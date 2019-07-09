Obalon Therapeutics Inc. (OBLN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN)

Obalon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OBLN) and Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) compete with each other in the Medical Appliances & Equipment sector. We will analyze and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Obalon Therapeutics Inc. 1 1.95 N/A -2.02 0.00 Smith & Nephew plc 40 3.85 N/A 1.51 27.84

Demonstrates Obalon Therapeutics Inc. and Smith & Nephew plc earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Obalon Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -202.8% -106.6% Smith & Nephew plc 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

Obalon Therapeutics Inc. and Smith & Nephew plc Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Obalon Therapeutics Inc. 0 2 1 2.33 Smith & Nephew plc 0 0 0 0.00

Obalon Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential is 303.80% at a $2.42 consensus target price. Competitively Smith & Nephew plc has an average target price of $43, with potential downside of -1.51%. The results provided earlier shows that Obalon Therapeutics Inc. appears more favorable than Smith & Nephew plc, based on analyst belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Obalon Therapeutics Inc. and Smith & Nephew plc are owned by institutional investors at 55.2% and 9% respectively. Insiders owned 2.7% of Obalon Therapeutics Inc. shares. Comparatively, 0.6% are Smith & Nephew plc’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Obalon Therapeutics Inc. -20.14% -18% -75.83% -76.92% -83.72% -77.82% Smith & Nephew plc 1.81% 7.47% 10.02% 14.2% 17.74% 12.76%

For the past year Obalon Therapeutics Inc. has -77.82% weaker performance while Smith & Nephew plc has 12.76% stronger performance.

Summary

Smith & Nephew plc beats Obalon Therapeutics Inc. on 7 of the 10 factors.

Obalon Therapeutics, Inc., a vertically integrated medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing medical devices to treat obese and overweight people by facilitating weight loss. It offers the Obalon balloon system designed to provide weight loss in obese patients. Obalon Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.

Smith & Nephew plc designs, develops, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers sports medicine joint repair products for surgeons, including an array of instruments, technologies, and implants necessary to perform minimally invasive surgery of the joints; and arthroscopic enabling technologies for healthcare providers, such as fluid management equipment for surgical access, high definition cameras, digital image capture, scopes, light sources, and monitors to assist with visualization inside the joints, radio frequency wands, electromechanical and mechanical blades, and hand instruments for removing damaged tissue. It also provides trauma and extremities products consisting of internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures; robotics-assisted surgery products and services; knee implant products for specialized knee replacement procedures; and hip implant products for reconstruction of the hip joint, as well as various products and technologies to assist in surgical treatment of the ear, nose, and throat. In addition, the company offers advanced wound care products for the treatment of acute and chronic wounds, including leg, diabetic and pressure ulcers, burns, and post-operative wounds; advanced wound devices, including traditional and single-use negative pressure wound therapy and hydrosurgery systems; and biologics and other bioactive technology products for debridement and dermal repair/regeneration. It primarily serves the providers of medical and surgical treatments and services. Smith & Nephew plc was founded in 1856 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.