Obalon Therapeutics, Inc. (OBLN) Touches $2.42 Low on Aug, 16; 0 Analysts Covering Fresnillo Plc (LON:FRES)

The stock of Obalon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBLN) reached all time low today, Aug, 16 and still has $2.27 target or 6.00% below today’s $2.42 share price. This indicates more downside for the $14.49 million company. This technical setup was reported by Barchart.com. If the $2.27 PT is reached, the company will be worth $869,160 less. The stock decreased 4.35% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $2.42. About 220,939 shares traded. Obalon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBLN) has declined 68.67% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 68.67% the S&P500. Some Historical OBLN News: 12/04/2018 – April 16th Deadline Alert: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Obalon Therapeutics, Inc. (OBLN); 10/05/2018 – Obalon Therapeutics 1Q Loss/Shr 71c; 11/04/2018 – DEADLINE ALERT: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Investors of Class Action Against Obalon Therapeutics, Inc. (OBLN) & Lead Plaintiff Deadline – April 16, 2018; 05/03/2018 Obalon Therapeutics 4Q Loss $10.1M; 15/05/2018 – Ivy Investment Management Exits Position in Obalon Therapeutics; 12/04/2018 – Scott+Scott, Attorneys at Law, LLP Reminds Investors of Securities Class Action Against Obalon Therapeutics, Inc. (OBLN) and Ap

Among 5 analysts covering Fresnillo PLC (LON:FRES), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Fresnillo PLC has GBX 1300 highest and GBX 700 lowest target. GBX 834.20’s average target is 26.05% above currents GBX 661.8 stock price. Fresnillo PLC had 31 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Goldman Sachs with “Conviction Buy” on Friday, March 1. The rating was maintained by Goldman Sachs with “Conviction Buy” on Friday, February 22. The company was maintained on Thursday, July 18 by Barclays Capital. As per Wednesday, April 10, the company rating was maintained by Goldman Sachs. The rating was maintained by UBS on Friday, April 12 with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by UBS on Thursday, August 8 with “Neutral”. UBS maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, June 26 report. The company was maintained on Monday, July 22 by RBC Capital Markets. The rating was maintained by JP Morgan on Friday, July 5 with “Neutral”. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Top Pick” on Wednesday, February 27. See Fresnillo Plc (LON:FRES) latest ratings:

13/08/2019 Broker: Goldman Sachs Rating: Conviction Buy Old Target: GBX 1030.00 Maintain

08/08/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Neutral Old Target: GBX 800.00 New Target: GBX 700.00 Maintain

31/07/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Neutral Old Target: GBX 800.00 Maintain

31/07/2019 Broker: RBC Capital Markets Rating: Top Pick Old Target: GBX 1150.00 Maintain

22/07/2019 Broker: RBC Capital Markets Rating: Top Pick Old Target: GBX 1200.00 New Target: GBX 1150.00 Maintain

18/07/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Equal Weight Old Target: GBX 900.00 New Target: GBX 760.00 Maintain

18/07/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 1100.00 Maintain

18/07/2019 Broker: RBC Capital Markets Rating: Top Pick Old Target: GBX 1200.00 Maintain

05/07/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Rating: Neutral Old Target: GBX 950.00 New Target: GBX 1000.00 Maintain

04/07/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Equal Weight Old Target: GBX 880.00 New Target: GBX 900.00 Maintain

The stock decreased 1.40% or GBX 9.4 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 661.8. About 650,284 shares traded. Fresnillo Plc (LON:FRES) has 0.00% since August 16, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Fresnillo plc mines, develops, and produces non-ferrous minerals primarily in Mexico. The company has market cap of 4.88 billion GBP. It primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc ores. It has a 25.65 P/E ratio. The company's primary operating mines include Fresnillo, Saucito, CiÃ©nega, Herradura, Soledad-Dipolos, Noche Buena, and San JuliÃ¡n; development projects comprise San JuliÃ¡n, Pyrites Plant, and second line of DLP at Herradura; and advanced exploration projects consist of Orisyvo, Juanicipio, Las Casas Rosario and Cluster Cebollitas, and Centauro Deep, as well as various other long term exploration prospects.

More notable recent Fresnillo Plc (LON:FRES) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Consider Fresnillo Plc (LON:FRES)? – Yahoo Finance” on June 03, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “StockBeat: Markets Rout as China Hints at Currency War – Yahoo Finance” published on August 04, 2019, Mining.com published: “Fresnillo’s 2018 silver output hit record high, to be lower this year – MINING.com” on January 23, 2019. More interesting news about Fresnillo Plc (LON:FRES) were released by: Mining.com and their article: “Fresnillo misses 2018 output targets, warns of challenging year ahead – MINING.com” published on February 26, 2019 as well as Mining.com‘s news article titled: “Fresnillo falls as it cuts full-year silver output guidance again – MINING.com” with publication date: October 24, 2018.

Obalon Therapeutics, Inc., a vertically integrated medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing medical devices to treat obese and overweight people by facilitating weight loss. The company has market cap of $14.49 million. It offers the Obalon balloon system designed to provide weight loss in obese patients. It currently has negative earnings.

Among 3 analysts covering Obalon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OBLN), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Obalon Therapeutics has $3 highest and $1.5 lowest target. $2.42’s average target is 0.00% above currents $2.42 stock price. Obalon Therapeutics had 5 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Monday, April 8 by Canaccord Genuity. The rating was upgraded by Stifel Nicolaus to “Buy” on Monday, February 25. The rating was downgraded by Roth Capital to “Neutral” on Tuesday, February 26.

Analysts await Obalon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBLN) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $-2.40 EPS, up 31.43% or $1.10 from last year’s $-3.5 per share. After $-2.50 actual EPS reported by Obalon Therapeutics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.00% EPS growth.

More notable recent Obalon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBLN) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Obalon Therapeutics Inc. Announces Closing of $16.6 Million Public Offering – GlobeNewswire” on August 06, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Obalon Announces Reverse Stock Split Effective Today – GlobeNewswire” published on July 24, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Obalon down 27% on equity offering – Seeking Alpha” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about Obalon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBLN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “US Vegan Climate ETF (VEGN) to Hit US Market in September – Nasdaq” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “UK shares gain after delayed stock market open – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 16, 2019.