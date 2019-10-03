Obalon Therapeutics Inc. (OBLN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Natus Medical Incorporated (:)

Both Obalon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OBLN) and Natus Medical Incorporated (:) are each other’s competitor in the Medical Appliances & Equipment industry. Thus the compare of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Obalon Therapeutics Inc. 2 0.00 1.84M -13.27 0.00 Natus Medical Incorporated N/A 0.00 N/A -1.29 0.00

In table 1 we can see Obalon Therapeutics Inc. and Natus Medical Incorporated’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Obalon Therapeutics Inc. 87,531,516.10% 0% 0% Natus Medical Incorporated 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Obalon Therapeutics Inc. and Natus Medical Incorporated can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Obalon Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Natus Medical Incorporated 0 0 0 0.00

Obalon Therapeutics Inc.’s downside potential currently stands at -23.47% and an $1.5 consensus price target.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 43.1% of Obalon Therapeutics Inc. shares and 96.89% of Natus Medical Incorporated shares. Obalon Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders are 11%. Insiders Competitively, held 3.71% of Natus Medical Incorporated shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Obalon Therapeutics Inc. -9.11% -27.07% 19.51% -69.41% -68.67% -74.88% Natus Medical Incorporated 2.29% 8.3% 6.19% -20.76% -15.88% -21.39%

For the past year Natus Medical Incorporated has weaker performance than Obalon Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Obalon Therapeutics Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors Natus Medical Incorporated.

Obalon Therapeutics, Inc., a vertically integrated medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing medical devices to treat obese and overweight people by facilitating weight loss. It offers the Obalon balloon system designed to provide weight loss in obese patients. Obalon Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.

Natus Medical Incorporated provides newborn care and neurology healthcare products and services worldwide. It offers products and services used for the screening, diagnosis, detection, treatment, monitoring, and tracking of common medical ailments in newborn care, hearing impairment, neurological dysfunction, epilepsy, sleep disorders, neuromuscular diseases, and balance and mobility disorders. The companyÂ’s product offerings include computerized neurodiagnostic systems for audiology, neurology, polysomnography, and neonatology; and software systems for managing and tracking disorders and diseases for public health laboratories. It offers diagnostic electroencephalography (EEG), ambulatory EEG, and long term monitoring, intensive care unit monitoring, electromyography, sleep analysis or polysomnography, intra-operative monitoring, and diagnostic and monitoring transcranial doppler ultrasound technology systems. The company also provides hearing screening products to screen the hearing; brain injury products to diagnose the severity of brain injury; and thermoregulation products to control the incubators and warmers. In addition, it offers jaundice management products to treat jaundice; diagnostic hearing assessment products to screen for or diagnose hearing loss, or to identify abnormalities affecting the peripheral and central auditory nervous systems; balance and mobility systems to diagnose and assist in treating balance disorders; NicView streaming video for families with babies in the neonatal intensive care unit; and nursery essential products used in the everyday operation of a newborn intensive care unit. Further, the company provides computer-based audiological, otoneurologic, and vestibular instrumentation and sound rooms to hearing and balance care professionals. It serves hospitals, clinics, laboratories, physicians, nurses, audiologists, and governmental agencies. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Pleasanton, California.