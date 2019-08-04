Obalon Therapeutics, Inc. (OBLN) Reaches $3.24 Low on Aug, 4; 0 Analysts Bullish Omnicom Group Inc. (OMC)

Among 3 analysts covering Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Omnicom Group had 7 analyst reports since February 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, February 14 by Citigroup. The firm has “Outperform” rating by BMO Capital Markets given on Wednesday, April 17. As per Wednesday, April 17, the company rating was upgraded by Barclays Capital. The company was maintained on Wednesday, February 13 by BMO Capital Markets. The firm earned “Market Perform” rating on Monday, July 15 by BMO Capital Markets. See Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) latest ratings:

The stock of Obalon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBLN) reached all time low today, Aug, 4 and still has $3.08 target or 5.00% below today’s $3.24 share price. This indicates more downside for the $11.53 million company. This technical setup was reported by Barchart.com. If the $3.08 PT is reached, the company will be worth $576,450 less. The stock decreased 33.20% or $1.61 during the last trading session, reaching $3.24. About 1.93 million shares traded or 169.36% up from the average. Obalon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBLN) has declined 68.67% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 68.67% the S&P500. Some Historical OBLN News: 17/05/2018 – Obalon Announces Upcoming Conference Presentation; 12/04/2018 – Scott+Scott, Attorneys at Law, LLP Reminds Investors of Securities Class Action Against Obalon Therapeutics, Inc. (OBLN) and Ap; 19/04/2018 – DJ Obalon Therapeutics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OBLN); 05/03/2018 – Obalon Therapeutics 4Q Loss/Shr 60c; 09/04/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Obalon Therapeutics, Inc. (OBLN) and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm Before April 16th; 07/05/2018 – Todd Wood joins Obalon Therapeutics, Inc. as Vice President Global Sales

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.17, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 41 investors sold Omnicom Group Inc. shares while 196 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 220.79 million shares or 1.90% less from 225.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt holds 0.65% or 67,418 shares. Wilbanks Smith And Thomas Asset Management Ltd has invested 0.02% in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC). Bb&T Securities owns 347,057 shares. Korea Investment accumulated 0.01% or 15,300 shares. Jones Cos Lllp reported 5,776 shares. Farmers & Merchants Investments reported 3,374 shares. Duncker Streett And, a Missouri-based fund reported 320 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue accumulated 98,750 shares. 22.14 million were accumulated by Vanguard Grp Incorporated. Atlas Browninc reported 0.29% stake. 16,000 are owned by Private Advsr. Atria Invs Ltd Liability has 0.02% invested in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) for 5,491 shares. Tdam Usa invested in 15,786 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt Hldgs has invested 0.03% in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC). Moreover, Lazard Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Com has 0.06% invested in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC).

The stock decreased 0.86% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $78.57. About 1.41 million shares traded. Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) has risen 17.35% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.35% the S&P500. Some Historical OMC News: 16/04/2018 – lRl and Omnicom Media Group Announce Preferred Partnership for Omnicom Media Group’s Annalect Data and Analytics Division; 17/04/2018 – OMNICOM 1Q REV. $3.63B, EST. $3.62B; 15/05/2018 – Omnicom Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 18/04/2018 – Omnicom Names Chuck Brymer as Chairman of Brand Consulting Group; 08/03/2018 – BBDO New York Launches “It’s Time To Redefine” Public Awareness Campaign; 18/04/2018 – Omnicom Names Mark O’Brien as Oper Chief of Brand Consulting Group; 27/03/2018 – OMNICOM HEALTH GROUP – ACQUIRED UNIT’S MANAGEMENT TEAM ALSO JOINS EMC, WITH TAKAO OZAWA BEING PROMOTED TO MANAGING DIRECTOR; 17/04/2018 – Dunkin’ Donuts Names BBDO Worldwide as New Creative Agency of Record; 17/04/2018 – Omnicom 1Q Rev $3.63B; 03/05/2018 – FleishmanHillard Appoints Janise Murphy Chief Practice Officer

Omnicom Group Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. The company has market cap of $17.09 billion. The firm offers a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, or CRM, public relations, and specialty communications. It has a 13.19 P/E ratio. The Company’s services comprise advertising, brand consultancy, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communication, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, environmental design, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare communications, and instore design services.

Among 3 analysts covering Obalon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OBLN), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Obalon Therapeutics had 5 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Hold” rating by Canaccord Genuity on Monday, April 8. The firm has “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus given on Monday, February 25. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Roth Capital on Tuesday, February 26.

Analysts await Obalon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBLN) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $-2.40 EPS, up 31.43% or $1.10 from last year’s $-3.5 per share. After $-2.50 actual EPS reported by Obalon Therapeutics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.00% EPS growth.