Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp Continues to Hold Position in Adobe (ADBE); Managed Asset Portfolios Has Decreased Position in Seaworld Entmt (SEAS) as Market Valuation Rose

Managed Asset Portfolios Llc decreased its stake in Seaworld Entmt Inc (SEAS) by 15.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Managed Asset Portfolios Llc sold 56,560 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.71% . The institutional investor held 313,953 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.09M, down from 370,513 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios Llc who had been investing in Seaworld Entmt Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.38B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.09% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $30.27. About 1.22M shares traded. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) has risen 44.33% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 44.33% the S&P500. Some Historical SEAS News: 12/04/2018 – SEAWORLD ENTERTAINMENT – ON APRIL 6, CO GOT WRITTEN “WELLS” NOTICE FROM U.S. SEC RECOMMENDING CIVIL ACTION/ADMINISTRATIVE PROCEEDING BE BROUGHT AGAINST CO; 08/05/2018 – SeaWorld Entertainment 1Q Loss $62.8M; 15/05/2018 – Armistice Capital Buys New 2.3% Position in SeaWorld; 08/05/2018 – SEAWORLD ENTERTAINMENT INC QTRLY NET LOSS PER SHARE $0.73; 08/05/2018 – San Antonio Bus: Exclusive: SeaWorld San Antonio president talks new messaging and momentum; 12/05/2018 – SeaWorld Makes a Splash — Barron’s; 12/04/2018 – SeaWorld Got Wells Notice From SEC Staff on April; 21/04/2018 – DJ SeaWorld Entertainment Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SEAS); 17/05/2018 – Disney, Legoland Lure More Visitors as SeaWorld Attendance Drops; 15/05/2018 – Davidson Kempner Capital Mgmt Buys New 1% Position in SeaWorld

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp increased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 1581.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp bought 41,074 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 43,671 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.64M, up from 2,597 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $137.70B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.24% or $9.51 during the last trading session, reaching $283.66. About 2.59M shares traded or 1.22% up from the average. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 29/03/2018 – Adobe Company Marketing Scheduled By Stephens Inc. for Apr. 5; 02/04/2018 – Hollywood Rpter: Adobe Intros “Master Properties” For After Effects Ahead of NAB; 27/03/2018 – ADOBE TO BOOST MARKETING ANALYTICS WITH MORE APP INTEGRATIONS; 14/03/2018 – Adobe Conference Call Scheduled By Aliya Capital for Mar. 22; 21/05/2018 – Silicon Valley Business Journal: BREAKING: A Campbell-based eBay spinoff’s value is about to go from $150 million to $1.68; 27/03/2018 – New ContentSquare Integration With Adobe Analytics Cloud Unlocks Enhanced Revenue Attribution to Customers’ Investments in UX a; 27/03/2018 – HS2 Solutions Receives Adobe Emerging Partner of the Year Award for 2017 at Adobe Summit; 28/03/2018 – Adobe Sensei and Leslie Jones of “Saturday Night Live” Take Center Stage at “Summit Sneaks”; 19/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – ENEL SELLS ENERGY FROM NEW US WIND FARM TO FACEBOOK AND ADOBE; 15/03/2018 – Adobe rises on strong first-quarter earnings

More notable recent SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About SeaWorld Entertainment Inc (SEAS) – Yahoo Finance” on April 30, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “SeaWorld Entertainment announces share deals – Seeking Alpha” published on May 28, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “SeaWorld Orlando’s (NYSE: SEAS) new Sesame Street land brings TV show’s iconic street to life – Orlando – Orlando Business Journal” on March 06, 2019. More interesting news about SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Adventure Island plans new project – Tampa Bay Business Journal” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “3 Reasons I Sold SeaWorld Stock Last Week – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.38, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 21 investors sold SEAS shares while 63 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 55.74 million shares or 1.00% more from 55.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lpl Lc invested in 8,975 shares or 0% of the stock. Invesco Limited has invested 0% in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS). Regions Financial Corporation owns 0% invested in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) for 358 shares. State Bank Of Ny Mellon Corporation invested in 346,466 shares. Fund Mngmt accumulated 29,257 shares. Grp Inc One Trading Lp reported 235,253 shares. Royal Comml Bank Of Canada holds 0% of its portfolio in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) for 3,222 shares. Rothschild Co Asset Us reported 1.10 million shares stake. Jane Street Group Inc Limited holds 11,131 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Aperio Limited Liability Com has invested 0% in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS). Guggenheim Lc holds 8,093 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Hbk Invs LP invested 0.01% in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS). Canada Pension Plan Investment Board reported 1.13M shares. Thompson Siegel Walmsley Llc reported 272 shares. Glenmede Tru Na has invested 0% in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS).

Managed Asset Portfolios Llc, which manages about $361.80 million and $403.88 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sprott Physical Gold & Silve by 69,518 shares to 1.42 million shares, valued at $17.59M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 11,505 shares in the quarter, for a total of 270,256 shares, and has risen its stake in Tetra Tech Inc New (NASDAQ:TTEK).

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp, which manages about $1.68B and $1.06B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Baxter Intl Inc (NYSE:BAX) by 7,527 shares to 442,408 shares, valued at $35.97M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 7,832 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 161,721 shares, and cut its stake in International Flavors&Fragra (NYSE:IFF).