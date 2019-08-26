Obalon Therapeutics, Inc. (OBLN) Reaches $2.16 After 4.00% Down Move; Pacific Gas & Electric Co (PCG) Sentiment Is 0.37

The stock of Obalon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBLN) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 2.26% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $2.16. About 180,897 shares traded. Obalon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBLN) has declined 68.67% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 68.67% the S&P500. Some Historical OBLN News: 12/04/2018 – Scott+Scott, Attorneys at Law, LLP Reminds Investors of Securities Class Action Against Obalon Therapeutics, Inc. (OBLN) and Ap; 19/04/2018 – DJ Obalon Therapeutics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OBLN); 05/03/2018 – Obalon Therapeutics 4Q Loss/Shr 60c; 11/05/2018 – OBALON THERAPEUTICS INC OBLN.O : NORTHLAND CAPITAL CUTS TO UNDERPERFORM; 11/04/2018 – DEADLINE ALERT: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Investors of Class Action Against Obalon Therapeutics, Inc. (OBLN); 09/04/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Obalon Therapeutics, Inc. (OBLThe move comes after 8 months negative chart setup for the $12.93M company. It was reported on Aug, 26 by Barchart.com. We have $2.07 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:OBLN worth $517,160 less.

Pacific Gas & Electric Co (PCG) investors sentiment decreased to 0.37 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.30, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. The ratio has worsened, as 106 hedge funds opened new or increased equity positions, while 290 cut down and sold their positions in Pacific Gas & Electric Co. The hedge funds in our database now hold: 420.90 million shares, down from 421.38 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Pacific Gas & Electric Co in top ten equity positions increased from 17 to 26 for an increase of 9. Sold All: 175 Reduced: 115 Increased: 46 New Position: 60.

The stock increased 3.53% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $11.43. About 1.68M shares traded. PG&E Corporation (PCG) has declined 58.05% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.05% the S&P500.

Caspian Capital Lp holds 64.21% of its portfolio in PG&E Corporation for 3.06 million shares. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors Llc owns 22.17 million shares or 51.73% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Stonehill Capital Management Llc has 35.07% invested in the company for 6.54 million shares. The New York-based Knighthead Capital Management Llc has invested 34.43% in the stock. Silver Point Capital L.P., a Connecticut-based fund reported 13.46 million shares.



PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, transmits, delivers, and sells electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural clients primarily in northern and central California. The company has market cap of $6.05 billion. The companyÂ’s electricity distribution network consists of approximately 142,000 circuit miles of distribution lines, 59 transmission switching substations, and 606 distribution substations; and electricity transmission network comprises approximately 18,400 circuit miles of interconnected transmission lines and 92 electric transmission substations. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s natural gas system consists of approximately 42,800 miles of distribution pipelines, approximately 6,700 miles of backbone and local transmission pipelines, and various storage facilities.

Analysts await Obalon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBLN) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $-2.40 earnings per share, up 31.43% or $1.10 from last year’s $-3.5 per share. After $-2.50 actual earnings per share reported by Obalon Therapeutics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.00% EPS growth.

Obalon Therapeutics, Inc., a vertically integrated medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing medical devices to treat obese and overweight people by facilitating weight loss. The company has market cap of $12.93 million. It offers the Obalon balloon system designed to provide weight loss in obese patients. It currently has negative earnings.

