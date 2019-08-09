Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp Cut Crown Castle Intl New (CCI) Stake as Share Price Rose; Cqs Cayman LP Has Cut Its Position in Biomarin Pharmaceutical (BMRN) as Stock Price Declined

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp decreased its stake in Crown Castle Intl Corp New (CCI) by 1.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp sold 3,273 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.08% . The institutional investor held 302,072 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.67 million, down from 305,345 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp who had been investing in Crown Castle Intl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $60.85B market cap company. The stock increased 1.95% or $2.69 during the last trading session, reaching $140.94. About 1.39 million shares traded. Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI) has risen 21.58% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.58% the S&P500.

Cqs Cayman Lp decreased its stake in Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc (BMRN) by 39.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cqs Cayman Lp sold 27,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.77% . The hedge fund held 41,694 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.70M, down from 69,094 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cqs Cayman Lp who had been investing in Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.96B market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $76.89. About 647,331 shares traded. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) has declined 20.19% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.19% the S&P500. Some Historical BMRN News: 28/03/2018 – European Medicines Agency (EMA) Accepts BioMarin’s Marketing Application for Pegvaliase MAA for Treatment of Phenylketonuria (PKU); 25/04/2018 – BioMarin Pharmaceutical Backs FY18 Rev $1.47B-$1.53B; 22/05/2018 – BIOMARIN PROVIDES 2 YEARS OF CLINICAL DATA IN 6E13 VG/KG DOSE FROM ONGOING PHASE 1/2 STUDY IN VALOCTOCOGENE ROXAPARVOVEC GENE THERAPY FOR SEVERE HEMOPHILIA A AT WORLD FEDERATION OF HEMOPHILIA 2018; 24/04/2018 – BioMarin Pharma: Less Decline in Motor and Language Function Compared to Historical Controls; 24/05/2018 – BIOMARIN RECEIVES STANDARD APPROVAL FOR PALYNZIQ; 25/04/2018 – BIOMARIN 1Q LOSS/SHR 26C; 24/04/2018 – New England Journal of Medicine Published Open-label Study Showing Brineura® (cerliponase alfa) Reduced the Rate of Clinical D; 25/04/2018 – BioMarin Pharmaceutical 1Q Loss/Shr 26c; 15/05/2018 – BioMarin Announces First Patient Dosed in Phase 1/2 Study Evaluating Valoctocogene Roxaparvovec Gene Therapy in Severe Hemophil; 28/03/2018 – EMA ACCEPTS BIOMARIN’S MARKETING APPLICATION FOR PEGVALIASE MAA

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp, which manages about $1.68B and $1.06 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 41,074 shares to 43,671 shares, valued at $11.64M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ebay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 418,477 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.00M shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VTI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 30 investors sold CCI shares while 219 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 238 raised stakes. 373.08 million shares or 1.75% less from 379.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amica Retiree Medical Trust has 0.21% invested in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) for 1,902 shares. Rex Capital Llc holds 0.32% or 3,000 shares in its portfolio. New York-based Clearbridge Llc has invested 0% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). 80,681 were reported by Sands Cap Management Limited Company. First Western Capital Mgmt has 2,564 shares for 4.67% of their portfolio. Camarda Fincl Advsrs Limited Liability Company accumulated 26 shares. Highland Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0.1% or 9,866 shares. Thrivent Finance For Lutherans owns 0.07% invested in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) for 176,926 shares. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund, a Oregon-based fund reported 43,494 shares. Granite Prtn Lc stated it has 1.13% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Tarbox Family Office accumulated 0.01% or 201 shares. Artemis Management Llp, United Kingdom-based fund reported 1.10 million shares. Tci Wealth Advsr Inc has invested 0% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Renaissance Technologies Ltd Liability Company holds 0.45% of its portfolio in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) for 3.90M shares. Scholtz & Lc reported 3.81% stake.

Since April 24, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $6.59 million activity.

Cqs Cayman Lp, which manages about $2.23B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Central Garden & Pet Co (NASDAQ:CENTA) by 165,510 shares to 819,649 shares, valued at $19.06M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Caesars Entmt Corp (Prn) by 4.00M shares in the quarter, for a total of 20.00 million shares, and has risen its stake in Altisource Portfolio Solns S (NASDAQ:ASPS).

Since February 14, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $380,800 activity.