trading session, reaching $275.3. About 359,115 shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500.

Kingdon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $3.27 billion and $747.99M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lattice Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:LSCC) by 52,988 shares to 668,468 shares, valued at $7.98 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Marvell Technology Group Ltd (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 112,979 shares in the quarter, for a total of 622,979 shares, and has risen its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Analysts await salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $0.09 earnings per share, down 74.29% or $0.26 from last year’s $0.35 per share. CRM’s profit will be $78.93M for 422.33 P/E if the $0.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.58 actual earnings per share reported by salesforce.com, inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -84.48% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) news were published by: Techcrunch.com which released: “The Exit: The acquisition charting Salesforce’s future – TechCrunch” on July 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM): Financial Strength Analysis – Yahoo Finance” published on June 27, 2019, Schaeffersresearch.com published: “Cloud Stock Scaling NYSE After Earnings, Bull Notes – Schaeffers Research” on August 23, 2019. More interesting news about salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Salesforce Stock Is a Great Market Barometer – Investorplace.com” published on August 28, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Salesforce.com Inc (CRM) Chairman of the Board & co-CEO Marc Benioff Sold $768,100 of Shares – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 03, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 45 investors sold CRM shares while 272 reduced holdings. 161 funds opened positions while 396 raised stakes. 613.53 million shares or 4.05% less from 639.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Proffitt & Goodson has invested 0% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Meiji Yasuda Life Ins Communications accumulated 18,188 shares. Everence Management Inc reported 0.48% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) owns 192,690 shares. Advisor Ptnrs Ltd holds 16,196 shares or 0.33% of its portfolio. Trustmark Financial Bank Tru Department has 215 shares. Hanseatic Mngmt invested in 0.63% or 3,825 shares. Tiedemann Advsr Ltd Liability Co reported 20,302 shares. Granite Inv Prns Ltd Liability, California-based fund reported 115,016 shares. 34,439 were accumulated by Calamos Wealth Ltd Liability Corp. Northern reported 10.68M shares. Sheets Smith Wealth owns 11,390 shares. Rothschild Il invested in 0.19% or 10,400 shares. Jane Street Group Incorporated Limited Liability accumulated 603,037 shares. Fifth Third State Bank, a Ohio-based fund reported 87,527 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 42 investors sold MA shares while 538 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 403 raised stakes. 726.70 million shares or 9.85% less from 806.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Schwartz Invest Counsel Incorporated holds 155,650 shares or 1.96% of its portfolio. Park Avenue reported 0.27% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Victory Capital Mngmt has 59,713 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0.85% or 564,723 shares. 19,393 are owned by Fiduciary Tru Co. Parsec Financial Mngmt Inc accumulated 905 shares. Strategic Limited Liability has 7,756 shares for 0.71% of their portfolio. Smithfield Trust holds 0.25% or 9,894 shares. Rathbone Brothers Public Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 272,392 shares. Regions Corp invested 0.25% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Lpl Financial Ltd Liability invested 0.15% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). 195,000 are held by Trb Advisors L P. Marshfield Assoc holds 456,007 shares or 6.58% of its portfolio. Moore Cap Mgmt Lp holds 0.36% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 50,000 shares. B & T Cap Mngmt Dba Alpha Cap Mngmt, Texas-based fund reported 7,505 shares.

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 8 sales for $42.91 million activity. Shares for $4.32M were sold by Mastercard Foundation on Monday, August 12. 1,735 shares were bought by DAVIS RICHARD K, worth $468,603 on Monday, August 12.