Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp Has Cut Its Robert Half Intl (RHI) Position; Blackrock Muniassets Fund (MUA)’s Sentiment Is 1.21

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp decreased Robert Half Intl Inc (RHI) stake by 1.87% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp sold 11,019 shares as Robert Half Intl Inc (RHI)’s stock declined 0.79%. The Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp holds 578,549 shares with $32.98M value, down from 589,568 last quarter. Robert Half Intl Inc now has $6.68B valuation. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $56.81. About 259,488 shares traded. Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) has declined 19.65% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.65% the S&P500. Some Historical RHI News: 23/03/2018 – RHI MAGNESITA RHIM.L : BARCLAYS STARTS WITH EQUAL-WEIGHT RATING; 4950P TARGET PRICE; 20/04/2018 – Protiviti And Robert Half To Host Webinar On Making Corporate Culture A Competitive Advantage; 12/03/2018 – Data Analytics Is a Game Changer, But Internal Audit Groups Are Lagging, According to New Study by Protiviti; 22/03/2018 – RHI MAGNESITA NV RHIM.Vl – INITIAL COST OF EURIBOR (NO FLOOR) + 75BPS; 25/04/2018 – ROBERT HALF INTERNATIONAL INC RHI.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $62 FROM $59; 21/04/2018 – DJ Robert Half International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RHI); 24/04/2018 – ROBERT HALF 1Q OPER INCOME $134.4M, EST. $126.3M; 09/04/2018 – Robert Half Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/03/2018 – RHI MAGNESITA NV RHIM.Vl SAYS FASTER REALIZATION OF SYNERGIES BY ONE YEAR: EUR 40 MLN IN 2018 AND BALANCE OF EUR 70 MLN IN 2019; 22/03/2018 – RHI MAGNESITA NV RHIM.Vl – SIGNED AN AGREEMENT TO REFINANCE EXISTING FACILITIES WITH A NEW EUR 305.6 MLN 5 YEAR TERM LOAN

Blackrock Muniassets Fund Inc (MUA) investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in 2019 Q2. It’s down -0.24, from 1.45 in 2019Q1. The ratio dived, as 17 institutional investors increased and started new holdings, while 14 cut down and sold equity positions in Blackrock Muniassets Fund Inc. The institutional investors in our database now have: 2.40 million shares, up from 2.18 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Blackrock Muniassets Fund Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 4 Reduced: 10 Increased: 10 New Position: 7.

Oarsman Capital Inc. holds 0.58% of its portfolio in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. for 80,420 shares. Argyle Capital Management Inc. owns 13,800 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Alexandria Capital Llc has 0.03% invested in the company for 12,944 shares. The Georgia-based Narwhal Capital Management has invested 0.03% in the stock. Clenar Muke Llc, a California-based fund reported 35,335 shares.

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc. The company has market cap of $536.97 million. It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It has a 18.81 P/E ratio. The fund invests in fixed income markets.

More notable recent BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “BlackRock CEFs to buy back up to 5% of shares – Seeking Alpha” on September 08, 2019, also Techcrunch.com with their article: “VMware says itâ€™s looking to acquire Pivotal – TechCrunch” published on August 14, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “HEXO completes first harvest in its 1 million sq. ft. greenhouse – GlobeNewswire” on April 01, 2019. More interesting news about BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA) were released by: Businessinsider.com and their article: “The stock market will soon be without its biggest source of buying power â€” and its absence will make the next crash even more painful – Business Insider” published on June 02, 2019 as well as Techcrunch.com‘s news article titled: “Twilio closes acquisition of email specialist SendGrid in all-stock deal now worth $3B – TechCrunch” with publication date: February 01, 2019.

The stock increased 0.47% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $14.9. About 25,365 shares traded. BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (MUA) has 0.00% since September 16, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

More notable recent Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “52-Week Company Lows – Yahoo Finance” on September 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Robert Half International Inc. (RHI) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 17, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why Shares of Robert Half Fell on Wednesday – Yahoo Finance” on April 24, 2019. More interesting news about Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Robert Half International Sends Mixed Signals – Motley Fool” published on April 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “See what the IHS Markit Score report has to say about Robert Half International Inc. – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 18, 2019.

Among 2 analysts covering Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Robert Half International has $7200 highest and $6200 lowest target. $68’s average target is 19.70% above currents $56.81 stock price. Robert Half International had 4 analyst reports since April 17, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Market Perform” rating on Thursday, April 25 by BMO Capital Markets. The firm has “Buy” rating by Nomura given on Wednesday, July 24. As per Wednesday, July 24, the company rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets.