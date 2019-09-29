Obalon Therapeutics, Inc. (OBLN) Analysts See $-2.60 EPS; Dunkin Brands Group (DNKN) Shorts Decreased By 8.09%

Dunkin Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:DNKN) had a decrease of 8.09% in short interest. DNKN’s SI was 4.26 million shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 8.09% from 4.63 million shares previously. With 684,700 avg volume, 6 days are for Dunkin Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:DNKN)’s short sellers to cover DNKN’s short positions. The SI to Dunkin Brands Group Inc’s float is 5.18%. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $78.14. About 444,791 shares traded. Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN) has risen 16.38% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.38% the S&P500. Some Historical DNKN News: 26/04/2018 – DUNKIN’ BRANDS GROUP INC – CONTINUES TO EXPECT APPROXIMATELY ONE PERCENT COMPARABLE STORE SALES GROWTH FOR DUNKIN’ DONUTS U.S. IN 2018; 26/04/2018 – DUNKIN’ BRANDS GROUP INC – CONTINUES TO EXPECT A FIVE PERCENT REDUCTION TO G&A EXPENSE IN 2018; 22/05/2018 – DUNKIN’ BRANDS GROUP INC – FINAL SETTLEMENT OF ACCELERATED SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM IS EXPECTED TO BE COMPLETED IN AUGUST 2018; 17/04/2018 – Dunkin’ Donuts Announces Plans For Seven New Restaurants In Montgomery, Alabama With Existing Franchisees; 26/04/2018 – DUNKIN’ BRANDS – CONTINUES TO EXPECT HIGH-SINGLE DIGIT PERCENT OTHER REVENUE GROWTH DRIVEN BY CONSUMER PACKAGED GOODS FOR FISCAL 2018; 26/04/2018 – Short-seller Jim Chanos reveals bets against Dunkin’ Brands and Burger King’s parent; 17/04/2018 – Baskin-Robbins Launches Dunkin’ Donuts Coffee Inspired Ice Cream Flavors in Grocers’ Freezers Across the Country; 03/04/2018 – Baskin-Robbins Guests Can Now Have their Cake and Cookie too with the Launch of New Cookie Cakes; 26/04/2018 – DUNKIN’ BRANDS GROUP INC – 2018 GUIDANCE DOES NOT INCLUDE ANY IMPACT FROM $100 MLN INVESTMENT IN BLUEPRINT FOR DUNKIN’ DONUTS U.S. GROWTH; 26/04/2018 – CHANOS SHORT DUNKIN’ BRANDS, RESTAURANT BRANDS FOR A YEAR

Analysts expect Obalon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBLN) to report $-2.60 EPS on November, 1.They anticipate $0.90 EPS change or 25.71% from last quarter's $-3.5 EPS. After having $-2.50 EPS previously, Obalon Therapeutics, Inc.'s analysts see 4.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 4.69% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $2.03. About 293,246 shares traded. Obalon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBLN) has declined 68.67% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 68.67% the S&P500.

Obalon Therapeutics, Inc., a vertically integrated medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing medical devices to treat obese and overweight people by facilitating weight loss. The company has market cap of $12.15 million. It offers the Obalon balloon system designed to provide weight loss in obese patients. It currently has negative earnings.

DunkinÂ’ Brands Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, franchises, and licenses quick service restaurants under the DunkinÂ’ Donuts and Baskin-Robbins brands worldwide. The company has market cap of $6.46 billion. The firm operates through four divisions: DunkinÂ’ Donuts U.S., DunkinÂ’ Donuts International, Baskin-Robbins International, and Baskin-Robbins U.S. It has a 28.29 P/E ratio. The Company’s restaurants offer hot and cold coffee, baked goods, donuts, bagels, muffins, breakfast sandwiches, hard-serve ice cream, soft serve ice cream, frozen yogurt, shakes, malts, floats, and cakes.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.09, from 1 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 24 investors sold Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. shares while 104 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 94 raised stakes. 71.19 million shares or 0.82% more from 70.61 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp Ma has 0% invested in Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN) for 50 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 4,042 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Moreover, Quantitative Invest Mgmt Limited Liability Co has 0.4% invested in Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN). Cornerstone Inc invested in 0% or 575 shares. Mcrae Cap Management has invested 4.46% in Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN). Guggenheim Ltd Liability holds 0.03% or 42,190 shares in its portfolio. 150 are held by Sandy Spring Fincl Bank. L S Advsr Incorporated holds 0.1% or 9,671 shares in its portfolio. Auxier Asset Mgmt accumulated 4,025 shares. Griffin Asset Inc has invested 0.14% in Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN). Aqr Cap Mgmt Limited stated it has 78,334 shares. Moreover, Oak Ridge Investments Limited Liability Corp has 0.09% invested in Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN) for 15,611 shares. Balyasny Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 5,523 shares. Employees Retirement System Of Texas has 64,000 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Switzerland-based Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0.01% in Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN).

Among 4 analysts covering Dunkin Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Dunkin Brands Group has $10200 highest and $6800 lowest target. $84.80’s average target is 8.52% above currents $78.14 stock price. Dunkin Brands Group had 13 analyst reports since April 3, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Friday, August 2. Wedbush upgraded the shares of DNKN in report on Monday, June 24 to “Buy” rating. Citigroup maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, August 15 report.