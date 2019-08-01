Obalon Therapeutics, Inc. (OBLN) At $5.17 Forms Bottom; Atria Investments Upped Equinix (EQIX) Position

Obalon Therapeutics, Inc. (OBLN) formed multiple bottom with $5.01 target or 3.00% below today’s $5.17 share price. Obalon Therapeutics, Inc. (OBLN) has $18.40 million valuation. The stock decreased 0.58% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $5.17. About 116,611 shares traded. Obalon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBLN) has declined 68.67% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 68.67% the S&P500. Some Historical OBLN News: 11/05/2018 – OBALON THERAPEUTICS INC OBLN.O : NORTHLAND CAPITAL CUTS TO UNDERPERFORM; 10/05/2018 – Obalon Therapeutics 1Q Loss $12.1M; 07/05/2018 – Todd Wood joins Obalon Therapeutics, Inc. as Vice President Global Sales; 12/04/2018 – Scott+Scott, Attorneys at Law, LLP Reminds Investors of Securities Class Action Against Obalon Therapeutics, Inc. (OBLN) and April 16 Lead Plaintiff Deadline; 17/05/2018 – Obalon Announces Upcoming Conference Presentation; 11/04/2018 – DEADLINE ALERT: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Investors of Class Action Against Obalon Therapeutics, Inc. (OBLN) & Lead Plaintiff Deadline – April 16, 2018; 05/03/2018 – Obalon Therapeutics 4Q Loss/Shr 60c; 10/05/2018 – Obalon Therapeutics 1Q Loss/Shr 71c; 12/04/2018 – April 16th Deadline Alert: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Obalon Therapeutics, Inc. (OBLN); 09/04/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Obalon Therapeutics, Inc. (OBLN) and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm Before April 16th

Atria Investments Llc increased Equinix Inc (EQIX) stake by 226.52% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Atria Investments Llc acquired 7,396 shares as Equinix Inc (EQIX)’s stock rose 11.58%. The Atria Investments Llc holds 10,661 shares with $4.83 million value, up from 3,265 last quarter. Equinix Inc now has $43.04B valuation. The stock increased 1.96% or $9.82 during the last trading session, reaching $511.92. About 87,369 shares traded. Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) has risen 16.05% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.05% the S&P500.

Atria Investments Llc decreased Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA) stake by 21,412 shares to 80,516 valued at $3.22M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL) stake by 26,644 shares and now owns 13,338 shares. Vanguard Index Fds (VTI) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.83 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.63, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 33 investors sold EQIX shares while 141 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 242 raised stakes. 78.95 million shares or 0.67% more from 78.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Invsts has invested 0.31% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Moreover, Eii Cap Inc has 0.23% invested in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) for 921 shares. Calamos Advsrs Ltd Liability Company holds 12,465 shares. Toronto Dominion Natl Bank invested 0.06% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Bp Public Limited Co invested in 8,000 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Avenir Corp holds 0.16% or 3,313 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D holds 0.13% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) or 75,470 shares. 19 are held by Of Vermont. Brookfield Asset Mngmt Inc stated it has 132,000 shares. Mackenzie invested in 1,358 shares. Choate Inv Advisors accumulated 600 shares. White Pine Limited Liability Com owns 4,248 shares. United Kingdom-based Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Europe) Limited has invested 0.04% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Eaton Vance Management, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 1,349 shares. 4,133 are owned by Shufro Rose & Limited Liability.

Among 5 analysts covering Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Equinix had 14 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was initiated on Friday, March 8 by Deutsche Bank. RBC Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, February 22 report. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse given on Thursday, February 14. Citigroup maintained Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) on Friday, March 1 with “Buy” rating.

More notable recent Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Equinix Inc (EQIX) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Nasdaq” on August 01, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Equinix (EQIX) Q2 FFO Surpass Estimates – Nasdaq” published on July 31, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “After-Hours Earnings Report for July 31, 2019 : QCOM, MET, VRTX, EQIX, PRU, OXY, CTSH, WELL, LRCX, WMB, AVB, MCK – Nasdaq” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Factors Setting the Tone for Equinix (EQIX) in Q2 Earnings – Nasdaq” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why Equinix Stock Rocketed 43% in the First Half of 2019 – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 09, 2019.