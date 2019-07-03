Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp Decreased International Flavors&Fragra (IFF) Stake by $32.97 Million as Valuation Declined; Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Has Decreased Holding in Iron Mtn New (IRM) as Stock Value Declined

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp decreased its stake in International Flavors&Fragra (IFF) by 96.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp sold 257,596 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.63% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 9,866 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.27 million, down from 267,462 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp who had been investing in International Flavors&Fragra for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.12B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.77% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $142.78. About 786,177 shares traded. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) has risen 7.36% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.93% the S&P500. Some Historical IFF News: 25/04/2018 – International Flavors Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 07/05/2018 – IFF to buy Israel’s Frutarom for $7.1 bln, nearing top spot; 08/05/2018 – INTERNATIONAL FLAVORS & FRAGRANCES INC IFF.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $171 FROM $168; 07/05/2018 – S&P PLACED INTERNATIONAL FLAVORS & FRAGRANCES INC. ON CREDIT WATCH ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BBB+’; 07/05/2018 – International Flavors & Fragrances to Acquire Frutarom Industries; 07/05/2018 – IFF swallows Frutarom for $7bn in health-focused shift; 07/05/2018 – MOODY’S PLACES IFF’S RATINGS ON REVIEW FOR DOWNGRADE ON DEAL AN; 07/05/2018 – IFF TO FUND DEAL W/ EXISTING CASH, NEW DEBT, ~$2.2B NEW EQUITY; 07/05/2018 – Terms of Agreement Have Been Unanimously Approved by Boards of IFF and Frutarom; 11/04/2018 – IFF Celebrates Positive Transformational Change in 2017 Report

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc decreased its stake in Iron Mtn Inc New (IRM) by 99.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc sold 1.99 million shares as the company’s stock declined 10.83% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1,488 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $53,000, down from 1.99 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc who had been investing in Iron Mtn Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.93% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $31.62. About 3.03 million shares traded or 10.02% up from the average. Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) has declined 4.63% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.06% the S&P500. Some Historical IRM News: 30/05/2018 – IRON MOUNTAIN INC – TRANSACTION IS DEBT FINANCED; 26/04/2018 – Iron Mountain Sees 2018 Revenue Growth of 7% to 9%; 26/04/2018 – Iron Mountain 1Q FFO 49c/Shr; 30/05/2018 – Iron Mountain Sees Acquisition Accretive in 2019 Following Integration; 27/03/2018 – IRON MOUNTAIN – UNIT ENTERED INTO AGREEMENT TO UPSIZE ITS EXISTING AUD 250 MLN SYNDICATED TERM LOAN B FACILITY; 30/05/2018 – IRON MOUNTAIN BUYS DUTCH EVOSWITCH DATA CENTER BUSINESS FOR; 30/05/2018 – IRON MOUNTAIN INC – EXPECTS TRANSACTION TO RESULT IN MODEST AFFO DILUTION OF APPROXIMATELY 0.5% IN 2018; 26/04/2018 – Iron Mountain Maintains Its 2018 Full-Year Guidance; 27/03/2018 – IRON MOUNTAIN CLOSES ON USD 700M SYNDICATED TERM LOAN B; 26/04/2018 – Iron Mountain 1Q EBITDA $343M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.58 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.17, from 1.41 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 46 investors sold IFF shares while 109 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 175 raised stakes. 70.62 million shares or 6.04% more from 66.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 2,466 were accumulated by Mairs. Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv invested in 469,927 shares or 0.22% of the stock. Brown Advisory accumulated 0.01% or 25,598 shares. Toronto Dominion National Bank & Trust owns 0.01% invested in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) for 66,661 shares. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc has 4,023 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. 15,072 are owned by Blair William & Il. Kcm Invest Advsrs Ltd reported 6,425 shares. Royal Fincl Bank Of Canada owns 0% invested in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) for 39,906 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt has invested 0.07% in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF). Natl Asset Mngmt holds 0.03% of its portfolio in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) for 1,598 shares. King Wealth has invested 0.07% in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF). Sandhill Prtnrs Limited Liability Corp holds 173,775 shares. Comml Bank Of New York Mellon owns 1.17M shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Advisors Cap Ltd holds 4,717 shares. Point72 Asset Mgmt Ltd Partnership stated it has 52,000 shares.

More notable recent International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “IFF Celebrates Completion of Frutarom Combination with Ringing of NYSE Opening Bell – Business Wire” on October 08, 2018, also Businesswire.com with their article: “IFF Recognizes Anne Flipo with Master Perfumer Designation – Business Wire” published on February 07, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Investors Should Know About International Flavors & Fragrances Inc.’s (NYSE:IFF) Financial Strength – Yahoo Finance” on April 30, 2019. More interesting news about International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “IFF Declares Dividend for First Quarter 2019 – Business Wire” published on March 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Markel Corporation (MKL) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 13, 2019.

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp, which manages about $1.68B and $1.06 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ebay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 418,477 shares to 1.00M shares, valued at $37.29M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VOO) by 1,250 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5,150 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (CSJ).

Analysts await International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $1.61 earnings per share, down 3.01% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.66 per share. IFF’s profit will be $170.45M for 22.17 P/E if the $1.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.57 actual earnings per share reported by International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.55% EPS growth.

Since January 4, 2019, it had 10 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $69.42 million activity.

Analysts await Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $0.51 earnings per share, down 8.93% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.56 per share. IRM’s profit will be $146.31 million for 15.50 P/E if the $0.51 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.48 actual earnings per share reported by Iron Mountain Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.25% EPS growth.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $776,265 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.40, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 28 investors sold IRM shares while 117 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 244.33 million shares or 1.22% less from 247.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Guggenheim Cap Ltd Liability Com invested 0.09% in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM). Pathstone Family Office Ltd Com reported 0% in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM). Sun Life holds 0.42% in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) or 53,159 shares. Westover Capital Advisors Lc holds 0.11% in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) or 6,000 shares. Gsa Ltd Liability Partnership owns 21,940 shares. Moreover, Jump Trading Limited Com has 0.1% invested in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) for 8,506 shares. Private Advisor Gru Ltd Com owns 20,718 shares. Oakbrook Invests Lc accumulated 14,360 shares. Amp Cap Invsts Limited holds 0.02% or 93,872 shares. National Bank Of Ny Mellon Corporation owns 0.03% invested in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) for 3.39 million shares. Fifth Third National Bank accumulated 829 shares or 0% of the stock. M&T Bank has invested 0.01% in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM). Welch & Forbes Limited Company reported 978,899 shares stake. Kbc Group Nv holds 0.07% or 227,149 shares. Td Asset Management Incorporated accumulated 543,933 shares.

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc, which manages about $7.40B and $7.14 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) by 225,114 shares to 1.77M shares, valued at $12.90M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mr Cooper Group Inc by 860,763 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.66 million shares, and has risen its stake in Fnf Group (NYSE:FNF).