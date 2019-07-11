Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp Decreased Its Crown Castle Intl New (CCI) Position by $415,671; As Synovus Finl (SNV) Stock Value Declined, Basswood Capital Management Lowered Stake by $2.52 Million

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp decreased its stake in Crown Castle Intl Corp New (CCI) by 1.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp sold 3,273 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.43% with the market. The institutional investor held 302,072 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.67M, down from 305,345 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp who had been investing in Crown Castle Intl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $56.13B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.34% or $1.82 during the last trading session, reaching $134.26. About 569,646 shares traded. Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI) has risen 23.19% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.76% the S&P500.

Basswood Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Synovus Finl Corp (SNV) by 9.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Basswood Capital Management Llc sold 74,015 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.80% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 687,765 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.63 million, down from 761,780 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Basswood Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Synovus Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.65 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.29% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $34.92. About 633,062 shares traded. Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) has declined 35.91% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.34% the S&P500. Some Historical SNV News: 24/04/2018 – SYNOVUS FINANCIAL CORP SEES 2018 SHARE REPURCHASES UPTO $150 MLN; 24/04/2018 – SYNOVUS FINANCIAL CORP SEES 2018 NET CHARGE-OFF RATIO OF 15 TO 25 B.P.S; 24/04/2018 – Synovus 1Q Total Avg Loans Grew $240.8M; 04/04/2018 – Synovus Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – SYNOVUS 1Q ADJ EPS 86C, EST. 79C; 16/03/2018 – Qualcomm Growth Depends on NXP Acquisition, Says Synovus Trust’s Morgan (Video); 24/04/2018 – Synovus 1Q Net Interest Margin Was 3.78%

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp, which manages about $1.68 billion and $1.06B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA) by 75,780 shares to 118,009 shares, valued at $4.82 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ) by 56,728 shares in the quarter, for a total of 184,252 shares, and has risen its stake in Ebay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 30 investors sold CCI shares while 219 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 238 raised stakes. 373.08 million shares or 1.75% less from 379.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California-based Reilly Financial Advsr Limited Liability has invested 0% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Moreover, Assetmark Inc has 0% invested in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) for 462 shares. City Holdg owns 27 shares. Rmsincerbeaux Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.36% of its portfolio in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Supplemental Annuity Collective Tru Of Nj holds 0.8% or 14,000 shares. Finance Architects Inc owns 191 shares. Capwealth Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 1.08% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Legal And General Group Inc Public Ltd Liability Corp owns 0.25% invested in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) for 3.46M shares. Suntrust Banks holds 0.27% or 402,558 shares. 122 are owned by Thompson Siegel Walmsley Limited Liability Co. Aviance Capital Limited Liability Corp owns 1.74% invested in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) for 90,649 shares. Wellington Shields Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.06% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). New Jersey Better Educational Savings Tru reported 2,000 shares stake. Gateway Invest Advisers Lc has 19,104 shares. First Interstate Natl Bank reported 4,864 shares.

Since February 8, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 sales for $4.60 million activity. HUTCHESON EDWARD C JR bought $41,283 worth of stock.

Analysts await Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $0.99 earnings per share, up 7.61% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.92 per share. SNV’s profit will be $160.12M for 8.82 P/E if the $0.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.98 actual earnings per share reported by Synovus Financial Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.02% EPS growth.