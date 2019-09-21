Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp Has Decreased Aon Plc (AON) Stake by $1.29 Million as Market Valuation Rose; Cadence Design System (CDNS) Shareholder Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan Decreased Its Holding by $1.40 Million

Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan decreased its stake in Cadence Design System Inc (CDNS) by 52.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan sold 20,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.83% . The institutional investor held 18,250 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.29 million, down from 38,250 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan who had been investing in Cadence Design System Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.26B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.36% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $66.01. About 1.64M shares traded. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) has risen 68.32% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 68.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CDNS News: 14/05/2018 – Cadence Capital Buys New 1.7% Position in TransAct Technologies; 29/03/2018 – Tinker Federal Credit Union Selects Mortgage Cadence as Best-In-Class Technology Partner; 05/04/2018 – Mortgage Cadence Integrates FormFree’s AccountChek Asset-Verification Service into Its Enterprise Lending Center; 22/03/2018 – Global Semiconductor IP Market 2018-2022: Key Vendors are ARM, Synopsys, lmagination Technologies & Cadence Design Systems – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 23/04/2018 – CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS INC CDNS.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $2.055 BLN TO $2.085 BLN; 22/05/2018 – Cadence Full-Flow Digital and Signoff Tools Certified on Samsung’s 8LPP Process Technology; 08/05/2018 – Cadence Debuts lndustry’s First Analog IC Design-for-Reliability Solution; 23/04/2018 – Cadence Design Systems Sees 2Q Rev $510M-$520M; 17/05/2018 – Cadence Aerospace Appoints Lanny Shirk as President, Astro Spar Arden (ASA) Operations; 29/05/2018 – Cadence Design at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp decreased its stake in Aon Plc (AON) by 2.84% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp sold 6,722 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.70% . The institutional investor held 229,986 shares of the specialty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $44.38M, down from 236,708 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp who had been investing in Aon Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.52B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.63% or $1.22 during the last trading session, reaching $193. About 875,952 shares traded or 14.90% up from the average. Aon plc (NYSE:AON) has risen 31.98% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.98% the S&P500. Some Historical AON News: 08/05/2018 – AON PLC AON.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $165 FROM $160; 15/05/2018 – Aon PLC Will Retire Remaining Business Unit Brands, Aon Risk Solutions and Aon Benfield, and Go-to-Market as Aon; 06/03/2018 – MOVES-State Street, Aon, HSBC, Moelis; 23/03/2018 – AON UK LTD NAMES NATHAN SHANAGHY NEW COO; 04/05/2018 – AON 1Q REV. $3.09B, EST. $2.95B; 13/04/2018 – AON REPORTS 11% BOOST TO ANNUAL CASH DIV; 04/05/2018 – Aon PLC 1Q Rev $3.1B; 18/04/2018 – Unhealthy mismatch between employers’ health wishes and realities in EMEA; 05/03/2018 MFS Meridian Funds – Global Equity Fund Adds Aon; 04/05/2018 – AON 1Q ADJ EPS $2.97, EST. $2.81

Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan, which manages about $557.44 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pitney Bowes Inc (NYSE:PBI) by 95,000 shares to 105,000 shares, valued at $449,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $0.33 EPS, down 5.71% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.35 per share. CDNS’s profit will be $91.27 million for 50.01 P/E if the $0.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.38 actual EPS reported by Cadence Design Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.16% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.16, from 1.34 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 30 investors sold CDNS shares while 123 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 153 raised stakes. 233.68 million shares or 0.88% less from 235.75 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cleararc Cap holds 0.09% in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) or 4,206 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Company invested in 685,712 shares. Service Corporation owns 82 shares. World Asset Mngmt reported 0.07% stake. Metropolitan Life Ins Ny holds 55,749 shares. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability has 14,872 shares for 0.2% of their portfolio. Apg Asset Mgmt Nv owns 543,200 shares. Lpl Fincl Lc has invested 0% in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS). 13,281 were accumulated by Parallax Volatility Advisers L P. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo And Ltd Com has 0.07% invested in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS). Pnc Services Gp Incorporated accumulated 17,586 shares or 0% of the stock. Ny State Teachers Retirement Sys stated it has 461,610 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Holderness Invs has invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS). First Tru Advsr LP holds 1.94M shares. Qci Asset Mngmt invested 0% of its portfolio in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS).

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp, which manages about $1.68B and $1.11 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM) by 57,161 shares to 126,042 shares, valued at $19.12M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.