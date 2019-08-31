Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp Has Decreased Bank Amer (BAC) Position; Quantitative Investment Management Has Upped Its Dycom Industries (DY) Holding

Quantitative Investment Management Llc increased Dycom Industries Inc (DY) stake by 113.79% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Quantitative Investment Management Llc acquired 19,800 shares as Dycom Industries Inc (DY)’s stock rose 13.10%. The Quantitative Investment Management Llc holds 37,200 shares with $1.71 million value, up from 17,400 last quarter. Dycom Industries Inc now has $1.44 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.85% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $44.5. About 503,270 shares traded or 39.92% up from the average. Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) has declined 37.78% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.78% the S&P500. Some Historical DY News: 22/05/2018 – Dycom Industries Had Seen FY19 Adjusted EPS $5.22-$6.14; 22/05/2018 – DYCOM INDUSTRIES INC SEES FISCAL 2019 GAAP SHR $3.81 – $4.70; 22/05/2018 – DYCOM INDUSTRIES INC- CONTRACT REVENUES OF $731.4 MLN FOR QUARTER ENDED APRIL 28, 2018, COMPARED TO $786.3 MLN FOR QUARTER ENDED APRIL 29, 2017; 22/05/2018 – DYCOM INDUSTRIES INC DY.N FY2019 SHR VIEW $5.70, REV VIEW $3.40 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 22/05/2018 – Dycom 1Q Rev $731.4M; 01/05/2018 – Dycom Industries Volume Jumps More Than Five Times Average; 22/05/2018 – Dycom Industries 1Q Adj EPS 65c; 23/04/2018 – DJ Dycom Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DY); 22/05/2018 – Dycom Industries Cuts FY19 View To Rev $3.23B-$3.43B; 22/05/2018 – Dycom Industries Cuts FY19 View To EPS $3.81-EPS $4.70

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp decreased Bank Amer Corp (BAC) stake by 3.37% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp analyzed 47,419 shares as Bank Amer Corp (BAC)'s stock rose 1.39%. The Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp holds 1.36 million shares with $37.46 million value, down from 1.41M last quarter. Bank Amer Corp now has $251.57 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.66% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $27.51. About 39.42M shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500.

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp increased Vanguard Index Fds (VTI) stake by 49,359 shares to 80,156 valued at $11.60M in 2019Q1. It also upped Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA) stake by 75,780 shares and now owns 118,009 shares. Vanguard Index Fds (VOO) was raised too.

Analysts await Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) to report earnings on October, 21. They expect $0.69 earnings per share, up 4.55% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.66 per share. BAC’s profit will be $6.31 billion for 9.97 P/E if the $0.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.74 actual earnings per share reported by Bank of America Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.76% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 57 investors sold BAC shares while 577 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 474 raised stakes. 6.30 billion shares or 2.30% less from 6.44 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Kdi Cap Prtnrs Limited Liability Company has 0.21% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Fiduciary Trust stated it has 200,763 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Moreover, Mitchell Cap Management Company has 0.4% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Atlantic Union Financial Bank Corp holds 1.13% or 148,212 shares in its portfolio. Ballentine Prns Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 120,494 shares. Leavell Invest has invested 0.05% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Cardinal Capital Management has 1.08% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). 114,501 were reported by Pecaut & Comm. Driehaus Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Corp reported 10,926 shares. Guyasuta Invest Advisors has invested 0.04% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Raymond James And Associates holds 7.28 million shares or 0.31% of its portfolio. Ls Inv Advsrs Ltd holds 1.24% or 718,595 shares in its portfolio. Novare Cap Mgmt Ltd Company holds 0.16% or 36,600 shares. The Illinois-based First Tru Advsrs Limited Partnership has invested 0.06% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Neville Rodie And Shaw Incorporated holds 0.22% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 73,757 shares.

Among 5 analysts covering Bank of America (NYSE:BAC), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Bank of America has $40 highest and $29.5000 lowest target. $34.90’s average target is 26.86% above currents $27.51 stock price. Bank of America had 12 analyst reports since March 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Tuesday, March 26, the company rating was maintained by Oppenheimer. The firm earned “Market Perform” rating on Wednesday, April 17 by BMO Capital Markets. The stock of Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has “Overweight” rating given on Tuesday, July 9 by JP Morgan. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Wood given on Friday, July 26. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Tuesday, June 18 by BMO Capital Markets. Jefferies downgraded Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) rating on Wednesday, April 17. Jefferies has “Hold” rating and $32 target.

Among 2 analysts covering Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Dycom Industries has $6000 highest and $5400 lowest target. $58’s average target is 30.34% above currents $44.5 stock price. Dycom Industries had 6 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Thursday, August 29 by B. Riley & Co. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, March 4 by Stephens.

Quantitative Investment Management Llc decreased Endo International Plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) stake by 68,000 shares to 206,300 valued at $1.66M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Eastman Chemical Co (NYSE:EMN) stake by 16,300 shares and now owns 11,600 shares. Eaton Vance Corp (NYSE:EV) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.17, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 30 investors sold DY shares while 63 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 27.50 million shares or 0.99% less from 27.77 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Keybank Natl Association Oh owns 8,129 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Gemmer Asset Limited Com, a California-based fund reported 110 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn owns 161,239 shares for 0% of their portfolio. The Missouri-based Kennedy Capital Mgmt Inc has invested 0.11% in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY). Voloridge Inv Management Limited Liability Com holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) for 31,863 shares. 30,700 were reported by Ny State Common Retirement Fund. Fdx Advisors Inc holds 0.01% or 4,733 shares. Us Comml Bank De invested in 0% or 20,109 shares. Arizona State Retirement System, Arizona-based fund reported 22,576 shares. Charles Schwab Mngmt owns 282,833 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. First Washington holds 76,405 shares or 1.78% of its portfolio. Walleye Trading Ltd Llc holds 0% of its portfolio in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) for 7,355 shares. Vanguard Gp reported 2.78 million shares. Southernsun Asset Mngmt Ltd Company invested in 1.73 million shares. Envestnet Asset Mngmt Incorporated has invested 0% of its portfolio in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY).