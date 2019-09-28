Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp Cut Celgene (CELG) Holding; ALTURA MINING LTD ORDINARY SHARES AUSTR (ALTAF) Shorts Lowered By 92.93%

ALTURA MINING LTD ORDINARY SHARES AUSTR (OTCMKTS:ALTAF) had a decrease of 92.93% in short interest. ALTAF’s SI was 29,200 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 92.93% from 413,300 shares previously. With 276,700 avg volume, 0 days are for ALTURA MINING LTD ORDINARY SHARES AUSTR (OTCMKTS:ALTAF)’s short sellers to cover ALTAF’s short positions. The stock decreased 20.96% or $0.0113 during the last trading session, reaching $0.0426. About 50,000 shares traded. Altura Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:ALTAF) has 0.00% since September 28, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp decreased Celgene Corp (CELG) stake by 15.32% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp sold 38,047 shares as Celgene Corp (CELG)’s stock declined 3.33%. The Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp holds 210,322 shares with $19.44 million value, down from 248,369 last quarter. Celgene Corp now has $70.06B valuation. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $98.85. About 4.24M shares traded or 18.32% up from the average. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 3.32% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 02/05/2018 – Ivy Large Cap Growth Adds Monster Beverage, Exits Celgene; 16/04/2018 – PFS RATE AFTER 1 YEAR 43 PCT FOR BRISTOL-MYERS’ OPDIVO PLUS YERVOY VS 13 PCT FOR CHEMOTHERAPY – DATA; 26/03/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – CHMP RECOMMENDATION OF OPDIVO WILL NOW BE REVIEWED BY EUROPEAN COMMISSION; 04/05/2018 – Celgene 1Q Net $846M; 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) MONOTHERAPY MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT IN; 20/03/2018 – Prothena Announces Global Neuroscience Research & Development Collaboration with Celgene for Novel Therapies for Patients with; 13/03/2018 – FDA Grants Priority Review to Merck’s Supplemental Biologics License Application (SBLA) for KEYTRUDA(R) (pembrolizumab) for Treatment of Advanced Cervical Cancer; 04/05/2018 – CELGENE CORP – RAISING FULL-YEAR 2018 REVENUE GUIDANCE TO HIGH END OF PREVIOUS RANGE; 15/05/2018 – STAT Plus: Azar calls out a Celgene drug for price hikes that are hurting Medicare; 16/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers: In Phase 3 CheckMate -214 Clinical Trial, Opdivo + Yervoy Combination Demonstrated a Significant and Unprecedented Increase in Overall Survival

Altura Mining Limited engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Australia, Indonesia, and internationally. The company has market cap of $70.26 million. The firm operates through Coal Mining, Exploration Services, and Mineral Exploration divisions. It currently has negative earnings. It primarily explores for coal and lithium properties.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.55 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.21, from 0.76 in 2019Q1.