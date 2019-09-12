Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp Continues to Hold Stake in Facebook (FB); Accuvest Global Advisors Decreased Its Starbucks (SBUX) Holding by $500,573

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 54.73% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp bought 38,714 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 109,445 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $21.12M, up from 70,731 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $534.84 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $187.47. About 10.38M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 17/03/2018 – Trump consultants harvested data from 50 mln Facebook users -reports; 22/03/2018 – BARLEY: FACEBOOK ALGORITHMS MUST BECOME MORE TRANSPARENT; 15/05/2018 – TIGER GLOBAL MANAGEMENT DISSOLVES STAKE IN ETSY – SEC FILING; 22/05/2018 – USING TECH INCLUDING Al TO REMOVE FAKE ACCOUNTS RESPONSIBLE FOR MUCH MISINFORMATION-ZUCKERBERG; 23/03/2018 – Bolton Was Early Beneficiary of Cambridge Analytica’s Facebook Data; 30/04/2018 – The co-founder of the app Facebook bought for $19 billion is leaving amid privacy controversy; 14/05/2018 – LANSDOWNE BOOSTED TXN, GRUB, FB, MON, MU IN 1Q: 13F; 19/03/2018 – Facebook’s Oculus Go headset to launch at F8 conference in May; 19/04/2018 – Nigel Stevenson: Exclusive – Facebook to put 1.5 billion users out of reach of new EU privacy law; 09/04/2018 – CEO Zuckerberg says Facebook could have done more to prevent misuse

Accuvest Global Advisors decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 40.28% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Accuvest Global Advisors sold 6,031 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.15% . The institutional investor held 8,942 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $750,000, down from 14,973 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $110.20B market cap company. The stock increased 1.19% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $92.06. About 6.26M shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 82.45% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.45% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 26/04/2018 – SBUX: REDUCING LIMITED-TIME OFFERS BY 30% YOY IN U.S; 18/04/2018 – Starbucks is making changes following outrage over the arrest of two black men at one of its cafes in Philadelphia last week; 07/05/2018 – NESTLE WILL SELL STARBUCKS PODS OUTSIDE NESPRESSO BOUTIQUES; 09/05/2018 – 680News: EXCLUSIVE: Starbucks confirms hidden camera found in washroom in Toronto’s financial district; 02/05/2018 – Starbucks: Further Details Will Be Provided in a Mutually Agreed Public Statement; 21/03/2018 – STARBUCKS SEES 30 ROASTERY LOCATIONS OVER TIME GLOBALLY; 17/04/2018 – STARBUCKS TO CLOSE ALL STORES FOR RACIAL-BIAS EDUCATION MAY 29; 07/05/2018 – STARBUCKS, NESTLE FORM GLOBAL COFFEE ALLIANCE; 12/03/2018 – Starbucks Enters Licensing Agreement with SouthRock to Drive Next Wave of Profitable Growth in Brazil; 25/04/2018 – Starbucks Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp, which manages about $1.68B and $1.11B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ball Corp (NYSE:BLL) by 39,366 shares to 802,753 shares, valued at $56.19M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 33,748 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.32 million shares, and cut its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH).

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $4.05 million activity.

Accuvest Global Advisors, which manages about $533.29 million and $171.64 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spotify Technology F by 2,673 shares to 9,431 shares, valued at $1.38 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Shake Shack Class A by 10,391 shares in the quarter, for a total of 16,958 shares, and has risen its stake in Alibaba Group Holding F Sponso (NYSE:BABA).

