Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp Boosted Its Stake in Salesforce Com (CRM) as Market Valuation Declined; As Euronet Worldwide (EEFT) Stock Value Rose, Holder Crosslink Capital Trimmed Stake

Crosslink Capital Inc decreased its stake in Euronet Worldwide (EEFT) by 3.01% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crosslink Capital Inc sold 6,160 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.11% . The hedge fund held 198,300 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $33.36 million, down from 204,460 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crosslink Capital Inc who had been investing in Euronet Worldwide for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.08B market cap company. The stock increased 1.65% or $2.4 during the last trading session, reaching $148.25. About 315,666 shares traded. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) has risen 70.99% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 70.99% the S&P500. Some Historical EEFT News: 15/05/2018 – Capital Group Companies Buys New 1.8% Position in Euronet; 15/05/2018 – Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. Exits Position in Euronet; 31/05/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Constellation Brands, Yintech Investment, EZCORP, Euronet Worldwide, Fidelity National Financi

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp increased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (CRM) by 82.99% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp bought 57,161 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The institutional investor held 126,042 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.12 million, up from 68,881 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp who had been investing in Salesforce Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $135.58B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $154.59. About 3.27 million shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 29/05/2018 – SALESFORCE: EUROPEANS WITH GDPR ‘FLIPPED THE COIN’ ON DATA; 20/03/2018 – CORRECT: CRM TO BUY MULESOFT FOR $36.00 IN CASH & 0.0711 SHRS; 02/04/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS FIRST-TIME A3 SENIOR UNSECURED RATING TO SALESFORCE.COM; OUTLOOK STABLE; 05/04/2018 – Salesforce.com to Use Proceeds to Partially Fund Cash Portion of MuleSoft Acquisition; 29/05/2018 – Salesforce.com Sees 2Q Loss/Shr 9c-Loss 8c; 26/04/2018 – Marketing Cloud Solutions Combined With Artificial Intelligence (AI) Transforming Social Media Platforms; 23/04/2018 – DJ salesforcecom inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CRM); 06/03/2018 – U.S. Customs and Border Protection Agency Selects Salesforce as Digital Modernization Platform; 15/05/2018 – Vlocity Launches Automated Claims Features to Expand End-to-End Insurance Policy Lifecycle Management; 28/03/2018 – Salesforce Launches Integration Cloud and Empowers Trailblazers to Create Connected Customer Experiences with the Salesforce Platform

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp, which manages about $1.68 billion and $1.11B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ) by 3,490 shares to 180,762 shares, valued at $35.60M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) by 15,134 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 168,042 shares, and cut its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.30, from 1.76 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 75 investors sold CRM shares while 276 reduced holdings. 96 funds opened positions while 415 raised stakes. 625.71 million shares or 1.98% more from 613.53 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Stevens First Principles Inv accumulated 20 shares. Cibc Asset Mngmt holds 71,275 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. St Johns Mgmt Communication reported 5,659 shares or 0.64% of all its holdings. Btim reported 0% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Ima Wealth Inc accumulated 0.87% or 15,340 shares. Blue Edge Capital Ltd Llc, Virginia-based fund reported 5,080 shares. Redwood Investments Limited Liability holds 0.71% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) or 63,806 shares. Tarbox Family Office Inc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 287 shares. Natixis has 195,152 shares for 0.23% of their portfolio. Moreover, Winslow Evans Crocker Incorporated has 0.17% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 4,048 shares. Neville Rodie Shaw Inc holds 0.69% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 43,265 shares. Notis holds 0.11% or 1,500 shares. Altimeter Mngmt Lp owns 280,000 shares or 1.16% of their US portfolio. Victory Capital Mngmt holds 0.05% or 173,286 shares in its portfolio. Kbc Grp Inc Nv accumulated 343,170 shares.

Crosslink Capital Inc, which manages about $2.09B and $438.97 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Paypal Holdings by 4,880 shares to 153,920 shares, valued at $17.62 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) by 17,060 shares in the quarter, for a total of 137,058 shares, and has risen its stake in Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT).