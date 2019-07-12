Obalon Therapeutics Inc. (OBLN) and NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) Comparison side by side

Obalon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OBLN) and NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) compete with each other in the Medical Appliances & Equipment sector. We will analyze and compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Obalon Therapeutics Inc. 1 2.03 N/A -2.02 0.00 NovoCure Limited 50 24.59 N/A -0.59 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Obalon Therapeutics Inc. and NovoCure Limited.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Obalon Therapeutics Inc. and NovoCure Limited’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Obalon Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -202.8% -106.6% NovoCure Limited 0.00% -47.2% -16.5%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Obalon Therapeutics Inc. are 1.7 and 1.6. Competitively, NovoCure Limited has 4.7 and 4.4 for Current and Quick Ratio. NovoCure Limited’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Obalon Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Obalon Therapeutics Inc. and NovoCure Limited Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Obalon Therapeutics Inc. 0 2 1 2.33 NovoCure Limited 0 1 1 2.50

Obalon Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 287.20% and an $2.42 consensus price target. On the other hand, NovoCure Limited’s potential downside is -9.60% and its consensus price target is $62.5. Based on the results shown earlier, Obalon Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than NovoCure Limited, analysts opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Obalon Therapeutics Inc. and NovoCure Limited has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 55.2% and 72.3%. Insiders held roughly 2.7% of Obalon Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, held 1.8% of NovoCure Limited shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Obalon Therapeutics Inc. -20.14% -18% -75.83% -76.92% -83.72% -77.82% NovoCure Limited 3.57% 8.14% -5.63% 48.55% 64.2% 47.13%

For the past year Obalon Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while NovoCure Limited had bullish trend.

Summary

NovoCure Limited beats Obalon Therapeutics Inc. on 8 of the 9 factors.

Obalon Therapeutics, Inc., a vertically integrated medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing medical devices to treat obese and overweight people by facilitating weight loss. It offers the Obalon balloon system designed to provide weight loss in obese patients. Obalon Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.

NovoCure Limited engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of tumor treating fields (TTFields) for the treatment of solid tumors. The company markets its proprietary therapy, TTFields delivery system under the Optune name for use as a monotherapy treatment for adult patients with glioblastoma brain cancer. It is also involved in conducting clinical trials for the use of TTFields in brain metastases, non-small cell lung cancer, pancreatic cancer, ovarian cancer, and mesothelioma. The company markets its products in the United States, Germany, Switzerland, Japan, and other countries. NovoCure Limited was founded in 2000 and is based in Saint Helier, the Channel Islands.