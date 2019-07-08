Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp Has Decreased Its Mcdonalds (MCD) Holding; Bridgeway Capital Management Has Boosted Its Friedman Inds (FRD) Stake

Bridgeway Capital Management Inc increased Friedman Inds Inc (FRD) stake by 49.83% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc acquired 75,000 shares as Friedman Inds Inc (FRD)’s stock declined 10.37%. The Bridgeway Capital Management Inc holds 225,500 shares with $1.73 million value, up from 150,500 last quarter. Friedman Inds Inc now has $43.89M valuation. The stock decreased 1.11% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $6.16. About 12,908 shares traded or 8.32% up from the average. Friedman Industries, Incorporated (NYSEMKT:FRD) has risen 15.42% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.99% the S&P500. Some Historical FRD News: 27/03/2018 Friedman Industries, Incorporated Announces Cash Dividend; 04/05/2018 – LSV Asset Management Exits Position in Friedman Industries; 20/04/2018 – DJ Friedman Industries Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FRD)

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp decreased Mcdonalds Corp (MCD) stake by 4.62% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp sold 7,832 shares as Mcdonalds Corp (MCD)’s stock rose 14.31%. The Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp holds 161,721 shares with $30.71 million value, down from 169,553 last quarter. Mcdonalds Corp now has $161.93 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $212.07. About 895,350 shares traded. McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has risen 20.85% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.42% the S&P500. Some Historical MCD News: 29/03/2018 – TABLE-McDonald’s Japan 2702.T -2017 group results; 30/04/2018 – MCDONALD’S SEES FULL YR G&A DECREASING BY ABOUT 1%; 30/05/2018 – MCDONALD’S CEO STEVE EASTERBROOK SPEAKS AT INVESTOR CONFERENCE; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s: Comparable Guest Counts Up in All Segments Except U.S. in 1Q; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s 1Q Rev $5.14B; 04/04/2018 – Houston Area McDonald’s Restaurants To Give Students And Teachers Free Breakfast To Kick Off STAAR Testing On April 10; 24/05/2018 – MCDONALD’S HAS 23M REGISTERED MOBILE APP USERS IN U.S; 21/03/2018 – Cramer highlights the value of McDonald’s: The current pullback is a ‘gift’; 09/05/2018 – Farm Press: Tyson, Cargill and Fosun may buy McDonald’s nugget supplier; 14/03/2018 – MCDONALD’S: STARTED 2 FOR $4 BREAKFAST DEAL ON MONDAY IN U.S

Bridgeway Capital Management Inc decreased Wesbanco Inc (NASDAQ:WSBC) stake by 13,000 shares to 104,196 valued at $4.14M in 2019Q1. It also reduced S&P Global Inc stake by 5,000 shares and now owns 10,000 shares. Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) was reduced too.

More notable recent Friedman Industries, Incorporated (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Dividends By The Numbers For March 2019 And Q1 2019 – Seeking Alpha” on April 02, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Friedman Industries: Q1 Earnings Should Provide A Major Catalyst For Near Term Share Appreciation – Seeking Alpha” published on July 11, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Friedman Industries: Great Prospects – Seeking Alpha” on October 26, 2009. More interesting news about Friedman Industries, Incorporated (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “3 Magic Formula Stocks Ready To Move Up – Seeking Alpha” published on June 02, 2017 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Friedman Industries, Inc. Appoints Mike Taylor as Chairman of the Board – Business Wire” with publication date: June 07, 2017.

Among 14 analysts covering McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD), 12 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 86% are positive. McDonald’s had 26 analyst reports since January 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has “Hold” rating given on Friday, June 14 by Stifel Nicolaus. The rating was maintained by Longbow on Monday, February 25 with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Wednesday, May 1 with “Overweight”. The stock of McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) earned “Buy” rating by Bank of America on Friday, June 7. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Friday, January 11 by Wells Fargo. Barclays Capital maintained McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) on Wednesday, May 1 with “Overweight” rating. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Tuesday, February 19 by Stephens. The stock of McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 1 by Piper Jaffray. The rating was maintained by JP Morgan with “Overweight” on Friday, June 28. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Wednesday, April 24 by Wells Fargo.

Analysts await McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $2.05 earnings per share, up 3.02% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.99 per share. MCD’s profit will be $1.57 billion for 25.86 P/E if the $2.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.72 actual earnings per share reported by McDonald's Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 19.19% EPS growth.

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp increased Ishares Tr (IJR) stake by 25,463 shares to 40,853 valued at $3.15M in 2019Q1. It also upped Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) stake by 41,074 shares and now owns 43,671 shares. Vanguard Whitehall Fds Inc (VYM) was raised too.

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 5 insider sales for $23.79 million activity. Another trade for 30,000 shares valued at $5.41 million was made by MCKENNA ANDREW J on Thursday, January 31. $3.99 million worth of stock was sold by Gibbs Robert Lane on Thursday, January 31. $233,662 worth of stock was sold by Hoovel Catherine A. on Wednesday, February 13. Fairhurst David Ogden sold $13.62M worth of stock or 76,411 shares. Henry Daniel had sold 3,036 shares worth $537,767.