Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp Boosted Its Salesforce Com (CRM) Stake by $8.63 Million; Mercadolibre (MELI) Shares Rose While Btg Pactual Global Asset Management LTD Trimmed Position

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp increased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (CRM) by 82.99% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp bought 57,161 shares as the company's stock declined 4.72% . The institutional investor held 126,042 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.12M, up from 68,881 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp who had been investing in Salesforce Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $130.02B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.68% or $4.08 during the last trading session, reaching $148.26. About 5.91 million shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500.

Btg Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in Mercadolibre Inc (MELI) by 21.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Btg Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd sold 947 shares as the company’s stock rose 28.20% . The institutional investor held 3,479 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.13M, down from 4,426 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Btg Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Mercadolibre Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.92 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.52% or $8.34 during the last trading session, reaching $541.52. About 317,290 shares traded. MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) has risen 81.04% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 81.04% the S&P500.

Analysts await MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.02 EPS, up 108.70% or $0.25 from last year’s $-0.23 per share. MELI’s profit will be $994,202 for 6769.00 P/E if the $0.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.31 actual EPS reported by MercadoLibre, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -93.55% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: "UPDATE: MercadoLibre (MELI) Lower on Amazon News, Goldman Expects Brazil eCommerce Names to React Weak – StreetInsider.com" on September 10, 2019.

Btg Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $399.44 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lauder Estee Cos Inc (NYSE:EL) by 2,957 shares to 9,858 shares, valued at $1.81 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) by 144,330 shares in the quarter, for a total of 169,330 shares, and has risen its stake in First Data Corp New.

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp, which manages about $1.68 billion and $1.11B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (CIU) by 6,000 shares to 13,410 shares, valued at $764,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ball Corp (NYSE:BLL) by 39,366 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 802,753 shares, and cut its stake in Aon Plc (NYSE:AON).

More notable recent salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: "World's Foremost Blockchain Experts And Groundbreaking Projects Part Of The Upcoming BiTA Symposium – Benzinga" on September 19, 2019.