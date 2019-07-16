Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp Cut By $337,376 Its Cabot Oil & Gas (COG) Position; Frequency Electronics (FEIM) Sentiment Is 3.75

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp decreased Cabot Oil & Gas Corp (COG) stake by 1.32% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp sold 12,976 shares as Cabot Oil & Gas Corp (COG)’s stock rose 7.20%. The Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp holds 967,951 shares with $25.26 million value, down from 980,927 last quarter. Cabot Oil & Gas Corp now has $9.95B valuation. The stock decreased 2.04% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $23.51. About 5.01M shares traded. Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) has risen 13.28% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.85% the S&P500. Some Historical COG News: 06/03/2018 – CABOT CLOSED ON CERTAIN REMAINING EAGLE FORD SHALE PROPERTIES; 19/03/2018 – KKR & Co: Closed on Acquisition of Cabot Oil Eagle Ford Assets for $765M; 27/04/2018 – CABOT OIL & GAS CORP – REAFFIRMED FULL-YEAR CAPITAL BUDGET OF $950 MLN; 23/05/2018 – Richland Source: Community caretakers block access to Cabot Oil fracking site; 27/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas 1Q Discretionary Cash Flow $280.3M; 25/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas Corp expected to post earnings of 27 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 27/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas Profit Rises 11%; 15/03/2018 – U.S. takes more time to decide on New York denial for Constitution natgas pipe; 27/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas 1Q Adj EPS 28c; 22/05/2018 – UGI ENERGY SERVICES – NEW MARCELLUS SHALE DEVELOPMENT PROJECT WILL TRANSPORT GAS FROM ACREAGE BEING PRODUCED BY CABOT OIL & GAS CORPORATION

Frequency Electronics Inc (FEIM) investors sentiment increased to 3.75 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 3.18, from 0.57 in 2018Q4. The ratio is more positive, as 15 institutional investors opened new or increased equity positions, while 4 sold and reduced their equity positions in Frequency Electronics Inc. The institutional investors in our database now possess: 8.03 million shares, up from 3.93 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Frequency Electronics Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 2 Reduced: 2 Increased: 11 New Position: 4.

The stock increased 2.31% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $11.95. About 4,354 shares traded. Frequency Electronics, Inc. (FEIM) has risen 38.84% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.41% the S&P500. Some Historical FEIM News: 03/05/2018 – FREQUENCY ELECTRONICS INC – TERMINATED SHARE PURCHASE AGREEMENT WITH CHINESE-BASED COUNTERPARTY CO ENTERED INTO IN DEC 2016, TO SELL FEI-GILLAM; 29/05/2018 – RYAN LEVENSON CUTS STAKE IN FREQUENCY ELECTRONICS INC TO 4.94 PCT AS OF MAY 21 FROM A STAKE OF 6.85 PCT AS OF APRIL 27 – SEC FILING; 04/04/2018 – FREQUENCY ELECTRONICS INC – AWARD OF TWO COST-PLUS-FIXED-FEE CONTRACTS BY AIR FORCE RESEARCH LABORATORY (AFRL); 03/05/2018 – FREQUENCY ELECTRONICS – CHINESE-BASED COUNTERPARTY CO ENTERED INTO SHARE PURCHASE AGREEMENT WITH, TO SELL FEI-GILLAM, DID NOT PERFORM ITS OBLIGATIONS; 10/04/2018 – PRIVET FUND MANAGEMENT LLC REPORTS 8.29 PCT STAKE IN FREQUENCY ELECTRONICS INC AS OF APRIL 5 VS A STAKE OF 10.8 PCT STAKE AS OF FEB 26 – SEC FILING; 15/03/2018 – Frequency Electronics 3Q Loss $10.4M; 15/03/2018 – FREQUENCY ELECTRONICS INC – FUNDED BACKLOG AT JANUARY 31, 2018 WAS $16 MLN COMPARED TO $28 MLN AT YEAR END OF PRIOR FISCAL YEAR; 01/05/2018 – Frequency Electronics Announces the Election of Dr. Stanton Sloane as Pres and CEO; 15/03/2018 Frequency Electronics 3Q Loss/Shr $1.18; 01/05/2018 – Frequency Electronics, Inc. Announces the Election of Dr. Stanton Sloane as President and Chief Executive Officer

Frequency Electronics, Inc. designs, develops, makes, and sells precision time and frequency control products and components for microwave integrated circuit applications. The company has market cap of $104.32 million. It operates through two divisions, FEI-NY and FEI-Zyfer. It currently has negative earnings. The FEI-NY segment offers precision time, frequency generation, and synchronization products and subsystems used in communication satellites, terrestrial cellular telephone, or other ground telecommunication stations; and other components and systems for the United States military.

Grace & White Inc Ny holds 0.87% of its portfolio in Frequency Electronics, Inc. for 311,076 shares. Needham Investment Management Llc owns 192,500 shares or 0.78% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. has 0.24% invested in the company for 844,583 shares. The Massachusetts-based Moors & Cabot Inc. has invested 0.06% in the stock. Smith Moore & Co., a Missouri-based fund reported 21,200 shares.

More notable recent Frequency Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEIM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Take Comfort From Insider Transactions At Frequency Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEIM)? – Yahoo Finance” on July 11, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Frequency Electronics, Inc. (FEI) Announces Launch of Ultra-Stable Oscillator as part of Jet Propulsion Laboratory Deep Space Atomic Clock (DSAC) Mission – GlobeNewswire” published on July 01, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Frequency Electronics, Inc. (FEI) Associates Awarded the Queen Elizabeth Prize for Engineering – GlobeNewswire” on April 02, 2019. More interesting news about Frequency Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEIM) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Frequency Electronics, Inc. Awarded $5.9M Lockheed Martin Contract To Qualify Atomic Clocks for Potential Use on Next Gen GPS IIIF Satellites – GlobeNewswire” published on March 13, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Frequency Electronics, Inc. Announces the Appointment of John Caulfield as Vice President of Manufacturing – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: January 07, 2019.

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp increased Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA) stake by 75,780 shares to 118,009 valued at $4.82 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Ishares Tr (IJR) stake by 25,463 shares and now owns 40,853 shares. Vanguard Whitehall Fds Inc (VYM) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 17 investors sold COG shares while 153 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 138 raised stakes. 404.36 million shares or 3.88% less from 420.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vident Invest Advisory Ltd Liability has invested 0.03% in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG). Advisory Rech has 0.46% invested in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) for 904,423 shares. White Pine Invest holds 1.44% of its portfolio in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) for 110,570 shares. Investec Asset Management has 0.06% invested in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG). State Bank Of The West stated it has 8,299 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky reported 42,850 shares. One Trading LP has 0% invested in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) for 4,356 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec stated it has 0% in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG). Guardian Limited Partnership reported 12,014 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Strs Ohio holds 0% or 36,012 shares. Shell Asset Mgmt Communications holds 0.02% or 32,889 shares. Brown Advisory owns 36,598 shares. Virginia Retirement Et Al holds 0.14% of its portfolio in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) for 446,200 shares. Voya Ltd Liability has invested 0.01% in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG). Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 0.04% invested in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) for 29,352 shares.

Analysts await Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $0.34 earnings per share, up 161.54% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.13 per share. COG’s profit will be $143.91M for 17.29 P/E if the $0.34 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.70 actual earnings per share reported by Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -51.43% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: American Express, Apple, Applied Materials, Best Buy, Crowdstrike, F5 Networks, NetApp, Verizon and More – 24/7 Wall St.” on July 08, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Fracking revolution a ‘disaster’ for investors, says former EQT boss – Seeking Alpha” published on June 25, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 8, 2019 – Benzinga” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “The Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) Share Price Is Down 33% So Some Shareholders Are Getting Worried – Yahoo Finance” published on April 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “With EPS Growth And More, Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) Is Interesting – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 03, 2019.

Among 6 analysts covering Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Cabot Oil & Gas had 8 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Hold” rating by Guggenheim on Friday, February 22. As per Monday, July 8, the company rating was upgraded by Wells Fargo. The stock has “Hold” rating by Morgan Stanley on Monday, February 25. On Monday, February 25 the stock rating was maintained by M Partners with “Hold”. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Friday, February 22 by Williams Capital Group. As per Monday, June 24, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley.