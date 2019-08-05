Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp Has Decreased Integrated Device Technology (IDTI) Position by $39.49 Million as Share Price Were Volatile; As Acceleron Pharma (XLRN) Share Value Rose, Great Point Partners Raised Its Position by $2.00 Million

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp decreased its stake in Integrated Device Technology (IDTI) by 98.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp sold 822,711 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 12,820 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $628,000, down from 835,531 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp who had been investing in Integrated Device Technology for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. It closed at $48.99 lastly. It is up 0.00% since August 5, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical IDTI News: 13/03/2018 – IDT Completes 200G/400G Intra- and Inter- Datacenter Applications With Introduction of HXR14x00 and HXR44x00 TlAs; 09/05/2018 – Integrated Device Presenting at Conference May 30; 30/04/2018 – Integrated Device Tech 4Q Adj EPS 46c; 30/04/2018 – INTEGRATED DEVICE 4Q ADJ EPS 46C, EST. 44C; 23/03/2018 – Integrated Device Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 09/03/2018 – Integrated Device Short-Interest Ratio Rises 89% to 8 Days; 07/05/2018 – Integrated Device Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 30/04/2018 – IDT Extends Leadership in Datacenter and Networking Systems with Launch of Its Latest PCI Express Timing Devices; 16/04/2018 – Samsung’s Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ Smartphones are Powered by IDT® Wireless Charging Chipsets; 08/03/2018 – IDT to Showcase its Latest Optical Communication Solutions at OFC 2018

Great Point Partners Llc increased its stake in Acceleron Pharma Inc (XLRN) by 4.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Great Point Partners Llc bought 43,538 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.20% . The hedge fund held 1.08M shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $50.30 million, up from 1.04 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Great Point Partners Llc who had been investing in Acceleron Pharma Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.18B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.79% or $2.55 during the last trading session, reaching $41.49. About 294,946 shares traded. Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) has risen 4.00% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.00% the S&P500. Some Historical XLRN News: 30/04/2018 – Acceleron to Webcast First Quarter 2018 Operating and Financial Results on May 8, 2018; 02/05/2018 – Acceleron Presenting at UBS Conference May 22; 08/05/2018 – Acceleron Pharma 1Q Loss/Shr 58c; 08/05/2018 – Acceleron Presenting at Conference Jun 4; 09/05/2018 – ACCELERON PHARMA INC XLRN.O : LEERINK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $68 FROM $65; 22/05/2018 – Acceleron Announces Initiation of PULSAR Phase 2 Trial of Sotatercept in Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension; 19/03/2018 – CAFC: DELL INC. v. ACCELERON, LLC [OPINION] – Appeal #17-1101 – 2018-03-19; 19/04/2018 – DJ Acceleron Pharma Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (XLRN); 26/04/2018 – Acceleron Announces Presentations on Lead Product Candidate Luspatercept at the 2018 American Society of Clinical Oncology Annual Meeting; 01/05/2018 – Acceleron Pharma: ACE-083 Is Currently Being Evaluated in Two Phase 2 Trials: One in FSHD and One in Charcot-Marie-Tooth Disease

More notable recent Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Acceleron bails on early-stage candidate; shares down 4% after hours – Seeking Alpha” on April 04, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Acceleron Pharma Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on August 04, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Acceleron co-founder bids adieu – Seeking Alpha” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Acceleron prices stock offering – Seeking Alpha” published on January 16, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “The Week Ahead In Biotech: Focus On Earnings Deluge, Mid-Year Clinical Trial Readouts – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 03, 2019.

Great Point Partners Llc, which manages about $935.83M and $1.01 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Savara Inc by 1.16M shares to 660,366 shares, valued at $4.87M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd (NASDAQ:FOMX) by 1.35M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.70 million shares, and cut its stake in Menlo Therapeutics Inc.

Since June 14, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $190,250 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.83 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.72, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 14 investors sold XLRN shares while 34 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 46.76 million shares or 10.00% more from 42.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Federated Invsts Pa reported 5,646 shares. Envestnet Asset Mngmt owns 0% invested in Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) for 5,323 shares. Fred Alger Management has invested 0% in Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN). Brown Advisory, a Maryland-based fund reported 363,841 shares. Royal Bank & Trust Of Canada invested 0% in Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN). State Of Wisconsin Investment Board has 53,000 shares. Foresite Cap Mngmt Ii Limited Liability owns 188,602 shares or 3.97% of their US portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers reported 59,113 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Tiverton Asset Management Ltd Liability holds 37,700 shares. Texas-based Smith Asset Management Grp Limited Partnership has invested 0% in Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN). Putnam Invests Ltd Liability stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN). Service Automobile Association reported 77,426 shares stake. Evercore Wealth Management Limited Liability Co owns 32,742 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Parametric Port Associates Limited Liability Company has 23,994 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Corp reported 4,700 shares.

Another recent and important Integrated Device Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDTI) news was published by Nasdaq.com which published an article titled: “Pre-Market Most Active for Mar 25, 2019 : SQQQ, QQQ, UBS, AMD, NOK, PTI, IDTI, TVIX, STM, ACB, PG, AEG – Nasdaq” on March 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.66 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.18, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 56 investors sold IDTI shares while 92 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 101.62 million shares or 8.60% less from 111.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Louisiana State Employees Retirement has 0.08% invested in Integrated Device Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDTI) for 34,600 shares. Contravisory Inv owns 4,454 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Prelude Cap Limited Liability owns 49,658 shares. Pnc Fincl Gru reported 48,830 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Rhumbline Advisers reported 408,275 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Highvista Strategies Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 56,861 shares. Whittier has 25 shares. Hanson Mcclain Inc, a California-based fund reported 100 shares. 3,289 are owned by State Bank Of Montreal Can. Yakira Capital Inc holds 51,427 shares. Water Island Cap Limited Liability Co accumulated 1.59 million shares. Raymond James Services Advsrs invested 0% of its portfolio in Integrated Device Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDTI). Fund stated it has 108,051 shares. First Mercantile Trust Communications owns 9,251 shares. Vanguard Gru has invested 0.01% in Integrated Device Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDTI).

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp, which manages about $1.68 billion and $1.06 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VOO) by 1,250 shares to 5,150 shares, valued at $1.34 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IJR) by 25,463 shares in the quarter, for a total of 40,853 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA).