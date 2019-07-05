Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp Continues to Hold Stake in Constellation Brands (STZ); Boeing Co (BA) Position Raised by First Heartland Consultants Inc

First Heartland Consultants Inc increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 17.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Heartland Consultants Inc bought 1,264 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 8,438 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.22M, up from 7,174 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $200.26 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $1.47 during the last trading session, reaching $355.94. About 2.70M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 16/03/2018 – Boeing CEO Makes 166 Times A Typical Boeing Worker — MarketWatch; 21/03/2018 – SAUDI CROWN PRINCE MET W/BOEING, RAYTHEON, LMT, GENERALDYNAMICS; 05/03/2018 – BOEING: EXPORT FINANCING PAID FOR; 04/04/2018 – Boeing: Jet Airways to Take Direct Delivery of First MAX Airplane Later This Year; 08/03/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – Boeing says Embraer-size deals compatible with cash strategy; 25/04/2018 – Boeing CEO: 777 Production Plans Don’t Hinge on Iran; 07/03/2018 – Globe Mail [Reg]: Trump tariffs would barely raise Boeing’s prices, but could hurt sales; 17/05/2018 – BOEING OUTLOOK STABLE BY FITCH; 06/03/2018 – RYANAIR RYA.l CEO SAYS EXPECTS TO EXERCISE “PRETTY MUCH ALL” OF THE 737 MAX BUYING OPTIONS; 01/05/2018 – KLX Agrees to Sell Its Aerospace Solutions Group Business to Boeing for $63/Share

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp increased its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (STZ) by 44.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp bought 56,728 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.29% with the market. The institutional investor held 184,252 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.31 million, up from 127,524 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp who had been investing in Constellation Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.63B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.21% or $2.41 during the last trading session, reaching $197.49. About 638,803 shares traded. Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) has declined 7.59% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.02% the S&P500. Some Historical STZ News: 09/05/2018 – S&PGR Downgrades QGOG Constellation To ‘D’ From ‘B’; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS INC – QTRLY COMPARABLE EPS $1.90; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA NVDA.O LAUNCHES DRIVE CONSTELLATION, CLOUD-BASED SELF-DRIVING CAR SIMULATOR; 16/05/2018 – FCC TO CONSIDER LETTING AUDACY DEPLOY SATELLITE CONSTELLATION; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands Raises Quarterly Dividend by About 42%; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS INC QTRLY REPORTED SALES $1,766 MLN, UP 8 PCT; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands Sees FY19 Operating Cash Flow About $2.45B; 25/04/2018 – CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE 1Q ADJ EBITA $159M; 13/03/2018 – Constellation Software Announces Resignation of Ian McKinnon and Appointment of Lori O’Neill to Its Bd of Directors; 17/03/2018 – Constellation Healthcare Files for Chapter 11, Plans Sale of Assets

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 11 sales for $51.18 million activity. $3.49M worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) shares were sold by LUTTIG J MICHAEL. 2,137 shares were sold by COLBERT THEODORE III, worth $873,712. CAPOZZI HEIDI B had sold 2,916 shares worth $1.20M. KEATING TIMOTHY JOHN also sold $10.50M worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) on Monday, February 4. Smith Gregory D had sold 19,500 shares worth $7.83 million on Friday, February 8.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Canada Pension Plan Board holds 462,406 shares or 0.34% of its portfolio. Insight 2811 Inc has invested 0.78% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Perella Weinberg Ptnrs Capital Mngmt Limited Partnership holds 0.26% or 14,601 shares. Engineers Gate Manager LP accumulated 0.1% or 4,369 shares. Boston Advsr Limited Liability Co owns 7,173 shares. Barbara Oil has invested 5.09% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Motco accumulated 500 shares. Sheets Smith Wealth Management holds 0.39% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) or 4,692 shares. Bath Savings Tru reported 0.15% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Delta Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Com Tn holds 1,742 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Evergreen Lc holds 0.13% or 3,502 shares. Usca Ria Ltd Liability holds 0.92% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 11,147 shares. Legal And General Grp Public Limited reported 0.59% stake. Davis R M stated it has 0.32% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). 15,797 were accumulated by First National Bank Of Mount Dora Tru Inv Service.

First Heartland Consultants Inc, which manages about $867.76 million and $356.83M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco Exchange Traded Fd T by 8,285 shares to 3,136 shares, valued at $619,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Ser Tr (TWOK) by 76,494 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,540 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IYY).

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp, which manages about $1.68B and $1.06 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 7,832 shares to 161,721 shares, valued at $30.71M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ball Corp (NYSE:BLL) by 20,593 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 842,119 shares, and cut its stake in Aon Plc (NYSE:AON).

