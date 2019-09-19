Obalon Therapeutics Inc. (OBLN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Myomo Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO)

This is therefore a comparing of the profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Obalon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OBLN) and Myomo Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO). The two are both Medical Appliances & Equipment companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Obalon Therapeutics Inc. 7 1.87 N/A -13.27 0.00 Myomo Inc. 1 4.13 N/A -0.82 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Obalon Therapeutics Inc. and Myomo Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Obalon Therapeutics Inc. and Myomo Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Obalon Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Myomo Inc. 0.00% -116.3% -97.7%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Obalon Therapeutics Inc. is 1.5 while its Current Ratio is 1.7. Meanwhile, Myomo Inc. has a Current Ratio of 6.8 while its Quick Ratio is 6.6. Myomo Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Obalon Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Obalon Therapeutics Inc. and Myomo Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Obalon Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Myomo Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$1.5 is Obalon Therapeutics Inc.’s average target price while its potential downside is -33.03%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Obalon Therapeutics Inc. and Myomo Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 43.1% and 12%. 11% are Obalon Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 7% of Myomo Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Obalon Therapeutics Inc. -9.11% -27.07% 19.51% -69.41% -68.67% -74.88% Myomo Inc. 11.57% 16.72% -31.15% -50.59% -63.48% -41.67%

For the past year Myomo Inc. has weaker performance than Obalon Therapeutics Inc.

Obalon Therapeutics, Inc., a vertically integrated medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing medical devices to treat obese and overweight people by facilitating weight loss. It offers the Obalon balloon system designed to provide weight loss in obese patients. Obalon Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.

Myomo, Inc., a commercial stage medical robotics Company, provides expanded mobility solutions for patients suffering from neurological disorders and upper limb paralysis in the United States. The company develops and markets MyoPro, a myoelectric elbow/wrist/hand orthosis that supports an impaired hands and arms of individuals due to a brachial plexus injury, stroke, spinal cord injury, traumatic brain injury, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, multiple sclerosis, and other upper limb neuromuscular deficits. Myomo, Inc. and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.