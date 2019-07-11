Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp Has Cut Phillips 66 (PSX) Holding By $306,470; MELROSE INDUSTRIES PLC ORDINARY SHARES (MLSPF) Sellers Decreased By 2.48% Their Shorts

MELROSE INDUSTRIES PLC ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:MLSPF) had a decrease of 2.48% in short interest. MLSPF’s SI was 13.98 million shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 2.48% from 14.34M shares previously. With 26,300 avg volume, 532 days are for MELROSE INDUSTRIES PLC ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:MLSPF)’s short sellers to cover MLSPF’s short positions. It closed at $2.35 lastly. It is down 0.00% since July 11, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp decreased Phillips 66 (PSX) stake by 50.66% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp sold 3,226 shares as Phillips 66 (PSX)’s stock declined 9.18%. The Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp holds 3,142 shares with $299,000 value, down from 6,368 last quarter. Phillips 66 now has $44.68 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.40% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $98.11. About 1.85M shares traded. Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has declined 26.20% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.63% the S&P500. Some Historical PSX News: 10/05/2018 – Phillips 66: William R. Loomis Jr. Retires From Board; 09/04/2018 – Mastercard and Phillips 66 Drive Easier Payments with Masterpass; 10/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 ALLIANCE LOUISIANA REFINERY BOOSTING PRODUCTION ON RESTARTED REFORMER, HYDROTREATERS; 05/04/2018 – Phillips 66 to Host Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66 1Q Net Profit Down 2.1% as Refining Income Declines; 07/03/2018 PHILLIPS 66 PSX.N : CREDIT SUISSE ASSUMES WITH NEUTRAL RATING; TARGET PRICE $110; 06/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 JV BORGER TEXAS REFINERY TO COMPLETE UNIT RESTARTS NEXT WEEK; 19/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Rises for 9 Days; Longest Winning Streak in 6 Years; 17/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 JV BORGER TEXAS REFINERY GASOLINE UNITS EXPECTED BACK IN PRODUCTION EARLY NEXT WEEK; 10/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Alliance refinery raises production on reformer, HTUs

Melrose Industries PLC, together with its subsidiaries, creates and makes electricity generating equipment for the power generation, industrial, gas and oil, and offshore sectors in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and internationally. The company has market cap of $11.86 billion. It operates through four divisions: Energy, Air Management, Security & Smart Technology, and Ergonomics. It currently has negative earnings. The firm offers power generation equipment from 10 MVA to 300 MVA; synchronous motors, induction motors, and submersible and traction motors; power management and excitation systems; and medium voltage AC and DC switchgears under the Hawker Siddeley Switchgear brand; power and system transformers under the Brush Transformers brand; and aftermarket servicing/support/spares/lifetime extension services.

Another recent and important Melrose Industries PLC (OTCMKTS:MLSPF) news was published by Seekingalpha.com which published an article titled: “Compelling Upside In GKN Either With Melrose Or Without – Seeking Alpha” on March 19, 2018.

Since May 28, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $165,816 activity. The insider LOWE JOHN E bought $165,816.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold PSX shares while 350 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 358 raised stakes. 305.73 million shares or 2.08% less from 312.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mercer Cap Advisers Inc has 0.26% invested in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) for 4,152 shares. 100 are owned by Perkins Coie Tru. Acadian Asset Ltd Com has 129,232 shares. Comml Bank Of Hawaii holds 30,127 shares or 0.22% of its portfolio. Moreover, Beacon Fincl has 0.15% invested in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) for 9,674 shares. Alabama-based First Bank has invested 0.06% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Alps Advsrs has 19,513 shares. Archford Strategies Ltd has 472 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Landscape Mngmt Limited Com accumulated 2,988 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Leisure Mgmt owns 6,938 shares. Qci Asset Management reported 120 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage reported 181,191 shares. 1,529 are held by Motco. Cetera Ltd Liability reported 11,576 shares. Arrow Financial accumulated 34,228 shares.

More notable recent Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Phillips 66 (PSX) – Yahoo Finance” on June 11, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Phillips 66: ‘Well Positioned For IMO 2020’ – Seeking Alpha” published on July 01, 2019, Fool.com published: “The Battle for Barrels of Oil Flowing From the North Intensifies – Motley Fool” on July 10, 2019. More interesting news about Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “See which Houston-based public energy cos. had the biggest changes in employees last year – Houston Business Journal” published on July 10, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “3 Reasons To Consider Phillips 66 Stock – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 28, 2019.

Among 3 analysts covering Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Phillips 66 had 10 analyst reports since March 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, June 25 by Morgan Stanley. Raymond James maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $11000 target in Monday, July 8 report. Citigroup maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Monday, March 4 report. The stock of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, June 21 by Raymond James. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight” on Friday, May 17. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Monday, April 15 by Jefferies.