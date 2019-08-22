Obalon Therapeutics Inc. (OBLN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Second Sight Medical Products Inc. (NASDAQ:EYES)

Obalon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OBLN) and Second Sight Medical Products Inc. (NASDAQ:EYES), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Medical Appliances & Equipment. These factors are particularly influence the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Obalon Therapeutics Inc. 10 1.84 N/A -13.27 0.00 Second Sight Medical Products Inc. 1 15.13 N/A -0.47 0.00

In table 1 we can see Obalon Therapeutics Inc. and Second Sight Medical Products Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Obalon Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Second Sight Medical Products Inc. 0.00% -333.3% -188.7%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Obalon Therapeutics Inc. are 1.7 and 1.5 respectively. Its competitor Second Sight Medical Products Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4.7 and its Quick Ratio is 4.5. Second Sight Medical Products Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Obalon Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Obalon Therapeutics Inc. and Second Sight Medical Products Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Obalon Therapeutics Inc. 0 2 1 2.33 Second Sight Medical Products Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

$2.42 is Obalon Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 9.50%. Meanwhile, Second Sight Medical Products Inc.’s consensus target price is $2.5, while its potential upside is 220.55%. The data from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Second Sight Medical Products Inc. seems more appealing than Obalon Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 43.1% of Obalon Therapeutics Inc. shares and 6.4% of Second Sight Medical Products Inc. shares. 11% are Obalon Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% are Second Sight Medical Products Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Obalon Therapeutics Inc. -9.11% -27.07% 19.51% -69.41% -68.67% -74.88% Second Sight Medical Products Inc. -4.47% 7.67% -16.85% 3.68% -46.85% -5.16%

For the past year Second Sight Medical Products Inc. has weaker performance than Obalon Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors Second Sight Medical Products Inc. beats Obalon Therapeutics Inc.

Obalon Therapeutics, Inc., a vertically integrated medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing medical devices to treat obese and overweight people by facilitating weight loss. It offers the Obalon balloon system designed to provide weight loss in obese patients. Obalon Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.

Second Sight Medical Products, Inc. develops, manufactures, and markets prosthetic devices to restore functional vision to blind individuals in the United States, Italy, Germany, France, and Canada. The companyÂ’s product is the Argus II System, which treats outer retinal degenerations, such as retinitis pigmentosa. The company was formerly known as Second Sight LLC. and changed its name to Second Sight Medical Products, Inc. Second Sight Medical Products, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Sylmar, California.