Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp Boosted Its Position in Adobe (ADBE) as Stock Rose; Minerva Advisors Position in Bb&T (BBT) Decreased as Stock Rose

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp increased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 1581.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp bought 41,074 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 43,671 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.64M, up from 2,597 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $136.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.55% or $13.35 during the last trading session, reaching $280.36. About 3.81M shares traded or 50.20% up from the average. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 27/03/2018 – ADOBE SHOWS AD CLOUD CREATIVE TO QUICKLY ALTER AD MEDIA; 15/03/2018 – In the earnings space, Dollar General, J. Jill, Adobe Systems, Broadcom and Ulta Beauty are all slated to release their latest financial results; 26/03/2018 – WIPRO, ADOBE EXPAND PARTNERSHIP ON ENHANCED DIGITAL SERVICES; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE CONCLUDES 1Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 27/03/2018 – Publicis Groupe Named 2018 Adobe Experience Cloud Partner of the Year; 21/05/2018 – Adobe Buys Magento for $1.7 Billion to Boost Commerce Ambitions; 27/03/2018 – HS2 Solutions Receives Adobe Emerging Partner of the Year Award for 2017 at Adobe Summit; 27/03/2018 – Cloudwords introduces Adobe Experience Manager 6.4 integration available in Cloudwords Marketplace; 27/03/2018 – ADOBE UNVEILS ANALYTICS TOOL FOR AUDIO, INCLUDING PODCASTS; 18/05/2018 – Document Management Software 2018: Global Procurement Market Intelligence Report – Top Five Players are Adobe, OpenText, Dropbox, HP, and Oracle – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Minerva Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Bb&T Corp (BBT) by 47.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Minerva Advisors Llc sold 7,682 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.68% . The hedge fund held 8,488 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $395,000, down from 16,170 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Minerva Advisors Llc who had been investing in Bb&T Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $36.48 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.03% or $1.99 during the last trading session, reaching $47.36. About 3.89 million shares traded. BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) has risen 0.17% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical BBT News: 06/04/2018 – Regions to Sell Insurance Group to BB&T Insurance Subsidiary; 19/04/2018 – BB&T 1Q EPS 94c; 22/04/2018 – DJ BB&T Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BBT); 08/05/2018 – BB&T at Barclays Americas Select Franchise Conference May 15; 27/03/2018 – BB&T CORP BBT.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TO OUTPERFORM; 13/03/2018 BB&T names Rhodes to lead Greater Delaware Valley region; 29/05/2018 – BB&T Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Tomorrow; 24/05/2018 – BB&T Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference May 30; 19/04/2018 – BB&T CORP – QTRLY TAXABLE EQUIVALENT NET INTEREST INCOME $1,656 MLN VS $1,649 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 23/05/2018 – BB&T Presenting at Conference May 30

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp, which manages about $1.68B and $1.06 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) by 13,329 shares to 183,176 shares, valued at $6.03M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 2,060 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 146,230 shares, and cut its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold ADBE shares while 371 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 397.86 million shares or 9.47% less from 439.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rmb Capital Ltd accumulated 6,423 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Oakworth, Alabama-based fund reported 263 shares. Braun Stacey owns 0.24% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 13,383 shares. Sands Cap Mngmt Limited Com holds 3.51M shares. Polen Cap Ltd stated it has 4.48M shares or 6.23% of all its holdings. Aqr Mgmt Llc accumulated 2.90 million shares. Leisure Capital reported 0.55% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). State Treasurer State Of Michigan, Michigan-based fund reported 228,833 shares. Wetherby Asset Management owns 13,828 shares for 0.46% of their portfolio. Bailard holds 0.68% or 41,431 shares in its portfolio. Monetary Management Gru invested in 12,845 shares. Cadence Natl Bank Na holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 1,000 shares. Jupiter Asset Limited owns 2,782 shares. Regentatlantic Cap Ltd Liability Company, a New Jersey-based fund reported 10,996 shares. Asset Mngmt stated it has 0.41% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Analysts await BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.02 EPS, down 0.97% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.03 per share. BBT’s profit will be $785.76M for 11.61 P/E if the $1.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.12 actual EPS reported by BB&T Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.93% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 61 investors sold BBT shares while 258 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 286 raised stakes. 507.19 million shares or 5.73% more from 479.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Baystate Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability invested in 82 shares. Sector Pension Board owns 63,769 shares. 29,251 are owned by Daiwa Gp. Gamco Et Al accumulated 10,500 shares or 0% of the stock. Utah Retirement System holds 0.13% of its portfolio in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) for 145,350 shares. Silvercrest Asset Group Limited Com reported 15,006 shares stake. Kornitzer Mngmt Ks invested in 750,315 shares. 98,313 are owned by Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec. Lmr Ptnrs Llp holds 0.07% in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) or 30,355 shares. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board has invested 0% of its portfolio in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). Triangle Securities Wealth Mngmt holds 1.16% or 47,375 shares. 426,832 are held by Willis Investment Counsel. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mngmt has invested 0.05% in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). Benjamin F Edwards And reported 12,440 shares stake. Boys Arnold Inc holds 35,526 shares.