Obalon Therapeutics, Inc. (OBLN) Reaches $3.54 Low on Aug, 2; Hillsdale Investment Management Decreased Methanex Com (MEOH) Position By $3.66 Million

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc decreased Methanex Corp Com (MEOH) stake by 33.19% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc analyzed 65,400 shares as Methanex Corp Com (MEOH)'s stock declined 26.97%. The Hillsdale Investment Management Inc holds 131,650 shares with $7.49M value, down from 197,050 last quarter. Methanex Corp Com now has $2.63B valuation. The stock decreased 5.34% or $1.92 during the last trading session, reaching $34.05. About 93,519 shares traded. Methanex Corporation (NASDAQ:MEOH) has declined 41.94% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.94% the S&P500.

The stock of Obalon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBLN) reached all time low today, Aug, 2 and still has $3.26 target or 8.00% below today's $3.54 share price. This indicates more downside for the $12.60M company. This technical setup was reported by Barchart.com. If the $3.26 PT is reached, the company will be worth $1.01M less. The stock decreased 27.01% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $3.54. About 1.12 million shares traded or 65.52% up from the average. Obalon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBLN) has declined 68.67% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 68.67% the S&P500.

Obalon Therapeutics, Inc., a vertically integrated medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing medical devices to treat obese and overweight people by facilitating weight loss. The company has market cap of $12.60 million. It offers the Obalon balloon system designed to provide weight loss in obese patients. It currently has negative earnings.

Analysts await Obalon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBLN) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $-2.40 EPS, up 31.43% or $1.10 from last year’s $-3.5 per share. After $-2.50 actual EPS reported by Obalon Therapeutics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.00% EPS growth.

Among 3 analysts covering Obalon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OBLN), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Obalon Therapeutics had 5 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus given on Monday, February 25. The rating was downgraded by Roth Capital to “Neutral” on Tuesday, February 26. The firm has “Hold” rating by Canaccord Genuity given on Monday, April 8.

