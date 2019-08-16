Obalon Therapeutics, Inc. (OBLN) Reaches $2.45 After 3.00% Down Move; Paradice Investment Management Has Lifted By $1.48 Million Its Axis Capital Holdings LTD (AXS) Position

Paradice Investment Management Llc increased Axis Capital Holdings Ltd (AXS) stake by 2.06% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Paradice Investment Management Llc acquired 27,404 shares as Axis Capital Holdings Ltd (AXS)’s stock rose 11.58%. The Paradice Investment Management Llc holds 1.36M shares with $74.49 million value, up from 1.33 million last quarter. Axis Capital Holdings Ltd now has $5.44 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $64.85. About 38,118 shares traded. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) has risen 12.47% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.47% the S&P500. Some Historical AXS News: 25/04/2018 – AXIS CAPITAL 1Q OPER EPS $1.46, EST. $1.15; 05/03/2018 Axis Capital Trading Activity Rises to More Than Triple Average; 22/05/2018 – Matthew Rohrmann Named Head of Investor Relations at AXIS Capital; 25/04/2018 – AXIS CAPITAL HOLDINGS LTD AXS.N – QTRLY DILUTED BOOK VALUE PER COMMON SHARE OF $52.57; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Financial Services Adds Axis Capital; 05/03/2018 – Officer Wilson Disposes 715 Of Axis Capital Holdings Ltd; 25/04/2018 – AXIS CAPITAL HOLDINGS- DILUTED BOOK VALUE PER COMMON SHARE $52.57, A DECREASE OF 2% COMPARED TO PRIOR QUARTER, AND A 11% DECREASE OVER LAST 12 MONTHS; 11/04/2018 – AXIS Capital Provides Supplemental Financial Information Related to the Realignment of Its Accident & Health Business; 27/04/2018 – AXIS CAPITAL HOLDINGS LTD AXS.N : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $62 FROM $59; 31/05/2018 – AXIS RE – JON COLELLO NAMED PRESIDENT NORTH AMERICA, JAN EKBERG TO CONTINUE AS PRESIDENT EMEA, LES LOH PROMOTED TO PRESIDENT ASIA

The stock of Obalon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBLN) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 2.99% or $0.0757 during the last trading session, reaching $2.4543. Obalon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBLN) has declined 68.67% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 68.67% the S&P500.

Among 3 analysts covering Axis Capital Holdings (NYSE:AXS), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Axis Capital Holdings has $7000 highest and $58 lowest target. $65’s average target is 0.23% above currents $64.85 stock price. Axis Capital Holdings had 6 analyst reports since March 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Wells Fargo maintained AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) rating on Friday, March 15. Wells Fargo has “Hold” rating and $58 target. UBS maintained AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) on Tuesday, April 9 with “Neutral” rating. The stock has “Buy” rating by Buckingham Research on Friday, July 19. The stock of AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, May 23 by UBS.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.56, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 14 investors sold AXS shares while 76 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 87 raised stakes. 66.51 million shares or 8.27% less from 72.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nwq Inv Management Lc holds 1.1% or 927,292 shares. Huntington Bancshares accumulated 0% or 85 shares. Tiaa Cref Inv Limited Liability Corp reported 0.02% stake. Credit Suisse Ag invested in 429,412 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Proshare Limited Liability Co owns 10,692 shares. Alphaone Inv Svcs invested in 0.06% or 1,834 shares. Lsv Asset Management accumulated 0.12% or 1.42M shares. Trexquant LP stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS). Arrowstreet Capital Ltd Partnership owns 418,003 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Price T Rowe Assocs Inc Md stated it has 5.52M shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Asset Mngmt reported 5,154 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 100 are owned by First Manhattan. 262,013 are owned by California Public Employees Retirement System. 10,025 were reported by Whittier Trust Company. Group One Trading Ltd Partnership holds 2,470 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Analysts await Obalon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBLN) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $-2.40 earnings per share, up 31.43% or $1.10 from last year’s $-3.5 per share. After $-2.50 actual earnings per share reported by Obalon Therapeutics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.00% EPS growth.

Obalon Therapeutics, Inc., a vertically integrated medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing medical devices to treat obese and overweight people by facilitating weight loss. The company has market cap of $14.69 million. It offers the Obalon balloon system designed to provide weight loss in obese patients. It currently has negative earnings.